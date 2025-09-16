ADVERTISEMENT

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards brought out some of Hollywood's biggest stars, and the fun didn’t stop after the red carpet. 

The after-parties kicked off with everything from slinky cut-outs to sheer dresses to over-the-top glam, as celebs weren’t afraid to ditch the prim red carpet rules and let loose. 

Here are some of the after-party outfits that stole the spotlight and had everyone talking. 

#1

Lisa

Celebrity in a stylish white and beige outfit catching attention at the 2025 Emmys after party in elegant heels.

Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

11 points
Connie Hill
Connie Hill
Connie Hill
Community Member
24 minutes ago

top half works, bottom half looks like a french maid diaper!

1 point
    #2

    Supriya Ganesh

    Model in an embellished evening gown standing on a red carpet, showcasing celebrity outfits from 2025 Emmys after parties.

    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    10 points
    #3

    Cristin Milioti

    Celebrity in a black leather jacket and chic skirt holding an Emmy, showcasing standout outfit at 2025 Emmys after parties.

    Cristin Milioti, who took home an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her performance in Penguin, stunned in an all-black Saint Laurent outfit. 

    She wore a chunky leather jacket paired with a satin skirt that was mini in the front and flowed into a small train at the back. 

    She accessorized her edgy look with diamond ear-cuff earrings, black polka-dot tights, and matching stilettos.

    One fan commented, “Who knew the mother was so cool?”

    “She looks so good in that leather jacket and with her hair like that,” expressed another. 

    “D*mn, she really ate it.”

    David Jon / Getty Images

    9 points
    #4

    Laverne Cox

    Celebrity wearing a black and gold outfit with intricate patterns at the 2025 Emmys after party event.

    Laverne Cox slayed the after-party, treating it like nothing short of the Emmys red carpet.

    She looked exquisite in a charcoal floor-length jacket with gold leaf detailing all over it, designed by Alexander McQueen. 

    The jacket was buttoned at the torso but left open below, revealing a navy blue velvet skirt.

    Cox topped off her royal-glam look with sheer black gloves, a messy updo, and bold makeup featuring voluminous lashes, glossy brown lipstick, and gold earrings.

    Netizens praised her look, with one calling it “ICONIC” and another declaring it “MAGNIFICENT!”

    Roger Kisby / Getty Images

    9 points
    #5

    Selena Gomez

    Celebrity wearing a stylish grey satin dress posing in a rustic kitchen setting, capturing attention at Emmys after parties.

    While Selena Gomez’s after-party took place at her mansion as a “surprise” from fiancé Benny Blanco, her look was nothing short of red-carpet worthy.

    She stunned in a Grecian goddess–inspired sparkly gray Louis Vuitton gown, complete with daring side cutouts, thin spaghetti straps, and a plunging V-neckline.

    Finishing the look, Gomez styled her hair in a sleek high ponytail and added winged eyeliner, diamond stud earrings, and her dazzling engagement ring.

    “Post emmys but still main event energy,” one fan gushed over her look. 

    Another wrote, “She’s serving timeless elegance every single time.”

    selenagomez / Instagram

    8 points
    #6

    Kathryn Hahn

    Woman in a black and pink velvet gown showcasing a standout celebrity outfit at the 2025 Emmys after parties

    Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

    8 points
    #7

    Cara Delevingne

    Woman wearing a dark pinstripe suit and sunglasses, showcasing a celebrity outfit at the 2025 Emmys after parties.

    Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

    7 points
    #8

    Hannah Einbinder

    Celebrity wearing a black dress holding an Emmy award at the after parties showcasing standout celebrity outfits.

    Hannah Einbinder served her after-party look while carrying her Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on Hacks

    The actress wore a simple yet elegant black minidress featuring a scooped sweetheart neckline, a fitted bodice, and a relaxed skirt. 

    She completed her glam with matching sheer tights, dainty silver earrings and a bangle, and open-toe heels, while sporting a minimal makeup look.

    “When you’re cool and hot and talented and on the right side of history. I love her,” one netizen said on social media. 

    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    6 points
    #9

    Paris Jackson

    Celebrity outfit featuring a cream dress with a colorful snake design at the 2025 Emmys after parties.

    Paris Jackson brought her signature cool-girl glam to the star-studded post-Emmys celebration.

    The model and actress rocked a boho-inspired oversized white satin dress featuring a bold, colorful serpentine print across the front. 

    She layered on stacks of gold necklaces, bangles, and chunky hoop earrings to finish the look.

    Adding a pop of color, Jackson carried a red velvet handbag and paired it with wine-red leather heeled boots.

    One fan dubbed her the “most beautiful,” while another praised her “very bohemian edgy rock chic!”

    Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

    6 points
    #10

    Dakota Fanning

    Woman in a peach satin gown with silver details at the after party, showcasing celebrity outfits that caught attention at the 2025 Emmys.

    Dakota Fanning may have skipped the main Emmys event, but she still turned heads with her after-party glam.

    The Perfect Couple star looked radiant in an elegant satin pastel peach-pink gown, featuring embellished detailing along the neckline and waist. 

    The fitted bodice was paired with an A-line floor-length skirt.

