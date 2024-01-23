Potterheads, assemble! Are you ready to channel your inner Hermione, sip from a mesmerizing morphing mug, or glam up with wizardry charm? Dive into a world of enchanting products that'll transport you straight to Hogwarts. Get ready to turn your muggle life a notch magical, as we curate the coolest, quirkiest, and most charming Harry Potter must-haves just for you. So, hold on to your broomsticks and prepare for a magical adventure on this shopping spree!

#1 Glam Up With Our Magical Potter Makeup Brush Set, Just One Swish And Flick Away From Looking More Enchanting Than Fleur Delacour Herself! Share icon Review: "Such a fun gift! I planned for these to be a cheap addition to a gift, but you'd never guess with the quality. The brushes are heavy - you can feel the quality. They're also very pretty." — Megan

#2 The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook: Unleash Your Inner Mrs. Weasley, No Magic Required. Cauldron Cakes, Anyone? Share icon Review: "It’s a wonderful book! The pumpkin pasties are a favorite. I love that every recipe shows a connection to the Harry Potter books. I also really enjoy the historical fact about each recipe! I attached a picture of the pumpkin pasties!" — Amazon Customer

#3 Unfold The Magic Of Hogwarts With This Full-Size Marauder's Map. But Remember, Without The Password ('I Solemnly Swear That I Am Up To No Good'), It's Just Paper Share icon Review: "Okay, couple things here... As a huge Harry Potter fan, I'm on a mission to purchase all Harry Potter prop replicas, and if you are too, then The Noble Collection is the way to go! As for this map, I was a bit iffy about it because of the back and forth reviews, but I bought it anyways due to my current mission... Upon receiving this Marauders Map, I don't understand where all the negativity is coming from! It's a beautiful piece and, in my opinion, it's as close as anyone's gonna get to the actual map from the movies! Sure, there's places on the map that don't line up and some that don't makes sense, but don't get this confused with an actual step by step map of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry (a place that doesn't really exist, I might add) This is a replica and a very good one too! Any Harry Potter fan would be happy to add this to the right collection!" — Stephen

#4 Prove You're The Hermione Of Your Friend Circle With The Uno Harry Potter Card Game - Because We All Know Who Really Ruled Hogwarts Share icon Review: "I love playing UNO with my friends, but I had never owned a set of playing cards before. So when I decided to buy a set of my own, and searched for the cards on Amazon, this HP game came up, and I knew I just had to get it!!! And what a great decision! The set is the same size as regular UNO and the game is essentially played the same way. However, instead of regular suits, the card has different colors of the different Hogwarts houses, and one bigger exception: the 9 3/4 sorting hat card. When someone plays it, the next person has to draw cards until they find a Gryffindor card. For the sake of our game in my home, we have changed two rules: when someone plays the Sorting Hat card, they can choose the house they want the next person to find; and instead of yelling UNO when they play the last card, they have to cast a spell, any spell. I’m particularly prone to using Avada Kedrava because 'I just k*lled it', so it seems appropriate. Lol. My friends like saying Expelliarmus! But you can use any spell!" — Ana Paula

#5 Channel Your Inner Herbology Nerd With A Mini Harry In Gumboots - This Funko Pop! Figure Is Delightfully Dorky And Always Ready For Class! Share icon Complete the golden trio with Hermione and Ron too, and add some magical charm to your shelf.



Review: "My little sister is a Harry Potter fan (the books mostly) as am I. I got this for her and she LOVED it. I got it for a great price and was easy to wrap." — Carol Flythe

#6 Get Cozy And Magical From Head-To-Toe With These Harry Potter Ankle Socks. Socks So Charming, Even Dobby Would Approve! Share icon Review: "Love these socks! They're great quality & fit my size 5 feet great! What's not to love about Harry Potter socks? I also like to wear them mismatched!" — Andrea

#7 Redefine Spellbound With This Beautifully Illustrated Harry Potter 3-Book Set – Perfect For Potterheads, Old And New Share icon Review: "Beautiful books. Came in perfect condition. I bough these for my 8 year old son. He’s obsessed with Harry Potter. We spend a lot of time in hospitals, and all he wanted was the illustrated books. They are pricey, but for him, they are worth it. Its been a long time since I’ve seen him smile. He light up the entire room when these came in. I’m going to ore order the goblet of fire today. These are the full books, with illustrations added. We have the electronic version of the books, the paper back books, all the movies and now these. So worth the price. We can’t wait to dive into them and get lost in the world created by J.K Rowling." — Angela

#8 Put A Charm On Your Plain Walls With Our Vintage Library Bookshelf Tapestry, Perfect For Potterheads Wanting To Apparate Into The Hogwarts Library Share icon Review: "My son wanted a Harry Potter themed room. This bookshelf tapestry was just the right touch. I would’ve wanted it a little bit bigger, but it turned out so awesome. My son loves it!!" — L.W.

