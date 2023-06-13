How I Met Your Mother ran for multiple years and garnered an array of different, positive quotes . In the list below, we have compiled a list of funny, sad, and memorable quotes that seem to suit even real-life events we all live through. May it be a catchphrase, or some philosophical quotes from How I Met Your Mother, several are more memorable than others, so be sure to upvote the ones you liked. If you have a saying you especially like from this series, share it in the comments. Also, share this list with your friends if they are fans of this series.

To strike that funny and motivational quote balance, you must be charismatic and, most importantly, have a plan C up your sleeves. Barney Stinson quotes are the pinnacle of comedy, with a touch of motivation in them. When going to a Halloween party, he emphasized the need to have two suits prepared. On the surface, it’s funny, but when you account for his womanizing character, he also seems to take a strategic stance. Lily and Ted on How I Met Your Mother are the ones that bring those truly motivational quotes. Where Ted looks more from an optimistic (sometimes pessimistic) look at life, Lily takes a realistic look. Her most famous quote might be about mistakes. She prioritized the need to make them and how it would be an even bigger mistake to avoid them.

Emotionally deep and hilariously brilliant — How I Met Your Mother quotes can either make us laugh or cry. Like every other brilliant TV show , this series is not afraid to get emotional, comedic, and serious when needed. After all, it’s like life itself — there are ups, downs, and the middle ground between the two. Every single How I Met Your Mother quote tries to capture some of these feelings while keeping true to the themes of the show and episodes. However, to truly understand and appreciate these quotes, we have to take a deeper look at them.

#1 "Every night can't be legendary. If all nights are legendary, no nights are legendary." — Ted Mosby

#2 “Oprah wasn’t built in a day.” — Lily Aldrin

#3 “Whatever you do in this life, it’s not legendary, unless your friends are there to see it.” — Barney Stinson

#4 “Because sometimes even if you know how something’s gonna end, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the ride.” — Ted Mosby

#5 “That’s life, you know. We never end up where you thought you wanted to be.” — Marshall Eriksen

#6 “A lie is just a great story that someone ruined with the truth.” — Barney Stinson

#7 “The best I can give you is a fake smile and dead eyes.” — Robin Scherbatsky

#8 “Maybe this isn’t a breakup. Maybe this is just two friends getting back together.” — Barney Stinson

#9 “Some couples always support each other, and some couples always challenge each other. But is one really better than the other? Yes. Support is better. Way better.” — Future Ted Mosby

#10 “In marriage, being right is less important than being supportive. Remember: Happy wife equals happy life.” — Lily Aldrin

#11 “If you keep giving up on people so quickly, you’re gonna miss out on something great.” — Robin Scherbatsky

#12 “I’ve been dreaming of that since I was five. Well, that and my own operational Death Star.” — Barney Stinson

#13 “Here’s the secret kids. None of us can vow to be perfect. In the end, all we can do is promise to love each other with everything we’ve got. Because love’s the best thing we do.” — Ted Mosby

#14 “Look, you can’t design your life like a building. You just have to live it… and it’ll design itself.” — Lily Aldrin

#15 “We struggle so hard to hold on to these things that we know are gonna disappear, eventually. And that’s really noble.” — Lily Aldrin

#16 "Sometimes our best decisions are the ones that don't make sense at all." — Ted Mosby

#17 “Whenever I’m sad, I stop being sad and be awesome instead.” — Barney Stinson

#18 “Everyone has an opinion on how long it takes to recover from a breakup.” — Ted Mosby

#19 “Every Halloween, I bring a spare costume, in case I strike out with the hottest girl at the party. That way, I have a second chance to make a first impression.” — Barney Stinson

#20 “Whether a gesture’s charming or alarming depends on how it’s received.” — Ted Mosby

#21 “I’m cuddly. Deal with it.” — Marshall Eriksen

#22 “Shouldn’t we hold out for the person who doesn’t just tolerate our little quirks, but actually kind of likes them?” — Ted Mosby

#23 “I’m a good boyfriend in my sleep.” — Marshall Eriksen

#24 “I just want to say from the bottom of my heart… I’m going to kill you.” — Robin Scherbatsky

#25 “I thought I saw Big Foot in the park, so I tackled him.” — Marshall Eriksen

#26 “I never wanted that… of course, it’s one thing not to want something; it’s another to be told you can’t have it. I guess it’s just nice knowing that you could someday do it if you change your mind. But now, all of a sudden, that door is closed.” — Robin Scherbatsky

