27 Stars That Most People Had No Idea Were Dating Or Married To Each Other
In the age of social media, it’s more challenging than ever for couples to maintain a private life—even a simple trip to the grocery store can become the talk of the web if someone finds something to comment on. Still, some celebrity pairs have managed to stay under the radar and avoid the constant paparazzi flashes.
With the divorce rate among Hollywood celebrities reportedly higher than that of the general population, perhaps the key to a lasting relationship lies in keeping a low profile and refraining from discussing personal details about their love life, as the following stars have done.
Read on to discover 27 celebrity couples who have mastered the art of privacy in a world where oversharing is the norm.
Daniel Radcliffe And Erin Darke
Daniel is in a relationship with Michigan-born actress Erin Drake, who has worked on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Good Girls Revolt and Still Alice. The couple met on the set of the 2012 film Ki*l Your Darlings.
The Harry Potter actor said he didn’t have to act much when playing Erin’s love interest. "Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting."
He also shared that he and Erin bonded over their “nerdy” interests, in addition to their love for film.
"I grew up doing lots of things where I thought, 'This is super nerdy. I'll never be able to do this around a girl.' But that's the wonderful thing about the moment you find the relationship you're meant to be in. It's like, 'Oh, I can do all of that stuff and you don't mind. And you actually think it's fun, too.’”
They welcomed their first child, a boy, in April 2023.
Kyra Sedgwick And Kevin Bacon
Kevin and Kyra met on the set of the PBS adaptation of the play Lemon Sky and wed in 1988.
Following Lemon Sky, the pair worked together on several projects, including The Woodsman and Loverboy.
The couple lives in Manhattan and shares two children: Travis and Sosie.
In 2022, they surprised their fans by performing a trick while dancing to Footloose at their home. Kevin recently posted a video of his wife dancing to Hannah Montana’s Ordinary Girl, captioning the post, “Wouldn’t trade her for anyone else.”
Chloë Grace Moretz And Kate Harrison
The 5th Wave actress confirmed her relationship with model and photographer Kate Harrison in 2022.
“I like to keep my private life private. I’m in a long-term relationship. And I really enjoy that,” Chloë said that year. The two have been linked since 2018.
On January 1, 2025, Chloë appeared to confirm engagement rumors when she posted a photo of her and Kate showing off their ring in an Instagram recap post.
On March 8, the actress dedicated a birthday post to Kate on Instagram with photos from their life together, writing, “Happiest of birthdays, my love ♥️.”
Daniel Craig And Rachel Weisz
The James Bond star married The Favourite actress in 2011 in a secret ceremony that only had two guests: his daughter and her son. In 2018, they welcomed their daughter, Grace.
Rachel expressed that she enjoys keeping a low-profile relationship, especially given her husband’s popularity.
"He's just too famous. You have to protect your marriage,” she said. “When you're young, you tell your girlfriends everything. One of the great pleasures of not being an adolescent is that you don't have to share everything. When you're married, that door closes. The audience goes, and you're in your own life."
Leighton Meester And Adam Brody
Yes, Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf is married to Noah from Nobody Wants This.
Leighton and Adam met while filming The Oranges in 2010 and said “I do” four years later.
The talented stars share two children: a daughter, Arlo Day, born in 2015, and a son, whose name has not been revealed, born in 2020.
The couple will work together on season two of Nobody Wants This, which will have Leighton playing Abby, the middle school nemesis of Kristen Bell's character who is now an "Instagram mommy influencer," as per Variety.
Claire Danes And Hugh Dancy
"Marriage is wonderful. It's challenging, and…it just keeps getting deeper. I keep learning more things about him and myself, and that's not always comfortable," Claire told Entertainment Tonight in 2015.
"But I have this incredible security, and it's a huge asset to have a partnership with someone you trust and admire—and want to make out with."
She and the Black Hawk Down actor wed in 2009 and welcomed a son, Cyrus, three years later.
Alicia Vikander And Michael Fassbender
Michael was charmed by Alicia on the set of the period drama The Light Between Oceans in 2014. Like many celebrity couples, their on-screen connection spilled over into real life, and they developed feelings for each other beyond their roles.
"She's such a fierce performer, she's so brave, she's not afraid to bring ugly personality traits to the forefront in the character," the German-Irish actor said at the time. "I was just really impressed by her immediately."
The couple exchanged vows in Ibiza surrounded by family and friends in 2017 and welcomed their first son, Frej, in 2021.
In an interview with Elle last July, Alicia confirmed the birth of her and Michael’s second child, whose name has not been revealed.
Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling
The A-listers have been together for 14 years and share two daughters: Esmeralda and Amada.
Ryan and Eva fell in love in 2011 while co-starring as love interests in the drama film The Place Beyond the Pines. In 2014, the two reunited on the set of Ryan’s semi autobiographical film, Lost River.
In an interview with Hello magazine in 2015, the Canadian actor gushed about his partner. “I know that I’m with the person I’m supposed to be with. There’s nothing else I’m looking for,” he said, adding that the only quality he requires out of an ideal woman is “being Eva Mendes.”