#9 Experience The Magic Thrill With The Unthinkable Flavors Of Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans. Your Taste Buds Will Go On An Epic Hogwarts Adventure! Share icon Review: "It was definitely every flavor! I bought this because 1) I am a big Harry Potter fan and I love Bertie Bott's, and 2) my husband did not believe me when I told him that every flavor meant 'every flavor.' He ate one jelly bean (soap), spat it out, and refused to eat anymore, saying he now believed me. I ended up giving some to my nephews - who are too young to know Harry Potter, but enjoyed the 'gross' flavors regardless. Let me tell you, earwax is not pleasant! Definitely a blast from the past, and I will buy more for sure!" — GiRose

#10 Turn Everyday Into A Magical Quest With These Luna Lovegood Sunglasses That'll Make You Look Spellbindingly Chic And Ready For Any Adventure! Share icon Review: "My daughter LOVES Harry Potter and Luna so these glasses were a must have for her Halloween costume and now, daily use. They’re cute and the best price that I could find." — Mandy

#11 Unlock Your Inner Grandmaster With The Officially Licensed Harry Potter Chess Set, Even Ron Weasley Would Be Jealous! Share icon Review: "Well this certainly brought tears of happiness to my adult daughter! Between her live of chess and Harry Potter, it was a huge win! She and her boyfriend immediately began to play - right there in the middle of opening gifts! So yes, it is definitely giftable!" — Olivia

#12 Need A Magical Touch For Your Parties? This Frog Chocolate Candy Mold Has Your Back, Turning Any Event Into A Potter-Ful Experience! Share icon Review: "Wow, such a steal and a must have for a Harry Potter party! I used regular chocolate melting/molding wafers from my local store. I melted the chocolate according to the package directions. It took about 10 minutes and the frogs were done! They came out great! Other reviews have noted to make sure you poke the chocolate down in to the eye balls which is good advice. Just tapping the plastic mold hard on the counters a couple times immediately brought up air bubbles with no problems. I made 2 batches and all came out beautifully." — DeedsUA

#13 Fulfill Your Childhood Dreams Of Going To Hogwarts With This Harry Potter LEGO Set, Because Who Said We Have To Grow Up Anyway? Share icon Review: "It is not exactly the entire Hogwarts castle; however, it is a must for Harry Potter LEGO fan like me to have this set. It is very beautiful architecture like a cathedral. The mini figures are a must also like Professor McGonagall, Quirrel, Hagrid, Nearly headless Nick, Susan Bones etc. I also like the Phoenix. The Basilisk, although short, but it’s good enough. I like scabbers and Hedwig, but I don’t see Crookshanks so I got a Hermione w/ Crookshanks mini figure... Overall, I love it and I am thinking of getting the train set next time." — StanleyMeow

#14 The Unofficial Harry Potter Insults Handbook: Perfect For Shutting Down Any Muggle Who Rivals Malfoy In Annoyance Level Share icon Review: "This book is a good and funny book for my 10 year old. He showed it to his friends and they were laughing hysterically. I recommend it to anyone who wants a good laugh. I think it a good set of comebacks to any Harry Potter fans. It is good for "the Slytherin in your life." Only people that had read the book series will understand the jokes." — JLO

#15 Secure All Seven Enchanting Harry Potter Tales In A Handsome Box, Because Your Bookshelf Is Begging For That Extra Touch Of Magic Share icon Review: "Found this set for a replacement for my hard covers since my hard covers are a display piece in my collection. I got these so my significant other and I could read again since we are big Potter fans. Some mixed reviews with pages missing, chapters missing, and messed up pages. I checked every book. Every chapter. Every page. Nothing missing at all! For the price of these and the quality, this can’t be beat! Love having them now in hard back and paper back. I highly recommend this set to anyone! Shipping was quick and everything was in perfect brand new condition!" — Justin Griffin

