This year's Oscar ceremony was full of unforgettable events and heartwarming moments, both on and off the stage.

From emotional speeches to stunning red-carpet appearances, the night was packed with memorable highlights.

Beyond the spotlight, there were countless candid interactions between Hollywood's biggest stars, who took the chance to showcase camaraderie, excitement, and good sportsmanship.

Here’s a look at moments most viewers missed, capturing the essence of a night full of emotion.

#1

Best Actor Nominees Celebrate Together

Group of men in suits posing for a photo, smiling behind the scenes at Oscars 2025.

This year's Best Actor nominees: Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes, and Sebastian Stan, surrounded the winner, Adrien Brody, during a commercial break.

They posed together with smiles, showing good sportsmanship as they celebrated his victory.

Rich Polk/Penske Report

richardiachetta avatar
Richard Iachetta
Richard Iachetta
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't miss anything, all it is, is a bunch of people who play make believe deciding who plays make believe best while getting paid a butt load of money to play make believe.

    #2

    Halle Berry And Adrien Brody Recreate Their Famous Oscars Kiss

    Couple embracing at Oscars 2025 event, surrounded by applauding guests and photographers capturing the moment.

    Halle Berry and Adrien Brody surprised everyone with a spontaneous red-carpet kiss, reminiscent of their famous smooch at the Oscars in 2003.

    Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock Report

    #3

    Robert Downey And Kieran Culkin Posed For The Cameras

    Two men smiling backstage at Oscars 2025, one holding a Supporting Role envelope, the other an Oscar statuette.

    Robert Downey Jr. and Kieran Culkin took a photo together moments after the former presented the latter with his award.

    Al Seib/The Academy Report

    #4

    Scarlett Johansson And June Squibb Shared A Laugh Backstage

    Two individuals backstage at the Oscars 2025, one seated in a wheelchair and both smiling in formal wear.

    After walking off the stage, presenters Scarlett Johansson and Academy Award-nominated actress June Squibb, known for her role in 2013's Nebraska, shared a lighthearted laugh.

    Al Seib/The Academy Report

    #5

    The Big Winners Of The Night Celebrated Their Emotional Victory

    Actors celebrating behind the scenes at Oscars 2025, holding their awards with smiles and elegant attire.

    Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldaña, and Kieran Culkin took a group photo with their respective Oscars in hand.

    Madison and Brody won Best Actress/Actor, while Saldaña and Culkin took the prize home for Best Supporting Actress/Actor.

    Gilbert Flores/Penske Media Report

    #6

    Colman Domingo Turs Commercial Break Into Dance Party

    The actor got the crowd dancing while Frankie Beverly's Before I Let Go blasted overhead.

    He took the chance to down a miniature bottle of Don Julio 1942 margaritas. "Happy Oscars, everybody. You need to dance it up!" he said.

    Report

    #7

    Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Shared Some Tears

    Two women in emotional moment backstage at Oscars 2025, dressed in elegant gowns, sharing an embrace and laughter.

    The actresses let their emotions overflow after the Oscars opening performance that honored the entirety of The Wizard of Oz franchise.

    John Shearer/97th Oscars/The Academy Report

    #8

    Cynthia Erivo Shows Her Tattoos

    Backstage moment at Oscars 2025: person with tattoos in a unique outfit, engaging with the audience.

    The Wicked star posed for Debbie Allen open armed, allowing viewers to get a good look at the tapestry of tattoos on the actress' back.

    Stefanie Keenan/VF25/WireImage Report

    #9

    Timothée Chalamet Spent Time With Fans

    Behind the scenes at Oscars 2025, fans taking a selfie with a celebrity on the red carpet.

    Michael Buckner/Penske Media Report

    #10

    The Social Network Stars Reunite

    Jesse Eisenberg spotted his The Social Network costar, Andrew Garfield, during a red-carpet photoshoot.

    The two hugged and smiled for the cameras.

    Report

    #11

    Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater Shared A Heartfelt Hug

    A joyful embrace at the Oscars 2025, capturing a behind the scenes moment.

    Ariana Grande and her male Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater, shared a tight hug before the show.

