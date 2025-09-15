Jenna Ortega’s Risky Diamond-Encrusted Look At The 2025 Emmys Has People Mindblown

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenna Ortega stole the spotlight with a show-stopping look at the 2025 Emmys.

The Friday actress donned a bold, bejeweled ensemble to the Emmys on Sunday (September 14) at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

At the ceremony, she presented the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, which went to Katherine LaNasa for The Pitt.

The 22-year-old, known for her daring red carpet choices, wore an elaborate top made of oversized gemstones and pearls, leaving part of her midriff and chest exposed.

Jenna Ortega in a tailored gray suit with sheer sleeves, showcasing a risky diamond-encrusted look at a stylish event.

Image credits: jennaortega

She paired the striking piece with a long black skirt featuring a thigh-high slit and matching strappy heels.

Her top, from the Givenchy by Sarah Burton fall/winter 2025 ready-to-wear collection, seemingly evoked Isabella Rossellini’s iconic look in Death Becomes Her.

Jenna Ortega wearing a risky diamond-encrusted outfit at the 2025 Emmys while standing next to a co-presenter.

Image credits: Television Academy

MOTHER AND DAUGHTER 🖤 Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the #Emmys 📸: getty pic.twitter.com/NU0ncTdR9p — Netflix (@netflix) September 15, 2025

For her makeup, Jenna channeled her eerie character in the Tim Burton series, with dark red lipstick, sculpted cheekbones, bleached eyebrows, and blue eyeshadow. She styled her hair in a low, messy bun.

Jenna, who appeared on stage alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, was previously nominated for an Emmy in 2023 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Wednesday. That year, the award went to Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary.

Jenna Ortega posing in a risky diamond-encrusted outfit with bold makeup at the 2025 Emmys event.

Image credits: vogueitalia

Jenna Ortega wearing a risky diamond-encrusted backless dress at the 2025 Emmys, striking a confident pose.

Image credits: .jkarb

Reflecting on how her character’s unique aesthetic has shaped her own style, Jenna told Harper’s Bazaar, “I definitely feel like I have a bit more Gothic taste than I did when I was a teenager. I’ve always been into dark things or been fascinated by them, but I was a Disney kid, and the whole thing is being bubbly and kind and overly sweet.”

2024 2025 pic.twitter.com/LLqNCT6Krt — A n n a | 𝘢𝘶’𝘴 🪸 (@Firelamour) September 14, 2025



From 2016 to 2018, the actress led the Disney Channel show Stuck in the Middle as Harley Diaz, an aspiring inventor who is the middle child of the seven siblings.

Jenna Ortega at the Emmys is giving Isabella Rossellini’s character in Death Becomes Her (1992) pic.twitter.com/tFhRa0mc1X — 𖤐 Bri 𖤐 (@BriAnimator_) September 15, 2025

Close-up of Jenna Ortega showcasing her bold diamond-encrusted look with natural makeup and loose dark hair.

Image credits: jennaortega

Jenna told the magazine that, for her, fashion is all about experimenting, especially after growing up in the spotlight.

She noted that boys are often allowed to evolve their style without being scrutinized, adding, “But girls, if they don’t stay as this perfect image of how they were first introduced to you, then it’s ‘Ah, something’s wrong. She’s changed. She sold her soul.’

“But you’re watching these women at the most pivotal times in their lives; they’re experimenting because that’s what you do.”

Jenna Ortega wearing a risky diamond-encrusted outfit with a thigh-high slit skirt on the Emmy Awards red carpet.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jenna revealed that her height sometimes causes people not to “take her seriously,” resulting in judgments she described as both “annoying” and “patronizing.”

“I’m doing a show I’m going to be doing for years where I play a schoolgirl. But I’m also a young woman,” she said.

Tweet text about bleaching brows, reflecting reaction to Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys.

Image credits: kreyahana

The young actress, who has appeared in Jane the Virgin, Iron Man 3, and Richie Rich, revealed that growing up in Hollywood has changed how she presents herself to the world, making her a more “cautious” person.

“I used to be a very extroverted child, but I’ve become more reserved,” Jenna told Vogue. “It doesn’t mean something negative. It just means I choose my words carefully.”

Close-up of diamond-encrusted outfit adorned with large gemstones and pearls, showcasing Jenna Ortega's risky Emmy look.

Image credits: vogueitalia

Tweet praising Jenna Ortega’s perfect hair, makeup, and style at the 2025 Emmys for best dressed award.

Image credits: ladidaix

The star, who grew up in Indio, California, is also mindful about how she speaks about her Latin heritage. Her father, Edward, is of Mexican descent, while her mother, Natalie, is of Mexican and Puerto Rican heritage. Jenna said her upbringing in Indio’s Spanish community is a “fundamental part” of her identity.

“I think these kinds of things don’t go away or change,” she said. “It’s just what I know.”

Jenna Ortega in a risky diamond-encrusted top paired with a black skirt at the 2025 Emmys red carpet event.

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Variety

According to Deadline, Jenna is set to star in Klara and the Sun, a dystopian film directed by Taika Waititi.

Based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s New York Times bestselling novel, the story follows Klara (Jenna), a solar-powered Artificial Friend designed to prevent loneliness. Klara is purchased by a mother (Amy Adams) and a teenager named Josie (Mia Tharia) who suffers from a mysterious illness.

A premiere date for the sci-fi film has not yet been released.

Tweet praising Jenna Ortega’s risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys as best look of the year debate.

Image credits: 0xBonke

User comment praising Jenna Ortega’s diamond-encrusted risky look at the 2025 Emmys event.

Image credits: reedmray275

Tweet praising Jenna Ortega's coolest looks and film knowledge, expressing disappointment over Netflix originals.

Image credits: UTEROCOBAIN

Tweet by user sam saying this woman is allergic to not serving, posted on September 15, 2025, with engagement icons.

Image credits: lonelystt

Tweet praising Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys with excitement and high ratings.

Image credits: stylesrecord

Tweet praising Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys for being chic and stylish.

Image credits: ijustkilledmyex

Tweet commenting on Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys, suggesting bigger matching rings.

Image credits: hopelessxentric

Tweet from user ruby praising Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys, calling it cool and impressive.

Image credits: rossarari

User tweet praising Jenna Ortega’s stylist for her risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys event.

Image credits: mapfthesouls

Jenna Ortega wearing a risky diamond-encrusted outfit at the 2025 Emmys, capturing attention on social media.

Image credits: sageinterlude

Jenna Ortega wearing a diamond-encrusted bold outfit at the 2025 Emmys, capturing attention with her risky fashion choice.

Image credits: kentkayyy

Tweet about Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys sparking excitement and amazement online.

Image credits: Glansberg_Web3

Tweet criticizing Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys, calling it creepy instead of slay.

Image credits: berso444

Tweet reacting to Jenna Ortega’s risky diamond-encrusted Emmy look, expressing uncertainty about approving the outfit choice.

Image credits: heis_tolu

Jenna Ortega showcasing a risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys, stunning the audience and fans.

Image credits: friezsnake

Tweet criticizing buccal fat removal, posted by user Valovica on September 15, 2025, with 5 likes and replies.

Image credits: grokspam

Twitter post discussing bold fashion choices, mentioning Jenna Ortega’s diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys event.

Image credits: JucheSweety

Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys.

Image credits: johntfs

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys.

Image credits: ChangeEpiphany

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys event.

Image credits: youfound_fayy