The low-profile couple prefers to keep their marital status to themselves. When asked whether they had secretly tied the knot, the 51-year-old actress replied, “I like to keep it all mysterious.”
Harrison Ford And Calista Flockhart
The stars first laid eyes on each other at the 2002 Golden Globes. They married in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 2010.
Speaking with Hello magazine, Calista said that her 22-year age gap with Harrison “doesn’t faze” her, and it’s not “a factor into our relationship at all.”
Calista has an adopted son named Liam, whom Harrison raised as his own. Harrison also has four older children from his previous marriages to Mary Marquardt and Melissa Mathison.
Kirsten Dunst And Jesse Plemons
Kirsten and Jesse began dating in 2016 after meeting on season two of the FX series Fargo. In 2022, they married at a resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.
The couple has also appeared together on The Power of the Dog, Black Mirror, and Windfall.
"I don't wanna do another project without [Kirsten]. It's just the best," the actor said. "We fell in love creatively first on Fargo, just immediately trusted each other. I'm constantly amazed by what she brings. She just operates from such a deep place in her soul."
Kirsten and Jesse have two sons named Ennis Howard, born in 2018, and James Robert, born in 2021.
Nick Offerman And Megan Mullally
Few people know that the Parks and Recreation actor and the Will & Grace actress are an item.
Nick and Megan, who met in 2000 while working on the play The Berlin Circle and married three years later, have a “rule” where they never spend more than two weeks apart.
"We made a deal that any job that's going to keep us apart for more than a couple of weeks, we discuss,” she shared.
Shaun White And Nina Dobrev
The Vampire Diaries actress has been in a relationship with snowboarder and Olympic gold medalist Shaun White since 2019.
They met briefly at an awards show in 2012, but were only formally introduced in 2019 at an event in Florida organized by motivational speaker Tony Robbins, where they both gave presentations.
In October 2024, Shaun popped the question under an arch of white roses at the Golden Swan restaurant in New York City. When Nina opened the door, she realized the only people in the room were a photographer and her future fiancé.
"I went into shock," she told Vogue of the proposal. "I just froze and stared at him."
Keira Knightley And James Righton
Keira and James met in 2011 after they were introduced to each other by a mutual friend at a dinner party. The Love Actually star admitted that they were both very inebriated. Plus, the musician later revealed that she had never heard of his former band, the Klaxons.
"She'd never heard of us. Keira was in America when we were having our moment in the sun in the UK, so she was oblivious," James recalled.
The lovebirds wed in the Provence region of France in 2013. Two years later, Keira gave birth to the couple's first child, a daughter named Edie. Her younger sister, Delilah, arrived in 2019.
"Yeah, we made it. We made it," the mom said when Drew Barrymore referenced her ten-year wedding anniversary. "We have two children, and we've made it a decade. It's a miracle."
Sam Rockwell And Leslie Bibb
The couple met at five-star hotel Château Marmont in West Hollywood in 2007 and have been together for almost 18 years.
"We went on a date like a week later, and I think three weeks [after meeting Sam], I was like, 'I love you so much,'" the Iron Man actress said on The Rosie O'Donnell Show in 2012.
They recently worked together on season three of the HBO Max anthology series The White Lotus, where Leslie stars as Kate, a privileged hotel guest at the fictional White Lotus resort in Thailand.
Amber Tamblyn And David Cross
The Arrested Development actor and the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star tied the knot in 2012.
The couple welcomed a daughter, Marlow, in 2017.
In honor of their twelve-year wedding anniversary, Amber posted a photo of her and David dressed to the nines that shows her touching her husband’s backside. “Happy twelve year wedding anniversary to this butt and no one else,” she wrote.
Anya Taylor-Joy & Malcolm McRae
Anya married musician Malcolm McRae during an intimate ceremony in New Orleans in 2022.
Malcolm, who plays guitar, piano, and sings in the rock band More*, wrote a song for Anya, titled Really Want to See You Again, two days after they met.
"I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading," the Queen’s Gambit star told British Vogue of her husband. "We're basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time, and it works really well."
Anya posted about their secret nuptials on Instagram. "Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second (first) anniversary my love…you’re the coolest."
The couple are pet parents to Kitsune, the cat they got together in May 2022.
Carrie Preston And Michael Emerson
True Blood actress Carrie Preston and Lost star Michael Emerson wed in 1998.
"Michael and I have been together for going on 22 years," she told Us Weekly in 2016. "We talk about our lives B.C. and A.C. — Before Chumley and After Chumley."
Chumley is their dog, a poodle-Maltese mix they found on PetFinder.
Emma Stone And Dave McCary
Emma and Dave found love on the set of Saturday Night Live. The Poor Things actress starred in the Wells for Boys sketch that Dave wrote in December 2016, and the rest is history.
They wed in September 2020 and welcomed their first child, daughter Louise, the following year.
"Emma has been very excited about the baby. She has been private but said that she was feeling great. She always has a huge smile when she is with Dave,” a source told People magazine at the time.
The actress and the comedian also share a film child: their production company Fruit Tree, founded in 2020, which produced A Real Pain.
Felicity Huffman And William H. Macy
Felicity from Desperate Housewives and William from Shameless dated on-and-off for 15 years before they finally wed in 1997.
The lovebirds share two daughters named Sophia and Georgia.
“I was so scared of marriage that I thought I would've preferred to step in front of a bus,” the actress revealed in 2015.
“Bill Macy asked me to marry him several times over several years. And I was finally smart enough to go: ‘I'm going to marry this guy or really lose him for good.'”
Jameela Jamil And James Blake
Jameela said that the Grammy winner, whom she began dating in 2015, is a "great source of strength and comfort” and her “greatest ally.”
“He's been a big encourager of me to learn how to fight back and speak my mind and understand my worth, and he's just a great ally," the Good Place actress told Meghan Markle on the Duchess’ Archetype podcast.
Jamie Lee Curtis And Christopher Guest
Jamie saw a photo of Cristopher from his film This Is Spinal Tap in Rolling Stone magazine and told her friend, "I'm going to marry that guy."
The Oscar winner and the mockumentary director tied the knot in 1984.
Jamie said the secret to a thriving marriage is not the absence of conflict but rather the decision to stay in spite of it.
"It's a fascinating thing," the Freaky Friday star shared in 2015. "I could write a book on marriage called 'Don't Leave.'"
Jamie and Cristopher have two daughters: Annie, born in 1986, and Ruby, born in 1996.
Ted Danson And Mary Steenburgen
Mary from Melvin and Howard and Ted from Man on the Inside met while auditioning for the 1983 film Cross Creek. However, they did not start a relationship at the time, as they were both married.
Their moment came ten years later, when they co-starred in the 1993 adventure movie Pontiac Moon. They married in 1995.
“We know how blessed we are. We wake up and we laugh together,” the 75-year-old actor told People magazine. “It helps that we got a new dog recently, who's very funny like us.”
“When you get older, [it] hurts. There's sh*** that's not fun. But stay in gratitude, stay creative, stay hopeful, and you can kind of hopefully coast over a lot of things in life.”
Benji Madden And Cameron Diaz
Cameron and the Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden welcomed their first daughter, Raddix, in 2019, four years after they tied the knot.
The couple announced the birth of their second child in March 2024. They wrote: "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures—but he’s a really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful.”
The movie star said Benji taught her to value herself more. "With our marriage, I learned how to really go all in. Nothing else comes before this. It's not hard to do because [our marriage is] the most valuable thing I have,” she added.
Carey Mulligan And Marcus Mumford
The couple’s friend, actress Sienna Miller, described Marcus and Carey’s relationship as “idyllic.”
"Marcus can headline Glastonbury and Carey can be nominated for however many Oscars, and then they come back to their farm, and they're in big woolly jumpers and funny hats, raising piglets,” she told Vogue.
The Mumford & Sons frontman and the Maestro actress were pen pals as children in London and said “I do” in 2012.
They have three children: Evelyn, Wilfred, and a third daughter whose name has not been made public.
Cobie Smulders And Taran Killam
Cobie, who famously played Robin Scherbatsky in How I Met Your Mother, married the SNL comedian in 2012. The pair reportedly met in 2005 at a mutual friend’s birthday party.
“We were 22, the friend was turning 30, so we were like, ‘This chick is super old. Whoa,’” the Canadian actress recalled during an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan.
“We met and got along and he thought that I was also 30. So it was a really funny meeting of like, ‘When were you born?'”
Cobie and Taran share two daughters: Shaelyn, born in 2009, and Janita, born in 2015.
Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz
Alicia and rapper Swizz Beatz, whose real name is Kasseem Daoud Dean, married at a private home on the Mediterranean Sea in 2010. The couple met as teenagers while working on music in New York City.
Kasseem didn’t make a good first impression on his future wife. "Honestly, I didn't really like him that much. I thought he was too ostentatious," she told Marie Claire UK. "Everything with him is really over the top. I used to see him and think, 'He is so annoying.'"
The Girl On Fire singer and the rapper live in La Jolla, California, with their two sons: Genesis and Egypt.
Vanessa Morgan And James Karnik
The basketball player proposed to the Riverdale alum on December 21 at the Langley Glow Light Festival in their native Canada.
"We were walking around, and I honestly thought he was going to propose on Christmas morning, so it came as a complete shock when it happened,” Vanessa told People magazine.
"James had just injured his foot — we weren't sure if it was a break or a sprain at the time, but he was on crutches. I asked him if he was sure he wanted to walk around on crutches, and he said, 'For you, I’ll do it. I know how much you love this.' It seemed a little suspicious, but I didn’t think much of it."
The 32-year-old actress is a mom to 5-year-old Kaia and 3-year-old son River, whom she welcomed with ex-husband, Michael Kopech.
Sorry, but WHO at this point doesn't know that Ted Danson And Mary Steenburgen are together? Or Cobie Smulders And Taran Killam?
Well first of all I'd need to know who Taran Killam is (yes, I have now googled him)
Well, I've never heard of the last two. These polls need options for not having heard of one, or both, of the people mentioned. We don't all spend our days watching American tv, movies and sports.
