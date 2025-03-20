Robert De Niro’s Nepo Baby Son Shows Off Transformation With Heels And Pink Hair In Rare Sighting

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert De Niro’s son, Aaron Kendrick, was spotted with a bold new look during an outing with his father.

The 30-year-old was seen accompanying the Oscar winner to the Greenwich Hotel in New York City on Tuesday (March 18).

Aaron sported light pink dreadlocks under a black beanie, a black hoodie, patterned leggings, and heeled combat boots.

Highlights Robert De Niro’s 30-year-old son, Aaron, was photographed sporting pink dreadlocks while entering the Greenwich Hotel in New York City with his father.

Aaron, who has a twin brother named Julian, is known for keeping a low-profile, so little is known about him.

Aaron’s mother is the actress and model Toukie Smith, who dated Robert between 1988 and 1996.

The low-profile “nepo baby” is the son of Robert and actress Toukie Smith, who played Eva Rawley on the NBC sitcom 227. He has a twin brother named Julian.

RELATED:

Share icon Robert De Niro’s son, Aaron Kendrick, was spotted with a bold new look during an outing in New York City



Image credits: The View

Robert and Toukie dated between 1988 and 1996. Their relationship was on and off, with the pair allegedly taking a break in 1994 before getting back together, as per the New Yorker.

During their almost ten years together, the couple kept their love out of the public eye.

“What’s great about a private life is it’s private,” Toukie told the Los Angeles Times in 1990 when asked about her romance with the A-list actor.

Share icon

Image credits: drenadeniro

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Robert has not spoken about Toukie, he did open up about realizing he had been “taking certain things for granted” when raising their biracial children.

Speaking with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in 2020, he said: “‘When people say that they tell their kids, ‘Keep your hands [out] when you’re stopped by any cops, keep your hands on the steering wheel, don’t make a sudden move, don’t put your hands below, don’t do this,’ you understand that.

“That’s scary. That has to change,” he continued, referring to police brutality and racial inequality in the United States.

“Anybody who hurts another person for no reason other than self-defense or the defense of other people around shouldn’t be doing that job.”

The 30-year-old is the son of Robert De Niro and actress and model Toukie Smith

Share icon

Image credits: PAUL LAURIE/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

In an interview with People magazine, he discussed whether he would encourage his children to follow in his footsteps and become actors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For my kids, I tell them, ‘If you want to be an actor or you want to do this or that, that’s fine as long as you’re happy. Just don’t sell yourself short.

“That’s the most I would say — push yourself a little more and reach for what you really think it is you want to do. Don’t be afraid. It’s important for them to find their own lane.”

Share icon

Image credits: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

While he wants his children to reach for the stars and carve their own paths, he still believes it’s important to expose them to different forms of artistic expression from an early age.

“It’s not like my family sat around the table and talked about art, but they led by example. Expression through music, movies, acting, dance, whatever — those are expressions that people need to connect to. Whether it’s going to museums, theaters, movies, TV, whatever. We need that.

“It’s part of our culture, part of our society. It’s essential that it’s there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron sported light pink dreadlocks under a black beanie, a black hoodie, printed leggings, and heeled combat boots

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID

Share icon

Image credits: syncronus

Aaron’s twin Julian is an actor and has appeared in James Franco’s 2016 drama In Dubious Battle. He has also portrayed a young Barack Obama in the series The First Lady in 2022.

Drena De Niro, Robert’s daughter with actress Diahnne Abbott, is also drawn to her father’s cinematic world.

Following her modeling career, she decided to become an actress and has worked in films like Great Expectations, A Star is Born, and Joy. Drena also has a production company named Daredevil Films and Television.

Robert welcomed his youngest daughter, Gia, in April 2023

Share icon

Image credits: Dexerto

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert De Niro opens up about recently welcoming his seventh child, how fatherhood is at this stage, and reacts to Al Pacino also expecting a baby. pic.twitter.com/UAgFGIHCES — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 1, 2023

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro having children at the ages of 82 and 79. pic.twitter.com/qiCUmvncjL — Austin (@AustinPlanet) May 31, 2023



The Taxi Driver actor is a father to seven children. In April 2023, he welcomed Gia Virginia with martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen at the age of 79.

“She’s such an adorable baby. So sweet,” Robert said of his youngest daughter. “[When I] look at her, everything else goes away. So it’s a great joy and relief to just be with her in the moment.”

Speaking about the challenges of being a father of seven, the Godfather star told Access Hollywood, “Sometimes I don’t think people really know what being a good father is, you know you have a responsibility, but it’s a mystery, it’s a lot of excitement but scary and you do your best.”

“He can do whatever he likes, it’s nobody’s business,” one netizen said

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon