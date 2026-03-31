42 Breathtaking Nature Photos By Karol Nienartowicz That Showcase The Beauty Of Poland
For more than two decades, Polish photographer Karol Nienartowicz has been chasing light in the mountains. He began photographing in 2003, initially working with analog equipment and developing his own images in the darkroom before transitioning to digital photography a few years later. Since 2009, he has combined photography with trekking, often sleeping in a tent in remote, hard-to-reach places so he can catch the first and last light far from crowds. That approach lends his work a raw, immersive quality, shaped by a clear love for wild landscapes and the kind of quiet moments that many people never get to experience.
Although Karol has photographed in more than 45 countries across four continents, the mountains of Poland remain especially close to him. In this post, we’re focusing on his images of the Polish Tatras along with other landscapes from across Poland, which reflect both his technical skill and his deep personal connection to these places. Over the years, his work has appeared in major Polish media outlets and travel publications, and he has also published a book devoted to mountain photography. Beyond still photography, he even contributed to the Oscar-nominated film ‘Loving Vincent,’ adding another fascinating layer to his creative journey.
To see more of Karol’s photography, be sure to visit his Instagram page and website. And as you scroll through the images below, don’t forget to upvote the shots that impressed you the most.
More info: Instagram | karolnienartowicz.com
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Location: Sněžka, Giant Mountains, Czech–Polish border
This looks like where one of the old Bond films was shot.
Location: Chatka Puchatka mountain shelter, Połonina Wetlińska, Bieszczady National Park
Location: Połonina Wetlińska, Western Bieszczady Mountains, Poland
Location: Czorsztyn village, Nowy Targ County, Poland
Location: Sněžka, Giant Mountains, Czech–Polish border
Location: Radziejowa, Beskid Sądecki mountain range, Poland
Location: Tatra Mountains, Poland
Location: Gąsienicowa Valley, Tatra Mountains, Poland
Location: Kościelec, High Tatras, Gąsienicowa Valley, Poland
Location: Sokolica, Pieniny National Park, Poland
Location: Tatra Mountains, Poland
Location: Połonina Caryńska, Bieszczady Mountains, Poland
Location: Red Peaks (pol. Czerwone Wierchy), Western Tatras, Poland
Location: Giewont, Tatra Mountains, Poland
Location: Hruby Wierch, High Tatras, Slovakia/Poland border
Location: Koziarz, Radziejowa Range, Poland
Location: Rysy, High Tatras, border between Slovakia and Poland
Location: Starorobociański Wierch, Tatra Mountains, Polish-Slovak border
Location: Eagle's Path (pol. Orla Perć) hiking trail, High Tatra Mountains, Poland
Location: Black Lake below Mount Rysy (pol. Czarny Staw pod Rysami), Tatra Mountains, Southern Poland
Location: Trzy Korony, Three Crowns Massif, Pieniny Mountains, Southern Poland
Location: Wysoki Wierch, Pieniny Mountains, Southern Poland
Location: Black Lake below Mount Rysy (pol. Czarny Staw pod Rysami), Tatra Mountains, Southern Poland
Location: Gąsienicowa Valley, Tatra Mountains, Poland
Location: Gąsienicowa Valley, Tatra Mountains, Poland
Location: “Goose Neck” (pol. Gęsia Szyja), Tatra Mountains, Poland
Location: Glodowka, Tatra Mountains, Poland
Location: Kacwin village, Nowy Targ County, Poland
Location: Kościelec, High Tatras, Gąsienicowa Valley, Poland
Location: Łapszanka village, Nowy Targ County, Poland
Location: Mnich mountain, High Tatras, Southern Poland
Location: Niedzica village, Nowy Targ County, Southern Poland
Location: Osturňa, Kežmarok District, Prešov Region, Slovakia
Location: Pilsko, Żywiec Beskids mountain range, border between Slovakia and Poland
Location: Rabsztyn village, Olkusz County, Southern Poland
Location: Śnieżne Kotły, Sudeten Mountains, Karkonosze National Park, Poland
Location: Szkocja village, Nakło County, North-Central Poland
Location: Szpiglasowy Wierch, Tatra Mountains, Polish-Slovak border
Location: Turbacz, Gorce Mountains, Southern Poland
Location: Wysoki Wierch, Pieniny Mountains, Southern Poland
Location: Żar Mountain, Little Beskids Mountain Range, Poland
Location: Sněžka, Giant Mountains, Czech–Polish border
I had no idea that Poland is so mountainous. I'm not sure what I thought exactly but these photos are outstanding.
I had no idea that Poland is so mountainous. I'm not sure what I thought exactly but these photos are outstanding.