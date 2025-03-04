35submissions
35 Behind The Scenes Moments From Oscars 2025 That You Might’ve Missed
This year's Oscar ceremony was full of unforgettable events and heartwarming moments, both on and off the stage.
From emotional speeches to stunning red-carpet appearances, the night was packed with memorable highlights.
Beyond the spotlight, there were countless candid interactions between Hollywood's biggest stars, who took the chance to showcase camaraderie, excitement, and good sportsmanship.
Here’s a look at moments most viewers missed, capturing the essence of a night full of emotion.
Best Actor Nominees Celebrate Together
This year's Best Actor nominees: Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes, and Sebastian Stan, surrounded the winner, Adrien Brody, during a commercial break.
They posed together with smiles, showing good sportsmanship as they celebrated his victory.
Halle Berry And Adrien Brody Recreate Their Famous Oscars Kiss
Halle Berry and Adrien Brody surprised everyone with a spontaneous red-carpet kiss, reminiscent of their famous smooch at the Oscars in 2003.
Robert Downey And Kieran Culkin Posed For The Cameras
Robert Downey Jr. and Kieran Culkin took a photo together moments after the former presented the latter with his award.
Scarlett Johansson And June Squibb Shared A Laugh Backstage
After walking off the stage, presenters Scarlett Johansson and Academy Award-nominated actress June Squibb, known for her role in 2013's Nebraska, shared a lighthearted laugh.
The Big Winners Of The Night Celebrated Their Emotional Victory
Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldaña, and Kieran Culkin took a group photo with their respective Oscars in hand.
Madison and Brody won Best Actress/Actor, while Saldaña and Culkin took the prize home for Best Supporting Actress/Actor.
Colman Domingo Turs Commercial Break Into Dance Party
The actor got the crowd dancing while Frankie Beverly's Before I Let Go blasted overhead.
He took the chance to down a miniature bottle of Don Julio 1942 margaritas. "Happy Oscars, everybody. You need to dance it up!" he said.
Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Shared Some Tears
The actresses let their emotions overflow after the Oscars opening performance that honored the entirety of The Wizard of Oz franchise.
Cynthia Erivo Shows Her Tattoos
The Wicked star posed for Debbie Allen open armed, allowing viewers to get a good look at the tapestry of tattoos on the actress' back.
Timothée Chalamet Spent Time With Fans
The Social Network Stars Reunite
Jesse Eisenberg spotted his The Social Network costar, Andrew Garfield, during a red-carpet photoshoot.
The two hugged and smiled for the cameras.
Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater Shared A Heartfelt Hug
Ariana Grande and her male Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater, shared a tight hug before the show.
Jeff Goldblum And Emilie Livingston Mingled With Fans
Jeff Goldblum, joined by his wife Emilie Livingston, took time to snap photos with fans, taking selfies and sharing laughs outside the venue.
Last Year's Winners Catch-Up Backstage
Last Year's Best Actor and Best Actress winners, Cillian Murphy, For Oppenheimer, And Emma Stone, For Poor Things, Reunited Backstage.
90s Icons Meg Ryan And Demi Moore Posed Together
Hollywood icons Meg Ryan and Demi Moore reunited in the crowd, sharing smiles and reminiscing about their remarkable careers.
Halle Berry And Michelle Yeoh Admired Each Other's Dresses
The two actresses warmly greeted each other, congratulating each other on their respective outfits.
Halle Berry wore a decorative strapless gown featuring shimmering embellishments. Michelle Yeoh looked vibrant in a royal blue strapless gown.
Whoopi Goldberg And Billy Crystal Reunited Backstage
Samuel L. Jackson And Selena Gomez Took A Selfie
The actors delighted generations of fans by sharing a fun selfie together.
Wicked's Cast Shared A Warm Group Hug
The Wicked cast performed a group hug, sharing words of appreciation for each other.
Bowen Yang Surprised Designer Paul Tazewell By Wearing One Of His Creations
Actor and comedian Bowen Yang was spotted backstage hanging out with Wicked's Oscar-winning costume designer, Paul Tazewell, sporting one of Tazewell's stunning creations.
Avumile Qongqo And Her Daughter Liyabona Mroqoza Graced The Red Carpet
Rising Hollywood star Avumile Qongqo made a heartwarming appearance with her daughter, introducing her to a world of glitz and glamour.
Wallace And Gromit Creators Pose With Their Iconic Characters
Animation fans were thrilled when Nick Park, Richard Beek, and Merlin Crossingham posed alongside clay figurines of Wallace and Gromit, bringing a nostalgic vibe to the red carpet.
Emma Stone And Kieran Culkin Shared A Heartwarming Moment
The former couple rejoiced over Kieran Culkin's Oscar win. Despite going their separate ways in 2011, they've remained close friends.
Zoe Saldana And Selena Gomez Shared A Happy Hug
Emilia Pérez co-stars Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez embraced backstage, sharing a warm and touching moment in celebration of Saldaña's victory.
Halle Bailey Showed Hailee Steinfeld Something On Her Phone
The Little Mermaid actress shared what appeared to be a tender and adorable image with Hailee Steinfeld. Viewers speculate it might've been a picture of her son, Halo.
Oprah Winfrey And Cynthia Erivo Share A Hug
During a break in the show, Oprah Winfrey gave one of her famous warm squeezes to Cynthia Erivo, creating a backstage moment full of encouragement.
Joe Locke, Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge, And Maisie Williams Took A Party-Ready Photo
Olivia Rodrigo posed alongside the British artists, looking ready to have a good time.
John Lithgow And Sterling K. Brown Showed Admiration For Each Other
The actors exchanged words of appreciation while walking the Vanity Fair afterparty red carpet.
Sebastian Stan Proudly Walked Arm-In-Arm With His Mother
The actor's Oscar date was none other than his beloved mother, Georgeta Orlovschi, who looked remarkable in a white gown.
Kieran Culkin Ran To Greet Jeremy Strong
The pair, who worked together as brothers during four seasons of HBO's successful show Succession, shared a warm hug earlier in the day.
Mikey Madison Smiled As She Showed Her Trophy
A gleaming Mikey Madison flashed a big and enthusiastic smile for the cameras, holding both her Oscar and the accompanying letter in her hands.
Jenna Ortega And Mikey Madison Reunited
The actresses, who co-starred in Scream 5, have remained close friends ever since, and reunited at the event to celebrate Madison's win.
Natasha Rothwell Was Excited To Greet Melanie Lynskey
The two actresses warmly greeted each other at the Vanity Fair afterparty.
High School Musical Alumni Olivia Rodrigo And Vanessa Hudgens Posed Together
The actresses briefly reunited for the cameras in a moment that made Disney fans smile.
Mark Eydelshteyn Photobombed Co-Star Yuriy Borisov
The Anora actors shared a fun moment when Mark crashed Yura's photo in adorable fashion at the afterparty's red carpet.
Timothée Chalamet Greets The Family Of His Girlfriend
The actor took the chance to speak with Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at the event's afterparty.
