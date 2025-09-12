Charlie Kirk Suspect Finally ID’d After His Father Turned Him In, Trump Reveals

ADVERTISEMENT

A suspect is in custody for the assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the arrest on Fox & Friends, saying that he found out just five minutes before the interview.

“I think with a high degree of certainty we have him in custody,” Trump said

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

Donald Trump told Fox News a suspect is in custody, and now his identity has been revealed

Charlie Kirk speaking into a microphone at an outdoor event with audience and media, suspect finally nabbed news context.

Share icon

Image credits: Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

Kirk, 31, lost his life after being hit in the neck at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

The suspect is believed to have fired a single round from the Losee Center, about 200 yards away, before fleeing in a wooded area.

The FBI recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle and ammunition from area, and released images and videos of the suspect in a bid to trace him.

ADVERTISEMENT

PRESIDENT TRUMP: WE HAVE KIRK SUSPECT IN CUSTODY pic.twitter.com/sdkUKtyCY5 — BABA YAGA 🥃 (@imUrB00gieman) September 12, 2025

Trump said a person “very close” to the person of interest turned him in and that he hoped, if it was indeed the person who took Kirk’s life, that he receives the de*th penalty.

“I hope that he was going to be found guilty, I would imagine, and I hope he gets the de*th penalty,” Trump said.

“What he did, Charlie Kirk, was the finest person, he didn’t deserve this. He worked so hard and so well. Everybody liked him. I’ve been watching, even the left is having a hard time.”

Man wearing a cap, black shirt with an American flag, and gray pants ascending stairs, related to Charlie Kirk suspect news.

Share icon

Image credits: FBI

Law enforcement has not yet announced the arrest, and the motive remains unclear.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to five law enforcement officials who spoke with NBC News, the sniper has been identified as Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old man from Utah.

FBI Director Kash Patel is due to hold a press conference.

The president also described Kirk as being like a son to him, and credited him for helping the GOP secure the youth vote in the 2024 presidential election.

Former President Trump in a suit with an American flag pin, addressing the Charlie Kirk suspect after father turned him in.

Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t want to watch it,” Trump said of the video showing Kirk being attacked. “I didn’t want to remember Charlie that way.”

It is understood a family member close to the suspect recognized the photos and turned him in.

Trump spoke to Kirk’s widow, Erika, and described her as being “devastated” but said the family is determined to keep Turning Point USA going.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turning Point is a right-wing political group that advocates for Conservative politics on school and college campuses in the U.S.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.