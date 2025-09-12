Mystery Bearded Man In Crowd During Charlie Kirk’s Attack Spotted Cheering And Looking Back

ADVERTISEMENT

While terrified spectators dove for cover, one man stood tall and cheered as Charlie Kirk collapsed to the ground on Wednesday, September 10.

Netizens called the tall mystery man “psychotic” for seemingly celebrating and looking in the direction of the shooter.

“This guy happens to know where the shooter was and is looking back, cheering him on after the lifeless body of Charlie Kirk has fallen to the ground,” one commented online.

“USA, USA, USA!” the man chanted with his fists in the air.

Netizens asked if he was “an accomplice” and claimed he “was looking directly at someone…”

“How psychotic do you have to be to cheer as Charlie Kirk gushes blood and d***, while others scream and cower?” read one comment online.

Bearded man cheering and looking back in a crowd during Charlie Kirk's event with a raised arm and holding hats.

Image credits: Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

Panic spread across Utah Valley University’s student courtyard when a rooftop sniper aimed at Charlie Kirk and fired a bullet, which ripped through his neck.

Around 3,000 attendees at the event ducked for cover and fled as the speaker collapsed to the ground from his chair.

But one man in the crowd looked strangely ecstatic.

Crowd scene with a mystery bearded man spotted cheering and looking back during Charlie Kirk's attack event outdoors.

Image credits: Non_user87/X

Chilling footage captured a bearded man jumping from his position and pumping his fists in the air.

Dressed in a black T-shirt and a backwards baseball cap, the man yelled “USA, USA, USA!” with both fists in the air and a grin on his face.

Bearded man cheering and looking back in a crowd during Charlie Kirk's attack at American Comeback event.

Image credits: beccers.g.hales/Instagram

The mystery man seemed to be facing the direction from where the rooftop sniper took aim.

Netizens were stunned to see him cheering and asked if he was “an accomplice” because “he was looking directly at someone…”

“A planned and coordinated assassination that was successful and one of the people involved celebrating,” one speculated. “That’s exactly what ‘that’ is.”

Tweet exchange discussing Charlie Kirk's attack, featuring David's comments about a mystery bearded man in crowd cheering.

Image credits: RtothepowerofX

“This guy cheered after Charlie Kirk was assassinated. I have no words left,” one said.

Another wrote, “I believe this was set up by more than one individual. They all need to be caught.”

“He seems like he knew what was coming. FBI should dig in his social media and last communications,” another claimed.

Bearded man in crowd cheering and looking back during Charlie Kirk's attack, captured with raised arms and a smile.

Image credits: beccers.g.hales/Instagram

The Utah County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that they were aware of the cheering man. However, no further details were revealed about his identity.

One social media user, who went by “David” online, claimed to be the bearded man in the video.

Bearded man in crowd cheering and looking back during chaotic moment at Charlie Kirk event.

Image credits: RtothepowerofX

David wrote a cryptic message and said he will be “explaining” himself very soon.

“Losing Charlie Kurk [sic] is heavy, and we are still mourning. Trust that I’ll be explaining myself very soon, but every lie about me brings me one step closer to becoming very d*** and at the hands of the mob,” the X user wrote in a tweet. “Should I d** for hate or entertainment?”

Bearded man in crowd during Charlie Kirk's attack spotted cheering and looking back amid chaotic scene on rooftop.

Image credits: Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

“Truth will satisfy neather [sic] appetite. I’m a Father, and I feel the weight of Charlie’s loss to his family. I stand for my fallen brothers,” he continued.

David said he would “address” his actions “after some time” because of the “unequal” risk prevailing at the moment.

Bearded man with curly hair looking back in crowd during Charlie Kirk attack, spotted cheering with a neutral expression.

Image credits: RtothepowerofX

“I didn’t wish to have my face everywhere, I’m terrified for my family and sad for Charlie’s too. I can not bear both. Please pray for Charlie’s Family,” he concluded.

One X user replied to his tweet and asked why he was “so excited” to watch a man tragically pass away.

“I drew attention so the security team could escape. It was dumb, I don’t regret it,” David replied.

Tweet from David addressing reactions and clarifying his silence after Charlie Kirk's attack, mentioning support and misunderstandings.

Image credits: RtothepowerofX

In another tweet, the X user claimed people were shouting “crucify” at him.

“I’m not Christ don’t make me christ,” he wrote.

David said in another tweet that he “promised” to talk about his actions but would wait to do so.

He asserted that he stood for everything Charlie represented and wanted to meet him at the event.

Tweet discussing a mystery bearded man in crowd during Charlie Kirk's attack, mentioning shouting and mob justice concerns.

Image credits: RtothepowerofX

“There is allot [sic] of rage directed at me but I promise you’ll understand when I speak and I eagerly await a return to silence,” he wrote. “Some are upset because I smile, some because I chear and others because they don’t have the information yet.”

“I’m not like everyone else and it’s not just to judge me by an edited clip. You would not wish it upon yourselves. Please,” he added.

Yeah what is this… https://t.co/gqG88PWlw8 — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) September 11, 2025

More than 24 hours have passed since Charlie was gunned down inside the Utah college campus.

The manhunt for the assailant continues.

The FBI released photos and videos of the rooftop sniper, who was captured running across the top of a building and jumping from the rooftop within moments of firing at the activist.

The federal agency has offered a cash reward of up to $100,000 for information that could lead to the identification and arrest of the “college-age” suspect.

Bearded man in crowd wearing hat and patriotic shirt, spotted cheering and looking back during Charlie Kirk incident.

Image credits: FBI

Officials said the assailant left his “high-powered bolt action rifle” in a wooded area close to the campus.

The .30-06 caliber bolt-action rifle was wrapped in a towel and had a spent cartridge still in the chamber. Three unused bullets were in the magazine.

Bearded man seen on rooftop cheering and looking back during crowd event linked to Charlie Kirk attack.

Image credits: FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation/YouTube

“We walked through those woods and secured it. As to the community, I can tell you that this was a targeted event. We don’t believe the community is at risk,” FBI agent Robert Bohls said.

“However, we are exhausting every resource to find him, and we will do so,” he added.

