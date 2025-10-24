Meghan Markle Net Worth In 2025: Latest Figures, Sources, And Recent Headlines

ADVERTISEMENT

In her early forties and no longer in the royal spotlight, Meghan Markle is navigating a new chapter of celebrity wealth. Her net worth remains a popular talking point in conversations about fame and fortune. From starring in Suits to evolving into an entrepreneur and Duchess, her diverse income streams reflect how public figures adapt to maintain financial success.

Meghan Markle speaking at an event, wearing a white dress, relating to Meghan Markle net worth in 2025 discussion.

Since stepping back from royal duties with Prince Harry in 2020, Markle and her family have become central figures in commercial ventures, media production, branding, and investments.

In recent years, she’s landed several high-profile partnerships that have significantly increased her net worth. This article explores Meghan Markle’s net worth in 2025, her career earnings, and the sources fueling her financial growth.

Meghan Markle’s Net Worth in 2025

Celebrity Net Worth places Meghan Markle’s net worth at $60 million as of July 2025. However, that figure represents her combined wealth with Prince Harry.

Multiple media outlets report similar numbers when tracking the couple’s finances.

Markle began as an actress and became a household name through her role on Suits. Her career shift over the years is reflected in her financial growth. Prior to marrying Prince Harry, her net worth was estimated at $5 million, while Harry was reportedly worth $20 million.

From a combined $25 million in 2018–2019, the couple has more than doubled their net worth by 2025.

After stepping away from royal life in 2020, they relocated to California and purchased a $14.7 million home in Montecito. At the time, Forbes Africa reported their net worth had dropped to $10 million.

Their financial comeback was driven by multi-million-dollar deals with top brands like Netflix and Spotify, helping to build their current fortune.

Where Meghan’s Money Comes From

As an up-and-coming actress, Meghan faced challenges landing roles due to her ethnic ambiguity. On Emma Grede’s Aspire podcast, she explained that being mixed-race meant she was often considered not black enough for black roles or white enough for white roles.

While her exact earnings during that period aren’t public, she supported herself by freelancing as a calligrapher between auditions (ABC News).

Her first credited TV role came in 2002, playing nurse Jill on General Hospital. She went on to appear in shows and films like Century City (2004), A Lot Like Love (2005), and The War At Home (2006).

From 2006 to 2007, Meghan appeared in over 30 episodes of Deal or No Deal as a briefcase girl. She once revealed she filmed as many as seven episodes a day, earning $800 per show, which was considered a respectable rate at the time (Express).

She earned over $24,000 from that gig and went on to take supporting roles in Get Him to the Greek (2010), Remember Me (2010), The Candidate (2010), and Horrible Bosses (2011).

Meghan began dating producer Trevor Engelson in 2004, married him in 2011, and separated two years later. Business Insider reports she earned $187,000 for her role in his film. Cosmopolitan also noted she made $171,429 for The Candidate and $153,486 for The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down.

Between 2011 and 2017, she starred as Rachel Zane on Suits, playing a paralegal who eventually becomes an attorney. Fortune reported she earned $50,000 per episode, totaling around $450,000 annually.

Meghan Markle on a film set wearing a white shirt and red skirt with crew and camera equipment in the background.

Outside of acting, Meghan has written books. Her earliest, A Face Without Freckles, was a childhood project submitted to the US Copyright Office and now archived in the Library of Congress (People).

Her first commercially published book, The Bench (2021), was inspired by a Father’s Day poem she wrote for Prince Harry. It debuted as a New York Times bestseller (Town & Country Mag). Though her publisher hasn’t shared exact figures, PageSix reported she may have received a $700,000 advance.

Book titled The Bench by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with illustrations of a bench, tree, and birds on the cover.

In addition to her work as an actor, writer, producer, and calligrapher, Markle is also a public speaker. She spoke at events such as the One Young World summit in 2014, the UN Women conference in 2015, and the Royal Foundation Forum in 2018. Some of these appearances were unpaid, and there are no public records specifying her speaking fees.

The Sun reported that during the height of her Suits fame, she earned about $20,000 per speech. In 2020, PageSix reported that after signing with the prestigious Harry Walker Agency, whose clients include the Obamas and Oprah, the couple was set to earn up to $1 million per engagement.

Following their royal exit, Meghan and Harry signed a multi-year content production deal with Netflix, which included documentaries, scripted series, and children’s programming. Though Netflix didn’t release exact figures, Elle reported the contract was worth over $100 million.

That same year, Forbes reported the couple signed an exclusive podcast deal with Spotify. The BBC noted the contract was estimated at $25 million. The project, under Archewell Audio, produced twelve episodes before the partnership ended in 2023.

While the Spotify deal concluded, their Netflix partnership was renewed in 2025, despite prior rumors. The original five-year deal signed in 2020 was extended in August. Forbes later reported the new deal is worth less and involves reduced commitment.

The couple also co-founded Archewell, a charitable foundation established in April 2020 to replace Sussex Royale. The Independent reported that it raised under $50,000 in its first year. By year three, Archewell had secured $5.3 million in grants.

People wearing masks serving fresh produce and meals at an outdoor market event, related to Meghan Markle net worth.

The Sussexes’ Shared Wealth

The Sussexes’ wealth includes real estate holdings, property investments, and large-scale media deals.

Meghan and Harry’s first home together was Nottingham Cottage in 2017. Vogue describes it as a seventeenth-century, two-bedroom home inside Kensington Palace, featuring a checkerboard-tiled kitchen and a cozy dining area.

After their wedding, they were gifted Frogmore Cottage by Queen Elizabeth II. It was renovated into a five-bedroom single-family residence for $3 million. While they never owned the property, they reimbursed the renovation costs after stepping down as working royals.

In 2020, the couple purchased a $14.65 million mansion in Montecito. The nine-bedroom, sixteen-bathroom estate includes a tennis court, swimming pool, and guest house. It was featured in their Netflix documentary before being listed for $33.5 million.

Realtor reports they later reduced the asking price to $30 million, though a buyer has yet to emerge.

What Meghan Markle Says About Wealth

The Sussexes are partners at Ethic, a New York City investment firm managing approximately $1.3 billion in assets.

Markle’s collaboration with Ethic seems to have brought her back to her roots. In an interview with the New York Times, she explained that in her upbringing, investing was not an option.

On her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, she spoke about the persistent fear of not having enough money, even while acknowledging her current financial stability.

She added that family responsibilities intensify this fear. In the same conversation, Markle shared stories about her kids and described managing pregnancy and public appearances under intense scrutiny.

As the couple continues to sign high-profile deals and invest in new ventures, the media frequently highlights their setbacks, such as the end of the Spotify contract and earlier speculation about their Netflix renewal.

Despite the scrutiny, Meghan Markle’s net worth is expected to grow through future speaking engagements, ongoing brand deals, and upcoming projects.