#16 Make The Sorting Ceremony Come Alive Right In Your Living Room With This Uber-Realistic, Chatty Harry Potter Sorting Hat! Share icon Review: "I love this addition to my Harry Potter themed classroom!! My students enjoyed the hat and it telling them what house they could be in. Super soft and this would even be a great gift for HP fans that don’t already have a sorting hat." — Meshel Clements

#17 Summon Your Inner Wizard With This Captivating Morphing Mug, Obliviating The Idea Of Having A Regular Coffee Ever Again Share icon Review: "Sent this to my sister for her birthday gift. Came two days earlier than expected. Got her priceless reaction on video, and its absolutely stunning when used. Five stars. Best gift ever." — Barooka

#18 Forget Apparating, The 'Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide To Hogwarts' Is Your Ticket To The Most Magical Place On Earth! Hogwarts, The Forbidden Forest, And Quidditch Pitch All In 3D Share icon Review: "Its the most beautiful thing I ever see, Its amazing, Im a potterhead and a booklover so this is perfect for me. I was my Christmas-Birthday gift from myself! I deserved it!" — Magaly Vargas C

#19 Embrace The Hermione In You With This Official Gryffindor Journal, Perfect For Magical Thoughts Or Your Latest Potion Recipe Share icon Review: "Really good quality!! I use it for scrapbook journaling, which means I glue in all kinds of things in there making it thick, but the binding is holding up really well. The pages are yellowish but it worked out for me since my journaling style is mostly vintage and a lot of my spreads are Harry Potter themed. There is a back pocket and two ribbon placeholders in red and gold. Also, the pages are surprisingly quite thick. I can write/draw with Pigma Micron pens, other ballpoint and gel pens and Tombow brush markers easily without any ghosting or bleeding through the other side at all. If you’re a Harry Potter fan and love journaling, it’s a must have!!" — BackgroundGryffindor

#20 Meet The Golden Snitch Spinner: Your Quirky, Iridescent Companion Against Anxiety And Boredom - Always A Spin Away! Share icon Review: "Super cute and heavy duty. It's not cheap flimsy plastic like I thought it might end up being since it was so reasonably priced but instead has some weight to it. Spins well. Absolutely adorable. It's perfect for your Harry Potter fans." — Sparrow

#21 You Say 'Mischief', We Hear 'Exploration'. Navigate Hogwarts Like A True Marauder With This Enchanted Harry Potter Guide, Because Not All Who Wander Are Lost Share icon Review: "I bought this for my ten year old for Christmas, but honestly I had to spend time reading it myself as I’m an avid HP fan. This book is really neat! I love that it comes with an interactive wand which is also a UV light and invisible ink pen. This book includes scenes, information, and more from the books and movies so if you or whoever is is for hasn’t read the whole series, I wouldn’t read this yet then. Great price and an awesome purchase." — Shane and Case

#22 Instant Magic With This Harry Potter Smartwatch Band, Not As Controversial As Hermoine's Time-Turner But Close Enough, Plus, Butterbeer Won't Stain It! Share icon Review: "This is a great band for an apple watch. I workout 4-5 days a week, so the lightness of the band makes any workout manageable while wearing it. I really like the Harry Potter watch faces that come with this band. The app is easy to use and give options to purchase more if a user wanted to...I do not because I like the free ones. I thought it would be difficult to add the new faces to my apple watch, but the app makes it very easy! Great purchase and will most likely get others from this brand." — Lindsay K

#23 Cast A Color Charm With This Enchanting Harry Potter Coloring Book Capturing Landmarks And Iconic Scenes Only A True Potterhead Can Appreciate Share icon Review: "You can't put an age on Harry Potter fans! Cute book full of hours of coloring. I wish I would have gotten the spiral bound book, It would have been easier to color near the binding center and easier to cut out. Nevertheless, super cute with about 75 pages of coloring with additional colored images in the back you can cut out." — Hayden Gallagher

#24 An Enchanting Snowy Owl Plush That Could Easily Pass As Hedwig's Twin Share icon Review: "Excellent product for the cost! Was exactly as described. Very soft and perfect size. It worked perfectly for a Harry Potter themed event I designed and decorated! Hedwig was a great prop and would make an excellent gift for any Harry Potter fan." — Jennifer W.