#27 “I’m sorry, when I’m excited I abbreviate words I shouldn’t.” — Ted Mosby

#28 “All hail Beercules!” — Marshall Eriksen

#29 “It’s time to let go of the fantasies. It’s time to grow up.” — Barney Stinson

#30 “Why am I constantly looking for reasons not to be happy?” — Robin Scherbatsky

#31 “If you have chemistry, all you need is one other thing — timing. But timing’s a b***h.” — Robin Scherbatsky

#32 “You can ask the universe for signs all you want, but ultimately we’ll only see what we want to see… when we’re ready to see it.” — Ted Mosby

#33 “The great moments of your life won’t necessarily be the things you do, they’ll also be the things that happen to you.” — Ted Mosby

#34 “It’s funny, sometimes you walk into a place, you know you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be.” — Ted Mosby

#35 “Oh, come on, ref! I haven’t seen that much hooking go unpunished since my last trip to Vegas.” — Robin Scherbatsky

#36 “Your story is so sweet. You didn’t even kiss ’til the third date. By our third date, I hit more bases than Bob Hope on a USO tour.” — Barney Stinson

#37 “Italy doesn’t need something that is wrinkled, red and leaky, and smells like booze and narcotics. They’ve already got former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.” — Marshall Eriksen

#38 “By ‘entertainment’ they mean ‘table-shuffle-board’, macramé classes and other non-stimulating activities which are only used in Manhattan to calm down drug-addicts and the criminally insane.” — Robin Scherbatsky

#39 “One good deed leads to another and another.” — Marshall Eriksen

#40 “Destined? Aren’t you tired of waiting for destiny, Ted? Isn’t it time to make your own destiny?” — Robin Scherbatsky

#41 “Sometimes we search for one thing, but discover another.” — Barney Stinson

#42 “Look at us, riding around in a limo, eating hot dogs. It’s like we’re the president.” — Marshall Eriksen

#43 “It’s going to be legen — wait for it — and I hope you’re not lactose intolerant, because the second half of the word is — dary! Legendary!” — Barney Stinson

#44 “Nothing good happens after 2 a.m. When 2 a.m. rolls around, just go home and go to sleep.” — Ted Mosby

#45 “Sorry, Peter. We’re grown-ups now, we can’t fly to Neverland with you anymore.” — Ted Mosby

#46 “There’s three rules of cheating: One — it’s not cheating if you’re not the one who’s married. Two — it’s not cheating if her name has two adjacent vowels. Three — and it’s not cheating if she’s from a different area code.” — Barney Stinson

#47 “We’re going to get older, whether we like it or not, so the only question is whether we get on with our lives or desperately cling to the past.” — Ted Mosby

#48 “The never-ending battle of my life. Career vs. romance.” — Robin Scherbatsky

#49 “She doesn’t say ‘I love you’ like a normal person. Instead, she’ll laugh, shake her head, give you a little smile, and say, ‘You’re an idiot.'” — Ted Mosby

#50 "Think of me as Yoda. Only instead of being little and green, I wear suits and I'm awesome. I'm your bro. I'm Broda."— Barney Stinson

#51 "We'll always be friends. It's just never gonna be how it was. It can't be. And that doesn't have to be a sad thing." — Lily Aldrin

#52 “Long distance is a lie teenagers tell each other to get laid the summer before college.” — Ted Mosby

#53 "Suit up." — Barney Stinson

#54 “It’s just, eventually, we’re all gonna move on. It’s called growing up.” — Lily Aldrin

#55 “The future is scary, but you can’t just run back to the past because it’s familiar. Yes, it’s tempting, but it’s a mistake.” — Robin Scherbatsky

#56 “I realized that I’m searching, searching for what I really want in life. And you know what? I have absolutely no idea what that is.” — Barney Stinson

#57 “I get recognized one time, and I start thinking I’m Julia Roberts. I’m no VIP; I’m not even an IP; I’m just a lonely little P sitting out here in the gutter.” — Robin Scherbatsky

#58 “So really the biggest mistake would be not to make that mistake, because then you’ll go your whole life not knowing if something was a mistake or not.” — Lily Aldrin

