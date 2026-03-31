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For more than two decades, Polish photographer Karol Nienartowicz has been chasing light in the mountains. He began photographing in 2003, initially working with analog equipment and developing his own images in the darkroom before transitioning to digital photography a few years later. Since 2009, he has combined photography with trekking, often sleeping in a tent in remote, hard-to-reach places so he can catch the first and last light far from crowds. That approach lends his work a raw, immersive quality, shaped by a clear love for wild landscapes and the kind of quiet moments that many people never get to experience.

Although Karol has photographed in more than 45 countries across four continents, the mountains of Poland remain especially close to him. In this post, we’re focusing on his images of the Polish Tatras along with other landscapes from across Poland, which reflect both his technical skill and his deep personal connection to these places. Over the years, his work has appeared in major Polish media outlets and travel publications, and he has also published a book devoted to mountain photography. Beyond still photography, he even contributed to the Oscar-nominated film ‘Loving Vincent,’ adding another fascinating layer to his creative journey.

To see more of Karol’s photography, be sure to visit his Instagram page and website. And as you scroll through the images below, don’t forget to upvote the shots that impressed you the most.

More info: Instagram | karolnienartowicz.com