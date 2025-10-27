ADVERTISEMENT

Relationships in Hollywood don’t exactly have a glowing track record. Every so often, a seemingly perfect pairing falls apart in the most unexpected way. But that’s what makes the enduring ones even more captivating.

When power couples survive fame, pressure, and time, their chemistry gives us a glimpse of real love and soulmates, making it hard not to root for them. Whether they’re cheering each other on at the Olympics, showing up for one another’s performances, or championing each other’s art, it begs the question: Is there a secret to lasting love in the limelight?

Turns out, a few couples just might have cracked the code.