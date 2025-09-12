ADVERTISEMENT

22-year-old Tyler Robinson, has been named as the suspect in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The announcement came from Utah Governor Spencer Cox during a press conference Tuesday, who revealed that Robinson’s capture came after a tip from a family member.

The revelation stunned the public and underscored the central role of Robinson’s own family in ending the manhunt. Sources said Robinson had confessed to his father, and a relative reported to authorities that he had become “more political” in recent years and expressed a deep dislike for Kirk.

Highlights Tyler Robinson, 22, confessed to his father before being captured by law enforcement.

Investigators recovered a rifle and bullet casings with inscriptions referencing Kirk.

The 22-year-old was not a student at Utah Valley University.

The suspect was taken into custody 22:00 local time last night.

“To my friend Charlie Kirk. Rest now brother,” Kash Patel, director of the FBI said.

“We have the watch. I’ll see you in Valhalla.”

Charlie Kirk speaking at a podium in a dark suit and red tie during a formal event with a blurred background.

“He didn’t like Kirk,” Cox said, recounting the family member’s statements. Robinson had allegedly told relatives that Kirk “was full of hate and spreading hate,” referencing his political viewpoints.

According to Cox, investigators discovered messages and evidence linking Robinson directly to the attack. He didn’t act alone, and he wasn’t a student at Utah Valley University.

FBI Director speaking at a press conference revealing details of Charlie Kirk assassin capture.

The suspect’s online footprint was key. Officials reviewed communications on Discord, a social media commonly used by video game aficionados, between Robinson and an account under the name “Tyler.”

The messages described retrieving a rifle from a drop point, leaving it in a bush, watching the area, and transporting the weapon wrapped in a towel.

“Tyler also mentioned engraving bullets, a scope, and the rifle being ‘unique,’” Cox said, adding that the messages referenced changing outfits during the operation.

Suspect captured in connection with Charlie Kirk's assassin, wearing dark clothing and sunglasses in surveillance images.

Investigators recovered a bolt-action rifle wrapped in a dark towel with a scope mount.

Bullet casings found at the scene contained inscriptions including “Hey fascist! Catch!”, “o bella ciao, bella ciao,” and “if you read this you are gay lmao,” Cox revealed.

Robinson’s movements were closely tracked by video surveillance. Cox said investigators identified him arriving in a Dodge Challenger at approximately 08:29 local time on September 10.

Man with short dark hair and serious expression in a police mugshot related to Charlie Kirk assassin's capture by FBI director.

When confronted by authorities today (September 12), Robinson was wearing clothing consistent with the footage: a plain maroon t-shirt, light-colored shorts, a black hat with a white logo, and light-colored shoes.

FBI Director Kash Patel described the crime scene as “large” but noted it had been “processed quickly.” He praised law enforcement resources and credited President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance for supporting the operation.

Two men wearing caps eating sushi and noodles at a restaurant with FBI Director details of assassin capture discussed.

Governor Cox emphasized the swift resolution and the role of the public in bringing Robinson to justice.

“We got him,” Cox said, acknowledging the family member who first contacted a friend, who then reached a sheriff. “I especially want to thank the family of Charlie Kirk,” he added.

Investigators also interviewed Robinson’s roommate, who confirmed the messages and tactical preparations described in Discord communications.

Young man smiling outdoors with red rock formations in the background, related to Charlie Kirk assassin capture details.

Authorities described the suspect as having meticulously planned the attack, monitoring locations and handling the weapon with precision.

As Robinson prepares to face justice, the combination of his family cooperating with law enforcement and his digital footprint were essential to piecing together the full scope of his actions.

“Social media is a cancer,” Cox added. “I encourage people to log off, help your communities.”

Young man standing on a suburban lawn, smiling, representing details of Charlie Kirk assassin capture by FBI director.

An Instagram profile seemingly attributed to Robinson has him connected to video sharing communities focused on explicit, real-life content. Despite this, Robinson didn’t have a history of mental illness.

FBI Director speaking at a press conference revealing details of Charlie Kirk assassin's capture.

Cox took a minute to emphasize the calm and respectful response of the community following Kirk’s assassination.

“There were no protests, no fires. There was a vigil, that’s how we should do things,” he said, pointing to a stark contrast with other incidents of public outrage.

Cox’s remarks drew an implicit comparison to similar incidents of politically motivated violence, which resulted in nationwide protests, some of which turned violent and destructive.

“Charlie was loved by the youth. He was also hated by the youth,” Cox said. “But he went to those places anyway.”

“There is one person responsible for what happened here and that person is now in custody and will be charged soon and will be held accountable,” he said, ending the conference.

Screenshot of a BLOCKXS.COM tweet stating case closed, related to FBI director revealing details of Charlie Kirk's assassin's capture.

Screenshot of a social media post discussing insights related to Charlie Kirk's assassin and FBI director details.

Tweet by Cash Loren replying with Quick Trial, posted on September 12, 2025, related to Charlie Kirk's assassin capture details.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply by Malietoa Elryth discussing Charlie Kirk's assassin capture with FBI Director details.

Screenshot of a tweet reply expressing disbelief, related to FBI Director revealing details of Charlie Kirk's assassin capture.

Tweet by Desmond Ryder asking if the person shown is really the suspect in Charlie Kirk's assassin capture.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing the FBI director revealing details about Charlie Kirk's assassin's capture.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing differences in appearance related to Charlie Kirk's assassin FBI capture details.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing the involvement of a young child in the Charlie Kirk assassin capture case.

Tweet by Paul A. Szypula confirming the capture of Charlie Kirk's assassin with timestamp and engagement icons.

Screenshot of a social media reply expressing disbelief about the capture of Charlie Kirk's assassin.

Screenshot of a tweet expressing doubt about the marksman in the capture of Charlie Kirk's assassin.

Tweet from Aubreyjay01 questioning why a 22-year-old would commit a crime related to Charlie Kirk's assassin's capture.

