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Karol Nienartowicz’s photography has already taken Bored Panda readers through some of Poland’s most breathtaking natural landscapes, from dramatic mountain ranges to quiet, atmospheric views that showcase the country’s rich scenery. Now, we’re returning to his work with a wider look at the world through his lens.

This time, the collection moves far beyond Poland, bringing together photographs captured in locations across Europe, South America, and Africa. From the rugged landscapes of Iceland, Portugal, and France to the vast natural beauty of Chile, Argentina, and Peru, and even the striking scenery of Namibia, Karol’s images highlight the scale, variety, and quiet power of the natural world. His photography often feels both cinematic and deeply grounded, capturing places that seem almost unreal while still preserving the atmosphere of being there in the moment.

Whether it’s mountains, deserts, coastlines, glaciers, or remote open spaces, these images offer a stunning reminder of how diverse our planet really is. Scroll down to see the full collection, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite photos along the way.

More info: Instagram | karolnienartowicz.com | Facebook

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#1

41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

Location: Deadvlei, Namib Desert, Namibia

Karol Nienartowicz Report

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    #2

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Dettifoss, Vatnajökull National Park, Iceland

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    8points
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    #3

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Kvalvika Beach, Lofoten Islands, Norway

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    8points
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    #4

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Cono de Arita, Salar de Arizaro, Salta Province, Argentina

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    8points
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    #5

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Monument Valley, Arizona/Utah, USA

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    8points
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    #6

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Mirador Maestri, Patagonia, Argentina

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    7points
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    #7

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Vermilion Cliffs National Monument, Arizona, USA

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    7points
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    #8

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Cordillera Huayhuash, Peru

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    7points
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    #9

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Terceira Island, Azores, Portugal

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    7points
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    #10

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Piedras Rojas, Atacama Desert, Chile

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    7points
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    #11

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Ship Rock, New Mexico, USA

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    6points
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    #12

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Cappadocia, Turkey

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    6points
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    #13

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Aiguilles d'Arves, France

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    6points
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    #14

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Mirador Cuernos, Torres del Paine National Park, Patagonia, Chile

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    5points
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    #15

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Kirkjufell, Iceland

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    5points
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    #16

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Stuðlagil Canyon, Eiriksstadhir, Iceland

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    4points
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    #17

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Gerlache Strait, Antarctica

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    4points
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    #18

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Reflection Canyon, Utah, USA

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    4points
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    #19

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Lake Powell, Utah, USA

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    4points
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    #20

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Terceira Island, Azores, Portugal

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    4points
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    #21

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Landmannalaugar, Iceland

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    4points
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    #22

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Tre Cime di Lavaredo (Three Peaks of Lavaredo), Dolomites, Italy

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    4points
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    #23

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Deadvlei, Namib-Naukluft National Park, Namibia

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    4points
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    #24

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Secret Pool, Utah, USA

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    4points
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    #25

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Bukhansan National Park, South Korea

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    4points
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    #26

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Spitzkoppe, Namibia

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    4points
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    #27

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Cordillera Blanca, Peru

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    3points
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    #28

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Matterhorn, Switzerland

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    3points
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    #29

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Fanal Forest, Madeira, Portugal

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    3points
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    #30

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Mount Mælifell, Fjallabak Nature Reserve, Iceland

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    3points
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    #31

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Caldeirão, Corvo Island, Azores, Portugal

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    3points
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    #32

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Tungnaá River, Iceland

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    3points
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    #33

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Maddalena Church, Val di Funes, Dolomites, Italy

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    3points
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    #34

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Tre Cime di Lavaredo (Three Peaks of Lavaredo), Dolomites, Italy

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    3points
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    #35

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Miradouro do Guindaste (Crane Viewpoint), Madeira Island, Portugal

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    3points
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    #36

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Love Valley, Cappadocia, Turkey

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    3points
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    #37

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness area, New Mexico, USA

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    3points
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    #38

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness area, New Mexico, USA

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    3points
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    #39

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Arizona, USA

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    3points
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    #40

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Seceda ridgeline, Dolomites, Italy

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    2points
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    #41

    41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World

    Location: Fanal Forest, Madeira, Portugal

    Karol Nienartowicz Report

    2points
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