Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Jenna Ortega’s Risky Diamond-Encrusted Look At The 2025 Emmys Has People Mindblown
Jenna Ortega wearing a risky diamond-encrusted look with bold makeup at the 2025 Emmys red carpet event.
Awards & Events, Entertainment

Jenna Ortega’s Risky Diamond-Encrusted Look At The 2025 Emmys Has People Mindblown

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenna Ortega stole the spotlight with a show-stopping look at the 2025 Emmys.

The Friday actress donned a bold, bejeweled ensemble to the Emmys on Sunday (September 14) at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

At the ceremony, she presented the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, which went to Katherine LaNasa for The Pitt.

Highlights
  • Jenna Ortega wore a bold, bejeweled Givenchy top with oversized gemstones and pearls at the 2025 Emmys.
  • The 'Wednesday' star paired the top with a black skirt featuring a thigh-high slit.
  • Jenna, an Emmy nominee, presented the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

The 22-year-old, known for her daring red carpet choices, wore an elaborate top made of oversized gemstones and pearls, leaving part of her midriff and chest exposed.

RELATED:

    Jenna Ortega in a tailored gray suit with sheer sleeves, showcasing a risky diamond-encrusted look at a stylish event.

    Jenna Ortega took a fashion risk with her bejeweled look at the Emmy Awards
    Jenna Ortega in a tailored gray suit with sheer sleeves, showcasing a risky diamond-encrusted look at a stylish event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: jennaortega

    She paired the striking piece with a long black skirt featuring a thigh-high slit and matching strappy heels.

    Her top, from the Givenchy by Sarah Burton fall/winter 2025 ready-to-wear collection, seemingly evoked Isabella Rossellini’s iconic look in Death Becomes Her.

    The Wednesday star presented the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

    Jenna Ortega wearing a risky diamond-encrusted outfit at the 2025 Emmys while standing next to a co-presenter.

    Jenna Ortega wearing a risky diamond-encrusted outfit at the 2025 Emmys while standing next to a co-presenter.

    Image credits: Television Academy

    For her makeup, Jenna channeled her eerie character in the Tim Burton series, with dark red lipstick, sculpted cheekbones, bleached eyebrows, and blue eyeshadow.  She styled her hair in a low, messy bun.

    Jenna, who appeared on stage alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, was previously nominated for an Emmy in 2023 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Wednesday. That year, the award went to Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jenna Ortega posing in a risky diamond-encrusted outfit with bold makeup at the 2025 Emmys event.

    Jenna wore a diamond-encrusted top and floor-length skirt from Givenchy’s 2025 ready-to-wear collection
    Jenna Ortega posing in a risky diamond-encrusted outfit with bold makeup at the 2025 Emmys event.

    Image credits: vogueitalia

    Jenna Ortega wearing a risky diamond-encrusted backless dress at the 2025 Emmys, striking a confident pose.

    Jenna Ortega wearing a risky diamond-encrusted backless dress at the 2025 Emmys, striking a confident pose.

    Image credits: .jkarb

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reflecting on how her character’s unique aesthetic has shaped her own style, Jenna told Harper’s Bazaar, “I definitely feel like I have a bit more Gothic taste than I did when I was a teenager. I’ve always been into dark things or been fascinated by them, but I was a Disney kid, and the whole thing is being bubbly and kind and overly sweet.”

    ADVERTISEMENT


    From 2016 to 2018, the actress led the Disney Channel show Stuck in the Middle as Harley Diaz, an aspiring inventor who is the middle child of the seven siblings.

    Jenna’s top was similar to Isabella Rossellini’s look in Death Becomes Her

    Close-up of Jenna Ortega showcasing her bold diamond-encrusted look with natural makeup and loose dark hair.


    Close-up of Jenna Ortega showcasing her bold diamond-encrusted look with natural makeup and loose dark hair.

    Image credits: jennaortega

    Jenna told the magazine that, for her, fashion is all about experimenting, especially after growing up in the spotlight.

    She noted that boys are often allowed to evolve their style without being scrutinized, adding, “But girls, if they don’t stay as this perfect image of how they were first introduced to you, then it’s ‘Ah, something’s wrong. She’s changed. She sold her soul.’ 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “But you’re watching these women at the most pivotal times in their lives; they’re experimenting because that’s what you do.”

    The 22-year-old said her style has become more “gothic” after playing Wednesday Addams

    Jenna Ortega wearing a risky diamond-encrusted outfit with a thigh-high slit skirt on the Emmy Awards red carpet.

    Jenna Ortega wearing a risky diamond-encrusted outfit with a thigh-high slit skirt on the Emmy Awards red carpet.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    Jenna revealed that her height sometimes causes people not to “take her seriously,” resulting in judgments she described as both “annoying” and “patronizing.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’m doing a show I’m going to be doing for years where I play a schoolgirl. But I’m also a young woman,” she said.

    @mtvuk Jenna Ortega at the #Emmys is leaving me speechless 🤯 Jenna stepped out in a Givenchy by Sarah Burton top made entirely of jewels and pearls ✨ #jennaortega#emmy#givenchy#mtvmovies♬ original sound – Adamusic

    Tweet text about bleaching brows, reflecting reaction to Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys.


    Tweet text about bleaching brows, reflecting reaction to Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys.

    Image credits: kreyahana

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The young actress, who has appeared in Jane the Virgin, Iron Man 3, and Richie Rich, revealed that growing up in Hollywood has changed how she presents herself to the world, making her a more “cautious” person.

    “I used to be a very extroverted child, but I’ve become more reserved,” Jenna told Vogue. “It doesn’t mean something negative. It just means I choose my words carefully.”