    John Shearer/97th Oscars/The Academy Report

    #12

    Jeff Goldblum And Emilie Livingston Mingled With Fans

    A man in a white suit and sunglasses takes a selfie at Oscars 2025, while a woman in a sequined dress watches.

    Jeff Goldblum, joined by his wife Emilie Livingston, took time to snap photos with fans, taking selfies and sharing laughs outside the venue.

    Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Report

    #13

    Last Year's Winners Catch-Up Backstage

    Celebrities conversing at Oscars 2025 backstage moment, man in black suit and woman in silver gown.

    Last Year's Best Actor and Best Actress winners, Cillian Murphy, For Oppenheimer, And Emma Stone, For Poor Things, Reunited Backstage.

    Richard Harbaugh/The Academy Report

    jmacdonaldmacdonaldja avatar
    Jules
    Jules
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lily Gladstone should have won........much harder to portray a real person than a fictional one. She won purely for the shock value and nudity.

    #14

    90s Icons Meg Ryan And Demi Moore Posed Together

    Two women in elegant gowns posing together, capturing a candid behind-the-scenes Oscars 2025 moment.

    Hollywood icons Meg Ryan and Demi Moore reunited in the crowd, sharing smiles and reminiscing about their remarkable careers.

    John Shearer/97th Oscars/The Academy Report

    #15

    Halle Berry And Michelle Yeoh Admired Each Other's Dresses

    Two women joyfully embrace in a vibrant setting, showcasing a behind-the-scenes moment at Oscars 2025.

    The two actresses warmly greeted each other, congratulating each other on their respective outfits.

    Halle Berry wore a decorative strapless gown featuring shimmering embellishments. Michelle Yeoh looked vibrant in a royal blue strapless gown.

    Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock Report

    #16

    Whoopi Goldberg And Billy Crystal Reunited Backstage

    Two people smiling backstage in elegant attire at the Oscars 2025.

    John Shearer/97th Oscars/The Academy Report

    #17

    Samuel L. Jackson And Selena Gomez Took A Selfie

    Guests taking a selfie on the red carpet at Oscars 2025, surrounded by a glamorous crowd in evening attire.

    The actors delighted generations of fans by sharing a fun selfie together.

    Al Seib/The Academy Report

    #18

    Wicked's Cast Shared A Warm Group Hug

    Group of people sharing an embrace at Oscars 2025, with a photographer capturing the moment.

    The Wicked cast performed a group hug, sharing words of appreciation for each other.

    Kevin Winter/Getty Images Report

    #19

    Bowen Yang Surprised Designer Paul Tazewell By Wearing One Of His Creations

    Two people smiling backstage at Oscars 2025, one holding an award and envelope, dressed in elegant attire.

    Actor and comedian Bowen Yang was spotted backstage hanging out with Wicked's Oscar-winning costume designer, Paul Tazewell, sporting one of Tazewell's stunning creations.

    Richard Harbaugh/The Academy Report

    #20

    Avumile Qongqo And Her Daughter Liyabona Mroqoza Graced The Red Carpet

    Two women in elegant dresses posing at Oscars 2025, capturing a behind-the-scenes moment.

    Rising Hollywood star Avumile Qongqo made a heartwarming appearance with her daughter, introducing her to a world of glitz and glamour.

    Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Report

    #21

    Wallace And Gromit Creators Pose With Their Iconic Characters

    Three men in tuxedos holding animated character figures at Oscars 2025 behind the scenes.

    Animation fans were thrilled when Nick Park, Richard Beek, and Merlin Crossingham posed alongside clay figurines of Wallace and Gromit, bringing a nostalgic vibe to the red carpet.

    Michael Buckner/Penske Media Report

    #22

    Emma Stone And Kieran Culkin Shared A Heartwarming Moment

    Two people sharing a warm moment at the Oscars 2025, dressed in formal attire, surrounded by a lively crowd.

    The former couple rejoiced over Kieran Culkin's Oscar win. Despite going their separate ways in 2011, they've remained close friends.

    David Jon/Getty Images Report

    #23

    Zoe Saldana And Selena Gomez Shared A Happy Hug

    Two women in elegant dresses share a hug at Oscars 2025, showing joy behind the scenes.

