Jenna Ortega Ditches Bra And Underwear In Racy Dress As She Confesses To Battling “Tension And Fear”
Jenna Ortega in a racy pink dress, posing on a bed and revealing a relaxed, confident expression.
Celebrities, News

Jenna Ortega Ditches Bra And Underwear In Racy Dress As She Confesses To Battling “Tension And Fear”

Actress Jenna Ortega is set to appear on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s Summer 2025 Discovery Issue, hitting news stands next Tuesday (June 3).

The 22-year-old actress is featured wearing no bra or underwear under a bubblegum pink gown, posing in a series of revealing images shot by photographer Willy Vanderperre.

The theme of the photoshoot stands in line with an accompanying interview in which the actress lays her personal struggles bare in an effort to shed the stigma of being a child actor.

Highlights
  • Jenna Ortega appeared braless and without underwear in a pink gown for Harper’s Bazaar’s Summer 2025 Discovery Issue.
  • She was interviewed about the stigma of being a child actor and her efforts to be seen as a serious adult performer.
  • Natalie Portman empathized with Ortega, adding that being physically small makes the process even harder.

“I was always very existential as a kid,” she said. “The world was always ending. I was worrying about things way earlier than I needed to.”

    Jenna Ortega surprised fans with provocative cover on upcoming issue of Harper’s Bazaar

    Jenna Ortega lying on a bed wearing a racy pink dress, showcasing a bold fashion choice with tension and fear themes.

    Image credits: jennaortega

    Ortega, who started acting in childhood, explained how acting became a safe space during her times of personal strife. “When I wasn’t on set, I had a really, really hard time,” she added.

    She described her teenage years as “full of tension and fear,” and suggested that working gave her structure when nothing else did. 

    Jenna Ortega in a racy pink dress posing confidently for Harper's Bazaar cover with a bold, fearless look.

    Image credits: Harper’s BAZAAR/willyvanderperre

    “Having some of that seriousness helps remind people, ‘I’m a grown-up,’” Ortega added, referencing her own efforts to be seen as more than a former child actor, a goal many of her peers have failed to achieve.

    Jenna Ortega in a bright pink racy dress with tousled curly hair and bold blue eye makeup in a studio portrait.

    Image credits: Harper’s BAZAAR/willyvanderperre

    Ortega also commented on the impact of social media on real-life interactions among her generation. 

    “We’re incredibly desensitized and disconnected from real interaction,” she said. “I mean, God, if you could speak to everybody like Wednesday—just say what you truly mean—it would be amazing!”

    Her comparison refers to her now-iconic reinterpretation of Wednesday Addams, a character known for her deadpan bluntness and sharp honesty.

    Ortega was interview alongside Natalie Portman, who empathized with her struggles as a child actress

    Jenna Ortega posing in a racy dress without bra and underwear, expressing tension and fear feelings.

    Image credits: BaddieSpotligh7

    Jenna Ortega in a racy dress without bra and underwear, sharing her experience battling tension and fear publicly.

    Image credits: Yokai_toon

    Ortega was joined by fellow actress Natalie Portman, also featured in the issue, who spoke about an often ignored fact of growing up in the spotlight as a child actress and trying to make an impact as an adult.

    Jenna Ortega reclining on black leather couch wearing a racy dress and fur coat, expressing tension and fear emotions.

    Image credits: jennaortega

    For Portman, there is an inherent challenge to being taken seriously when you’re physically small, a sentiment Ortega echoed. 

    “We’re both physically tiny, so people will often treat you like a child forever,” Portman explained. “I’m 43 now, and people kind of pat me on the head still”

    “I don’t look like a child, but I often feel like I’m treated like a kid. Child actors often cultivate a serious persona because otherwise they’ll get treated like kids forever.”

    “I relate to that so immensely,” Ortega replied. “You just don’t feel like you’re being taken seriously… There’s just something about it that’s very patronizing. Also, when you’re short, people are already physically looking down on you.”

