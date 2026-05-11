41 New Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of The World
Karol Nienartowicz’s photography has already taken Bored Panda readers through some of Poland’s most breathtaking natural landscapes, from dramatic mountain ranges to quiet, atmospheric views that showcase the country’s rich scenery. Now, we’re returning to his work with a wider look at the world through his lens.
This time, the collection moves far beyond Poland, bringing together photographs captured in locations across Europe, South America, and Africa. From the rugged landscapes of Iceland, Portugal, and France to the vast natural beauty of Chile, Argentina, and Peru, and even the striking scenery of Namibia, Karol’s images highlight the scale, variety, and quiet power of the natural world. His photography often feels both cinematic and deeply grounded, capturing places that seem almost unreal while still preserving the atmosphere of being there in the moment.
Whether it’s mountains, deserts, coastlines, glaciers, or remote open spaces, these images offer a stunning reminder of how diverse our planet really is. Scroll down to see the full collection, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite photos along the way.
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Location: Deadvlei, Namib Desert, Namibia
Location: Dettifoss, Vatnajökull National Park, Iceland
Location: Kvalvika Beach, Lofoten Islands, Norway
Location: Cono de Arita, Salar de Arizaro, Salta Province, Argentina
Location: Monument Valley, Arizona/Utah, USA
Location: Mirador Maestri, Patagonia, Argentina
Location: Vermilion Cliffs National Monument, Arizona, USA
Location: Cordillera Huayhuash, Peru
Location: Terceira Island, Azores, Portugal
Location: Piedras Rojas, Atacama Desert, Chile
Location: Ship Rock, New Mexico, USA
Location: Cappadocia, Turkey
Location: Aiguilles d'Arves, France
Location: Mirador Cuernos, Torres del Paine National Park, Patagonia, Chile
Location: Kirkjufell, Iceland
Location: Stuðlagil Canyon, Eiriksstadhir, Iceland
Location: Gerlache Strait, Antarctica
Location: Reflection Canyon, Utah, USA
Location: Lake Powell, Utah, USA
Location: Terceira Island, Azores, Portugal
Location: Landmannalaugar, Iceland
Location: Tre Cime di Lavaredo (Three Peaks of Lavaredo), Dolomites, Italy
Location: Deadvlei, Namib-Naukluft National Park, Namibia
Location: Secret Pool, Utah, USA
Location: Bukhansan National Park, South Korea
Location: Spitzkoppe, Namibia
Location: Cordillera Blanca, Peru
Location: Matterhorn, Switzerland
Location: Fanal Forest, Madeira, Portugal
Location: Mount Mælifell, Fjallabak Nature Reserve, Iceland
Location: Caldeirão, Corvo Island, Azores, Portugal
Location: Tungnaá River, Iceland
Location: Maddalena Church, Val di Funes, Dolomites, Italy
Location: Tre Cime di Lavaredo (Three Peaks of Lavaredo), Dolomites, Italy
Location: Miradouro do Guindaste (Crane Viewpoint), Madeira Island, Portugal
Location: Love Valley, Cappadocia, Turkey
Location: Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness area, New Mexico, USA
Location: Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness area, New Mexico, USA
Location: Arizona, USA
Location: Seceda ridgeline, Dolomites, Italy
Location: Fanal Forest, Madeira, Portugal