#25 Keep Your Keys In Check While Channeling Your Inner Seeker With This Durable Real-Metal Golden Snitch Key Ring Share icon Review: "Bought this as a rearview mirror charm for my car and I’m blown away by the quality!! Looks very much like the real snitch from the movies too!! I was expecting a golden snitch that was made out of plastic that would be very light and the wings won’t be sticking out. But it’s made of metal, feels heavy (in a good sense cause it feels expensive and sturdy) and wings stick out. I’m so impressed that I won’t even complain when/if the color fades in the sun." — BackgroundGryffindor

#26 Dive Into The Mesmerizing World Of Wizards With 'Harry Potter: A History Of Magic', A Treasure Chest Of Magical Artifacts, Drafts, And A Hint Of Rowling's Secrets! Share icon Review: "So I purchased this book in order to understand some of the background and history behind the gigantic, full of folklore world of HP and I wasn’t disappointed. The book is very well written with accompanying photographs, manuscripts and detailed illustrations from various artists including extremely rare pieces of art made by J.K Rowling before she became the world’s most notable children’s writer (except that HP books are pretty much for everyone regardless of age lol) The printing quality of the pages is also spot on and the colors are very good. The book is organized very well and gives you a glimpse into the magical world in separated chapters (Herbals, Divination, Dark Arts etc) So if you’re a Harry Potter fan, Don’t hesitate too much and get it for yourself - definitely worth it." — M. roberts

#27 Casting Lumos Could Disturb Your Roomie, But This Snitch Light Adds The Perfect Magical Touch Without Waking The Entire Gryffindor Tower Share icon Review: "My son loves this! We just did his room in Harry Potter and were looking for unique decorations. We found this night light and it is perfect. The golden snitch is such a fun addition and the light isn't too bright which is nice. Sometimes it takes a few touches to get it to turn on or off. But maybe that is more user error. I will update if it continues." — OCBoysLife

#28 A Meticulously Crafted Harry Potter Wand, Because Who Doesn't Want An Official Wand From Ollivanders At Their Fingertips? Share icon Review: "I love this wand. It's incredibly smooth to the touch, has a nice weight, and feels incredibly sturdy and durable. What I especially love about Harry's wand is the detail of the 'bark' hand grip. The original Ollivander's box is icing on the cake." — Kayla

#29 Get An Enchanting Bookmark And A Wand Pen That'll Make Your Study Sessions Magical. If Only It Could Make Your Essays Write Themselves! Share icon Review: "I fell in love with the Harry Potter series years ago, so I had to purchased this pen and bookmark for my desk at work. I've been using it for a few weeks now. It's so nice to bring a little bit of what I love to work with me, makes my little work space comfortable and personal to me. The pen may not be the best writing tool, but it sure is fun when your jotting down numbers and referencing things with this mini replica wand pen." — Amy C

#30 Get Your Fingers On This Epic Harry Potter Quidditch Set – Complete With Bludgers, Snitch, And A Stunning Keepsake Box! Share icon Review: "This is actually really cute. It's not the best materials, but still better than I expected it to be. I also thought it was gonna be really tiny because of the price, but it's a pretty good collectible size (not life size). It makes a great addition to my collection. The keys and poster are under the balls. It's a little hard to remove the inner box to get to them because it is a tight fit. And for those leaving bad reviews because the snitch doesn't have wings...have you seen the movie? The wings don't expand until it is removed from the box. Same in the last movies when Harry is given the snitch to keep. No wings there either. For $18, it's really cute. If you are looking for a life size, perfectly made set, you are gonna spend a lot more money. This will fit nicely on a shelf or dresser, look nice, and not take up too much space." — Mugglemum

#31 Become A Keeper Of Memories With Our Dumbledore-Approved, Harry Potter Pensieve Memory Set - Because Everyone Deserves Their Own Little Bit Of Magic Share icon Review: "After rewatching and reading the series, I was motivated to create my own 'pensieve' to spill my many thoughts into. Turns out that Dumbledore’s method of storing his memories is both therapeutic and effective. I personally loved this set and would get it again." — Just Another Person