    She completed the look with soft glam makeup, rosy cheeks, pink lips, and wavy blonde hair cascading down her back. 

    Her accessories included a minimal diamond necklace, a chunky ring on her right index finger, and chic beige flats.

    Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

    6 points
    #11

    Quinta Brunson

    Celebrity in a navy silk gown with lace detailing at the 2025 Emmys after parties, showcasing standout outfit style.

    Quinta Brunson’s lace slip dress for the after-party was nearly identical to the one Princess Diana wore to the 1996 Met Gala. 

    The navy-blue satin gown featured a body-hugging silhouette with spaghetti straps, a lace V-neckline, and a lace-detailed cinched waist. 

    Letting the dress shine, the Abbott Elementary star and creator opted for sparkly hoop earrings, minimal makeup with brown lipstick, and black heels.

    “Quinta really said ‘main character energy only’ on that carpet,” wrote one netizen.

    “Yeah that hair and makeup is fabulous, I adore the look!” said another. 

    “She looks so glamorous! Love the Betty Boop hair too.”

    Kayla Oaddams / Getty Images

    5 points
    #12

    Sophia Bush

    Woman wearing a black pinstripe dress posing against a green wall showcasing celebrity outfit at 2025 Emmys after parties.

    Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty Images

    5 points
    #13

    Erin Doherty

    Celebrity showcasing a stunning outfit that caught people's attention at the after parties of the 2025 Emmys.

    Erin Doherty, who won Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or movie for her role in Netflix’s Adolescence, kept things casual yet chic for the post-Emmys celebrations.

    She rocked a Louis Vuitton ensemble featuring a plain white T-shirt layered under a black-and-white colorblocked zip-up jacket paired with sleek black leather pants. 

    The jacket also showcased the brand’s signature LV logo.

    Erin opted for a natural glam with soft pink blush and matching lips. 

    One fan simply hailed her as, “Queen,” after she shared a snap of her after-party look on social media. 

    Michael Buckner / Getty Images

    5 points
    #14

    Lamorne Morris

    Man wearing a double-breasted grey plaid suit and black tie, showcasing a celebrity outfit that caught attention at Emmys after parties.

    Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty Images

    4 points
    #15

    Tramell Tillman

    Man in a shiny brown pinstripe suit holding an Emmy award, showcasing celebrity outfit at 2025 Emmys after parties.

    Tramell Tillman celebrated his Emmy win for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Severance by serving glam at the Apple TV+ after-party.

    The actor donned a striped bronze tailored suit with a double-breasted jacket and matching fitted pants, paired with a satin brown shirt, a sleek black leather watch, and polished black shoes.

    “That suit is freak'n amazing,” praised one fan online.

    “The fashion choices… are incredible.”

    Alberto Rodriguez / Getty Images

    4 points
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    That's a really cool suit. I don't think I've ever seen one in those colours, beautiful and unique.

    0 points
    #16

    Jessica Williams

    Celebrity in a strapless shimmering gown and patterned heels standing at the 2025 Emmys after party, showcasing standout outfits.

    Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

    3 points
    #17

    Rita Ora

    Celebrity in a white tailored suit standing at a nighttime event showcasing stylish Emmy after party outfit trends.

    Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

    3 points
    #18

    Shabana Azeez

    Celebrity in a white embellished mini dress and cape posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys after parties.

    David Jon / Getty Images

    2 points
    #19

    Harvey Guillen

    Celebrity wearing a black floral embroidered outfit with sheer sleeves at the 2025 Emmys after parties.

    Araya Doheny / Getty Images

    0 points
    #20

    Joel Kim Booster

    Man in a stylish white shirt and black pants posing at an event showcasing celebrity outfits at 2025 Emmys after parties

    Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

    0 points
    #21

    Isa Briones

    Celebrity wearing a silver dress and black heels posing on a red carpet at an Emmy after party, showcasing standout outfit.

    David Jon / Getty Images

    0 points
    #22

    Olivia Rodrigo

    Two women showcasing standout celebrity outfits at the After Parties of the 2025 Emmys, one in white suit, one in black dress.

    The popstar stepped out at the Emmys after-parties in a timeless black minidress.

    The look featured a low-cut neckline, puff sleeves, a cinched waist, and a loosely pleated skirt.

    Rodrigo completed the ensemble with soft pink makeup, matching Mary Jane heels, and wore her hair loose down her back. 

    A dainty silver necklace added the perfect finishing touch to her minimal yet elegant outfit.

    “I love that a lot of Liv’s style outside of music is cute dresses like this one,” one netizen wrote.

    “Olivia literally looks like a doll that came to life! She’s beautiful.”

    Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

    0 points
    #23

    Jean Smart

    Celebrity wearing a bejeweled outfit holding an Emmy at the after parties of the 2025 Emmys event.

    David Jon / Getty Images

    0 points
    #24

    Jesse Williams

    Man in a dark velvet blazer posing indoors, showcasing celebrity outfit style that caught attention at Emmys after parties 2025

    Roger Kisby / Getty Images

    0 points
    #25

    Chris Perfetti

    Celebrity wearing a patterned suit and bow tie at the 2025 Emmys after parties, showcasing standout celebrity outfits.

    Chad Salvado / Getty Images

    0 points
