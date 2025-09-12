Possible Motive Emerges Behind Charlie Kirk Sniper Attack, Officials Say

ADVERTISEMENT

The man accused of slaying conservative activist Charlie Kirk may have been motivated by political resentment, officials revealed Friday.

Tyler Robinson, 22, confessed to fatally sh*oting Kirk during his American Comeback Tour stop at Utah Valley University.

Robinson’s own family has told investigators that he had become “more political” in recent years and had openly voiced disdain for Kirk’s viewpoints.

Family dinner conversations raised early red flags

Image credits: FOX 26 Houston

Utah Governor Spencer Cox disclosed chilling details during a press conference.

Citing information from Robinson’s family, the officials stated that the suspect “had become more political in recent years.”

Just days before the shooting, Robinson attended a family dinner where he mentioned Kirk’s upcoming campus event.

Image credits: Real_RobN

According to relatives, the 22-year-old openly criticized the conservative figure, according to theNew York Post.

“In the conversation with another family member, Robinson mentioned Charlie Kirk was coming to UVU.

“They talked about why they didn’t like him and the viewpoints that (Kirk) had,” Cox explained, quoting the family’s testimony.

Image credits: Utah Governor’s Office

One family member recalled Robinson calling Kirk “full of hate and spreading hate.”

Officials said the suspect’s father ultimately played a role in turning Robinson in, contacting a minister who relayed the tip to law enforcement.

Governor Cox praised the Robinson family for doing what he called “the right thing,” even under heartbreaking circumstances.

Robinson’s bullet casings carried a chilling message

Image credits: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

As investigators pieced together Robinson’s movements, they discovered some disturbingdetails that hinted at the personal nature of the attack.

Bullet casings found at the scene featured engraved words, including the phrase: “Hey fascist! Catch!” as well as “O bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao,” lines from a prominent Italian resistance song.

Another bullet casing had engravings referencing internet culture, such as “Notices bulge OwO, what’s this?” a meme typically used in reference to furries and transgender individuals.

Authorities have confirmed that Robinsonconfessed to the crime after being confronted Friday morning. He was dressed in the same clothing seen in surveillance footage from the day of the shooting.

Image credits: JDVance

Video showed him arriving at Utah Valley University in a Dodge Challenger before making his way to a rooftop vantage point.

Robinson himself is not a student at Utah Valley University presently, though he attended it for one semester in 2021.

He is currently a third-year student in the electrical apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College in St. George.

Image credits: CalltoActivism

According to theDaily Mail, a roommate told officers that Robinson had discussed the engravings and his movements following Kirk’s slaying in an online chatroom. Speculations suggest that thischatroom was Discord, which is commonly used by gamers.

The messages reportedly described how Robinson wrapped a rifle he allegedly used in a towel and stashed it in a bush. Robinson reportedly also shared how he used a scope and changed outfits.

Leaders and officials reacted strongly to Robinson’s arrest

Image credits: Amber Jones Robinson/Facebook

News of Robinson’s arrest brought relief after days of uncertainty. President Donald Trump, speaking on Fox & Friends, broke the news that a suspect had been taken into custody.

“I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him. Somebody who was very close to him turned him,” Trump said, without identifying Robinson.

Vice President JD Vance echoed thosesentiments on social media, thanking the FBI and Utah officials.

Image credits: Amber Jones Robinson/Facebook

“We took a big step this morning in getting justice for Charlie, and for his family. Thanks be to God for that,” he wrote.

FBI Director Kash Patel offered a solemn tribute, saying, “Rest now brother, we have the watch. And we’ll see you in Valhalla,” invoking the Norse myth of a warrior’s afterlife.

The information that has been released about Robinson has received polarizing reactions on social media, with many highlighting the irony of an apparent extremist antifascist growing up in what appears to be a very conservative household.

“So the university indoctrinated him. Exactly what Charlie has been fighting against at every college event,” one commenter wrote.

“That’s what college did to me until I got out for a few years living without the constant ideology being pushed upon me,” another wrote.

“There it is. This is why his dad had to turn him in,” another commenter stated.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Robinson’s potential motive on social media