    When Jenna was a Disney star, her style was more “bubbly” and “sweet,” she said

    Close-up of diamond-encrusted outfit adorned with large gemstones and pearls, showcasing Jenna Ortega's risky Emmy look.

    Close-up of diamond-encrusted outfit adorned with large gemstones and pearls, showcasing Jenna Ortega's risky Emmy look.

    Image credits: vogueitalia

    @e_entertainment Yet another red carpet serve from #JennaOrtega 🖤 #emmys#livefrome♬ original sound – E! Entertainment

    Tweet praising Jenna Ortega’s perfect hair, makeup, and style at the 2025 Emmys for best dressed award.

    Tweet praising Jenna Ortega’s perfect hair, makeup, and style at the 2025 Emmys for best dressed award.

    Image credits: ladidaix

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The star, who grew up in Indio, California, is also mindful about how she speaks about her Latin heritage. Her father, Edward, is of Mexican descent, while her mother, Natalie, is of Mexican and Puerto Rican heritage. Jenna said her upbringing in Indio’s Spanish community is a “fundamental part” of her identity.

    “I think these kinds of things don’t go away or change,” she said. “It’s just what I know.”

    For her glam, Jenna opted for dark red lipstick, bleached eyebrows, and blue eyeshadow

    Jenna Ortega in a risky diamond-encrusted top paired with a black skirt at the 2025 Emmys red carpet event.

    Jenna Ortega in a risky diamond-encrusted top paired with a black skirt at the 2025 Emmys red carpet event.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Variety

    According to Deadline, Jenna is set to star in Klara and the Sun, a dystopian film directed by Taika Waititi.

    Based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s New York Times bestselling novel, the story follows Klara (Jenna), a solar-powered Artificial Friend designed to prevent loneliness. Klara is purchased by a mother (Amy Adams) and a teenager named Josie (Mia Tharia) who suffers from a mysterious illness. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A premiere date for the sci-fi film has not yet been released. 

    “I  hope her stylist’s pay is good,” said one fan of Jenna’s iconic Emmys look

    Tweet praising Jenna Ortega’s risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys as best look of the year debate.

    Tweet praising Jenna Ortega’s risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys as best look of the year debate.

    Image credits: 0xBonke

    User comment praising Jenna Ortega’s diamond-encrusted risky look at the 2025 Emmys event.

    User comment praising Jenna Ortega’s diamond-encrusted risky look at the 2025 Emmys event.

    Image credits: reedmray275

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet praising Jenna Ortega's coolest looks and film knowledge, expressing disappointment over Netflix originals.

    Tweet praising Jenna Ortega's coolest looks and film knowledge, expressing disappointment over Netflix originals.

    Image credits: UTEROCOBAIN

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user sam saying this woman is allergic to not serving, posted on September 15, 2025, with engagement icons.

    Tweet by user sam saying this woman is allergic to not serving, posted on September 15, 2025, with engagement icons.

    Image credits: lonelystt

    Tweet praising Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys with excitement and high ratings.

    Tweet praising Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys with excitement and high ratings.

    Image credits: stylesrecord

    Tweet praising Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys for being chic and stylish.

    Tweet praising Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys for being chic and stylish.

    Image credits: ijustkilledmyex

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet commenting on Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys, suggesting bigger matching rings.

    Tweet commenting on Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys, suggesting bigger matching rings.

    Image credits: hopelessxentric

    Tweet from user ruby praising Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys, calling it cool and impressive.

    Tweet from user ruby praising Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys, calling it cool and impressive.

    Image credits: rossarari

    User tweet praising Jenna Ortega’s stylist for her risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys event.

    User tweet praising Jenna Ortega’s stylist for her risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys event.

    Image credits: mapfthesouls

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jenna Ortega wearing a risky diamond-encrusted outfit at the 2025 Emmys, capturing attention on social media.

    Jenna Ortega wearing a risky diamond-encrusted outfit at the 2025 Emmys, capturing attention on social media.

    Image credits: sageinterlude

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jenna Ortega wearing a diamond-encrusted bold outfit at the 2025 Emmys, capturing attention with her risky fashion choice.

    Jenna Ortega wearing a diamond-encrusted bold outfit at the 2025 Emmys, capturing attention with her risky fashion choice.

    Image credits: kentkayyy

    Tweet about Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys sparking excitement and amazement online.

    Tweet about Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys sparking excitement and amazement online.

    Image credits: Glansberg_Web3

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys, calling it creepy instead of slay.

    Tweet criticizing Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys, calling it creepy instead of slay.

    Image credits: berso444

    Tweet reacting to Jenna Ortega’s risky diamond-encrusted Emmy look, expressing uncertainty about approving the outfit choice.

    Tweet reacting to Jenna Ortega’s risky diamond-encrusted Emmy look, expressing uncertainty about approving the outfit choice.

    Image credits: heis_tolu

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jenna Ortega showcasing a risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys, stunning the audience and fans.

    Jenna Ortega showcasing a risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys, stunning the audience and fans.

    Image credits: friezsnake

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing buccal fat removal, posted by user Valovica on September 15, 2025, with 5 likes and replies.

    Tweet criticizing buccal fat removal, posted by user Valovica on September 15, 2025, with 5 likes and replies.

    Image credits: grokspam

    Twitter post discussing bold fashion choices, mentioning Jenna Ortega’s diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys event.

    Twitter post discussing bold fashion choices, mentioning Jenna Ortega’s diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys event.

    Image credits: JucheSweety

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys.

    Image credits: johntfs

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys.

    Image credits: ChangeEpiphany

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys event.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Jenna Ortega's risky diamond-encrusted look at the 2025 Emmys event.

    Image credits: youfound_fayy

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT