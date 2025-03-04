ADVERTISEMENT

This year's Oscar ceremony was full of unforgettable events and heartwarming moments, both on and off the stage.

From emotional speeches to stunning red-carpet appearances, the night was packed with memorable highlights.

Beyond the spotlight, there were countless candid interactions between Hollywood's biggest stars, who took the chance to showcase camaraderie, excitement, and good sportsmanship.

Here’s a look at moments most viewers missed, capturing the essence of a night full of emotion.