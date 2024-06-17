Daniel Radcliffe’s Girlfriend In Tears As He Thanks Her And Son While Accepting First Tony Award

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Radcliffe gave a special shout-out to his longtime girlfriend, Erin Darke, and their one-year-old son as he added another accolade to his illustrious career: a Tony Award.

The 34-year-old actor took home the prize for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical at the 77th Tony Awards held at New York City’s esteemed David H. Koch Theater on Sunday, June 16.

This was his first nomination at the annual award show, which celebrates excellence in live Broadway theater.

Daniel Radcliffe was bestowed with his very first Tony for his performance in Merrily We Roll Along at the 77th edition of the annual awards show

Image credits: CBS TV / Instagram

The English actor was honored with his first-ever Tony for playing Charley Kringas, the best friend of protagonist Franklin Shepard (played by Jonathan Groff) in the musical Merrily We Roll Along.

While accepting the award, the Harry Potter alum thanked his fellow actors for giving him the onstage experience of a lifetime.

“Thank you so much to our cast, everybody on that stage. It is an honor to be on that stage with you every single night. I will miss it so much…speaking of missing things — Jonathan [Groff], Lindsay [Mendez], I will miss you so much. I don’t really have to act in this show. I just have to look at you and feel everything I want to feel. I will never have it this good again,” he said.

“My love, Erin — you and our son are the best thing[s] that [have] ever happened to me,” the Jungle actor said in his acceptance speech

Image credits: CBS TV / Instagram

Emotions ran high as the actor went on to make a special tribute to his parents and his girlfriend, Erin, in his acceptance speech.

“My mum and dad are here somewhere — happy Father’s Day, Dad. I love you both so much. Thank you for playing Sondheim in the car and just, you know, loving me,” he said. “And my love, Erin — you and our son are the best thing[s] that [have] ever happened to me. I love you so much, thank you so much. Thank you everybody.”

The couple have been dating since 2012 and welcomed their son in April 2023.

The English star’s fellow actors, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez, were also moved to tears by Daniel’s words on stage

It was in 2008 when the actor made his Broadway debut with Equus.

His Tony-winning performance in Merrily We Roll Along also rewarded him with two Broadway Audience Choice awards earlier this year in the categories of Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical and Favorite Onstage Pair.

After receiving his Tony, the talented stage and screen actor spoke to reporters about how he felt receiving the award after playing the much-acclaimed character of Harry Potter for years.

After playing the iconic Harry Potter for years, the actor admitted that “playing one character for a very long time builds up an anxiety”

“When I finished [Harry Potter], I had no idea what my career was going to be,” he told reporters. “I’d already started doing some stage stuff, but I didn’t know what the future held at all. To have had the last year playing Weird Al and also Merrily We Roll Along, it’s been awesome. Playing one character for a very long time builds up an anxiety, like, do as many things as you possibly can. So yeah, I’m doing that right now.”