#59 “I’ve never asked Lily to do anything ‘no questions asked’ because I never wanted to. She’s the love of my life. I never keep anything from her.” — Marshall Eriksen

#60 “Your package has always been big enough. You may not realize this, Marshall Eriksen, but you’ve got a huge package.” — Lily Aldrin

#61 “Somewhere along the line, I forgot to pursue my dream, and now I’m old, and I’m a mom, and it’s just too late for me.” — Lily Aldrin

#62 “If I ask you to change too many things about yourself, you’re not gonna be the man I fell in love with. Turns out I accept and appreciate even the grossest, creepiest, most sociopathic parts of you.” — Robin Scherbatsky

#63 “I don’t know where I’m gonna be in five years. I don’t wanna know. I want my life to be an adventure.” — Robin Scherbatsky

#64 “You have to let me dance my own battles.” — Marshall Eriksen

#65 “You know what Marshall needs to do. He needs to stop being sad. When I get sad, I stop being sad and be awesome instead. True story.” — Barney Stinson

#66 “Article 24: “When wearing a baseball cap, a Bro may position the brim at either 12 or 6 o’clock. All other angles are reserved for rappers and the handicapped.” — Barney Stinson

#67 “You’re my best friend. I don’t need objectivity. I just need your support.” — Lily Aldrin

#68 “Say goodbye to all the times you felt lost, to all the times it was a No instead of a Yes, to all the scrapes and bruises, to all the heartache.” — Lily Aldrin

#69 “That was the night I was born. I rose like a phoenix from her mentholated bosom and strode into the world, Armani-clad and fully awesome.” — Barney Stinson

#70 “You can’t just skip ahead to where you think your life should be.” — Lily Aldrin

#71 “ARTICLE 41 A Bro never cries. EXCEPTIONS: Watching Field of Dreams, E.T., or a sports legend retire.” — Barney Stinson

#72 “I love being the person you b***h to.” — Robin Scherbatsky

#73 “I’m from Minnesota, where there’s plenty of hot-dogs for everyone. Perhaps even too many…” — Marshall Eriksen

#74 “Here’s the thing about mistakes: sometimes, even when you know something’s a mistake, you gotta make it anyway.” — Ted Mosby

#75 “My metabolism is all messed up. See, I can moose down a pint of fudge ripple for a midnight snack and wake up having lost weight. Well, everywhere except for my boobs. So annoying.” — Robin Scherbatsky

#76 “The ‘no more surprises’-thing is the best part of being married.” — Lily Aldrin

#77 “If you’re not scared, then you’re not taking a chance. If you’re not taking a chance, then what the hell are you doing anyway?” — Ted Mosby

#78 “The Bro Code has been around for centuries. Nay… whatever’s more than centuries.” — Barney Stinson

#79 “If you’re looking for a word that means caring about someone beyond all rationality and wanting them to have everything they want, no matter how much it destroys you, it’s ‘love.’” — Ted Mosby

#80 “It’s not about proof; it’s about faith. Faith is what gives life shape and meaning.” — Marshall Eriksen

#81 “I wound up shame-eating the whole pizza. I woke up all greasy and sweaty. My sheets looked like what they wrap deli sandwiches in. Maybe I should join a gym. Do you go to a gym?” — Ted Mosby

#82 “Kids!? No! Don’t have kids! The rule is no kids until you’re at least 45. Don’t you EVER read my blog? It’s gotten a lot better.” — Barney Stinson

#83 “Let’s just say there were some senior citizens who attempted to “drown” on my watch… and sadly one who did.” — Ted Mosby

#84 “Being in a couple is hard. And committing, making sacrifices — it’s hard. But if it’s the right person, it’s easy.” — Marshall Eriksen

#85 "You see, kids, right from the moment I met your mom I knew, I have to love this woman as much as I can, and as long as I can, and I can never stop loving her, not even for a second." — Ted Mosby

#86 "Never underestimate the power of destiny. Because when you least expect it, the littlest thing can cause a ripple effect that changes your life."— Ted Mosby

#87 "You see, the universe has a plan, kids, and that plan is always in motion." — Ted Mosby

#88 "Lawyered!" - Marshall Eriksen

#89 “Guys are like the subway. You miss one, another comes along in five minutes.” — Robin Scherbatsky

#90 “Everyone comes with baggage. Find someone who loves you enough to help you unpack.” – Ted Mosby