    Ortega is enjoying a highly successful period in her career, with a string of high-profile roles

    Jenna Ortega close-up selfie showing natural makeup and dark hair, reflecting on tension and fear in a candid moment.

    Image credits: jennaortega

    The interview comes amid major career momentum for Ortega, as she’s set to star alongside Robert De Niro in Shutout, a drama directed by David O. Russell.

    The film follows De Niro’s character, Jake Kejeune, a seasoned pool-hall hustler, who mentors Mia, a gifted newcomer played by Ortega. As Mia’s skills develop, Jake must confront whether she’ll stick to the path he’s helped shape or break away on her own.

    The movie is currently in pre-production. An estimated release date has not been informed at the time of writing.

    Close-up black and white portrait of Jenna Ortega smiling, featured on Harper's Bazaar cover, showcasing her natural beauty and expression.

    Image credits: Harper’s BAZAAR/willyvanderperre

    As Ortega continues to build her career on a string of high-profile projects, including Wednesday, Scream, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and now, Shutout.

    Her appearance in Harper’s Bazaar sees her making a conscious effort to embrace her adult side, leaving behind the stigma of being a child star.

    “Icon.” Fans took to social media to celebrate both the photoshoot and interview

    Jenna Ortega wearing a racy dress without bra and underwear, showcasing bold fashion choices and confidence.

    Image credits: headpoep

    Jenna Ortega wearing a racy dress, appearing confident while addressing tension and fear in a candid moment.

    Image credits: 19cric

    Social media comment about Jenna Ortega, mentioning her look and style while discussing tension and fear.

    Image credits: prettymartinaaa

    Social media comment reacting to Jenna Ortega ditching bra and underwear in racy dress, expressing discomfort with exposure.

    Image credits: Yokai_toon

    Jenna Ortega in a racy dress without bra and underwear, sharing her experience battling tension and fear.

    Image credits: jennasarahh

    Jenna Ortega wearing a bold racy dress without bra and underwear, sharing her experience with tension and fear.

    Image credits: LuaTzz

    Jenna Ortega in a racy dress without bra and underwear, opening up about tension and fear she is facing.

    Image credits: xmj498j79q

    Jenna Ortega in a racy dress without bra and underwear, sharing her experience battling tension and fear.

    Image credits: turquoisepogos

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Jenna Ortega, highlighting her bold fashion choice and personal struggles with tension and fear.

    Image credits: SGxTS_abhay

    Tweet by Ava Vava praising a magazine cover look and pose, posted in May 2025 with a heart-eyes emoji.

    Image credits: AvaTlovenotes

    Jenna Ortega in a racy dress, confident and bold, as she opens up about battling tension and fear.

    Image credits: offlThangaraj

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Jenna Ortega's beauty, posted in response to PopCrave on May 28, 2025.

    Image credits: horejsiii

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    Being tiny and cute as a woman (as I was) has its advantages and disadvantages. I was approachable and non-threatening and had doors opened and plenty of dating opportunities (guys weren't intimidated by me, and I was just pretty enough to ask out) but man, the head-patting and unsolicited "hey, I can pick you up!" got old quick. I don't recall not being taken seriously after I actually spoke to someone, but maybe I was just being naive. Eh, everyone has their issues. She's getting roles and magazine covers so I don't pity her too much...

    Eva Moon
    Eva Moon
    Eva Moon
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Being tiny and cute as a woman (as I was) has its advantages and disadvantages. I was approachable and non-threatening and had doors opened and plenty of dating opportunities (guys weren't intimidated by me, and I was just pretty enough to ask out) but man, the head-patting and unsolicited "hey, I can pick you up!" got old quick. I don't recall not being taken seriously after I actually spoke to someone, but maybe I was just being naive. Eh, everyone has their issues. She's getting roles and magazine covers so I don't pity her too much...

    4609definite avatar
    Eva Moon
    Eva Moon
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

