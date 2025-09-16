Every Celebrity Outfit That Caught People’s Attention At The After Parties Of The 2025 Emmys
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards brought out some of Hollywood's biggest stars, and the fun didn’t stop after the red carpet.
The after-parties kicked off with everything from slinky cut-outs to sheer dresses to over-the-top glam, as celebs weren’t afraid to ditch the prim red carpet rules and let loose.
Here are some of the after-party outfits that stole the spotlight and had everyone talking.
This post may include affiliate links.
Lisa
top half works, bottom half looks like a french maid diaper!
Supriya Ganesh
Cristin Milioti
Cristin Milioti, who took home an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her performance in Penguin, stunned in an all-black Saint Laurent outfit.
She wore a chunky leather jacket paired with a satin skirt that was mini in the front and flowed into a small train at the back.
She accessorized her edgy look with diamond ear-cuff earrings, black polka-dot tights, and matching stilettos.
One fan commented, “Who knew the mother was so cool?”
“She looks so good in that leather jacket and with her hair like that,” expressed another.
“D*mn, she really ate it.”
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox slayed the after-party, treating it like nothing short of the Emmys red carpet.
She looked exquisite in a charcoal floor-length jacket with gold leaf detailing all over it, designed by Alexander McQueen.
The jacket was buttoned at the torso but left open below, revealing a navy blue velvet skirt.
Cox topped off her royal-glam look with sheer black gloves, a messy updo, and bold makeup featuring voluminous lashes, glossy brown lipstick, and gold earrings.
Netizens praised her look, with one calling it “ICONIC” and another declaring it “MAGNIFICENT!”
Selena Gomez
While Selena Gomez’s after-party took place at her mansion as a “surprise” from fiancé Benny Blanco, her look was nothing short of red-carpet worthy.
She stunned in a Grecian goddess–inspired sparkly gray Louis Vuitton gown, complete with daring side cutouts, thin spaghetti straps, and a plunging V-neckline.
Finishing the look, Gomez styled her hair in a sleek high ponytail and added winged eyeliner, diamond stud earrings, and her dazzling engagement ring.
“Post emmys but still main event energy,” one fan gushed over her look.
Another wrote, “She’s serving timeless elegance every single time.”
Kathryn Hahn
Cara Delevingne
Hannah Einbinder
Hannah Einbinder served her after-party look while carrying her Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on Hacks.
The actress wore a simple yet elegant black minidress featuring a scooped sweetheart neckline, a fitted bodice, and a relaxed skirt.
She completed her glam with matching sheer tights, dainty silver earrings and a bangle, and open-toe heels, while sporting a minimal makeup look.
“When you’re cool and hot and talented and on the right side of history. I love her,” one netizen said on social media.
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson brought her signature cool-girl glam to the star-studded post-Emmys celebration.
The model and actress rocked a boho-inspired oversized white satin dress featuring a bold, colorful serpentine print across the front.
She layered on stacks of gold necklaces, bangles, and chunky hoop earrings to finish the look.
Adding a pop of color, Jackson carried a red velvet handbag and paired it with wine-red leather heeled boots.
One fan dubbed her the “most beautiful,” while another praised her “very bohemian edgy rock chic!”
Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning may have skipped the main Emmys event, but she still turned heads with her after-party glam.
The Perfect Couple star looked radiant in an elegant satin pastel peach-pink gown, featuring embellished detailing along the neckline and waist.
The fitted bodice was paired with an A-line floor-length skirt.
She completed the look with soft glam makeup, rosy cheeks, pink lips, and wavy blonde hair cascading down her back.
Her accessories included a minimal diamond necklace, a chunky ring on her right index finger, and chic beige flats.
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson’s lace slip dress for the after-party was nearly identical to the one Princess Diana wore to the 1996 Met Gala.
The navy-blue satin gown featured a body-hugging silhouette with spaghetti straps, a lace V-neckline, and a lace-detailed cinched waist.
Letting the dress shine, the Abbott Elementary star and creator opted for sparkly hoop earrings, minimal makeup with brown lipstick, and black heels.
“Quinta really said ‘main character energy only’ on that carpet,” wrote one netizen.
“Yeah that hair and makeup is fabulous, I adore the look!” said another.
“She looks so glamorous! Love the Betty Boop hair too.”
Sophia Bush
Erin Doherty
Erin Doherty, who won Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or movie for her role in Netflix’s Adolescence, kept things casual yet chic for the post-Emmys celebrations.
She rocked a Louis Vuitton ensemble featuring a plain white T-shirt layered under a black-and-white colorblocked zip-up jacket paired with sleek black leather pants.
The jacket also showcased the brand’s signature LV logo.
Erin opted for a natural glam with soft pink blush and matching lips.
One fan simply hailed her as, “Queen,” after she shared a snap of her after-party look on social media.
Lamorne Morris
Tramell Tillman
Tramell Tillman celebrated his Emmy win for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Severance by serving glam at the Apple TV+ after-party.
The actor donned a striped bronze tailored suit with a double-breasted jacket and matching fitted pants, paired with a satin brown shirt, a sleek black leather watch, and polished black shoes.
“That suit is freak'n amazing,” praised one fan online.
“The fashion choices… are incredible.”
Jessica Williams
Rita Ora
Shabana Azeez
Harvey Guillen
Joel Kim Booster
Isa Briones
Olivia Rodrigo
The popstar stepped out at the Emmys after-parties in a timeless black minidress.
The look featured a low-cut neckline, puff sleeves, a cinched waist, and a loosely pleated skirt.
Rodrigo completed the ensemble with soft pink makeup, matching Mary Jane heels, and wore her hair loose down her back.
A dainty silver necklace added the perfect finishing touch to her minimal yet elegant outfit.
“I love that a lot of Liv’s style outside of music is cute dresses like this one,” one netizen wrote.
“Olivia literally looks like a doll that came to life! She’s beautiful.”