    Emilia Pérez co-stars Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez embraced backstage, sharing a warm and touching moment in celebration of Saldaña's victory.

    Richard Harbaugh/The Academy Report

    #24

    Halle Bailey Showed Hailee Steinfeld Something On Her Phone

    Two women in elegant dresses sharing a moment at Oscars 2025, one showing something on her phone.

    The Little Mermaid actress shared what appeared to be a tender and adorable image with Hailee Steinfeld. Viewers speculate it might've been a picture of her son, Halo.

    Matt Winkelmeyer/VF25/WireImage Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    . It really confuses me that her name is Halle Bailey and I think of Halle Berry

    #25

    Oprah Winfrey And Cynthia Erivo Share A Hug

    Two elegantly dressed women pose together, smiling backstage at Oscars 2025.

    During a break in the show, Oprah Winfrey gave one of her famous warm squeezes to Cynthia Erivo, creating a backstage moment full of encouragement.

    John Shearer/97th Oscars/The Academy Report

    #26

    Joe Locke, Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge, And Maisie Williams Took A Party-Ready Photo

    Group of four people in formal attire posing together at Oscars 2025 behind-the-scenes gathering.

    Olivia Rodrigo posed alongside the British artists, looking ready to have a good time.

    Kevin Mazur/VF25/WireImage Report

    #27

    John Lithgow And Sterling K. Brown Showed Admiration For Each Other

    Elderly man in striped suit and man in white tuxedo sharing a warm greeting at Oscars 2025.

    The actors exchanged words of appreciation while walking the Vanity Fair afterparty red carpet.

    Christopher Polk/Variety Report

    #28

    Sebastian Stan Proudly Walked Arm-In-Arm With His Mother

    Two attendees pose elegantly in formal attire at Oscars 2025, showcasing behind-the-scenes glamour.

    The actor's Oscar date was none other than his beloved mother, Georgeta Orlovschi, who looked remarkable in a white gown.

    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Report

    #29

    Kieran Culkin Ran To Greet Jeremy Strong

    @haroldbub kieran and jeremy at the oscars #jeremystrong #kieranculkin #oscars #succession ♬ original sound - lenkerlyrics ꩜

    The pair, who worked together as brothers during four seasons of HBO's successful show Succession, shared a warm hug earlier in the day.

    Report

    #30

    Mikey Madison Smiled As She Showed Her Trophy

    Winner holding Oscar for Actress in a Leading Role at Oscars 2025 behind the scenes.

    A gleaming Mikey Madison flashed a big and enthusiastic smile for the cameras, holding both her Oscar and the accompanying letter in her hands.

    John Shearer/97th Oscars/The Academy Report

    #31

    Jenna Ortega And Mikey Madison Reunited

    Two women embracing at the Oscars 2025 after-party, capturing candid behind-the-scenes moments.

    The actresses, who co-starred in Scream 5, have remained close friends ever since, and reunited at the event to celebrate Madison's win.

    Matt Winkelmeyer/VF25/WireImage Report

    #32

    Natasha Rothwell Was Excited To Greet Melanie Lynskey

    Two women embrace at Oscars 2025, one in a red dress, sharing a joyful behind-the-scenes moment.

    The two actresses warmly greeted each other at the Vanity Fair afterparty.

    Stefanie Keenan/VF25/WireImage Report

    #33

    High School Musical Alumni Olivia Rodrigo And Vanessa Hudgens Posed Together

    Two women laughing and enjoying a candid moment at Oscars 2025 behind the scenes event.

    The actresses briefly reunited for the cameras in a moment that made Disney fans smile.

    Phillip Faraone/VF25/Getty Images Report

    #34

    Mark Eydelshteyn Photobombed Co-Star Yuriy Borisov

    Three people posing and smiling, capturing a behind-the-scenes moment from Oscars 2025 in elegant attire.

    The Anora actors shared a fun moment when Mark crashed Yura's photo in adorable fashion at the afterparty's red carpet.

    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Report

    #35

    Timothée Chalamet Greets The Family Of His Girlfriend

    Group of people in conversation at Oscars 2025, with guests dressed elegantly in a lively social setting.

    The actor took the chance to speak with Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at the event's afterparty.

    Kevin Mazur/VF25/WireImage Report

