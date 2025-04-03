ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood has seen the rise of many talented child actors, but some of the brightest ones left us far too soon. Whether due to illness, accidents, or personal struggles, their tragedies left a lasting impact on fans—many of whom grew up watching them— and on the entertainment industry as a whole.

These young stars had promising futures ahead of them, with careers that could have spanned decades. Some were already beloved household names, while others were taking their first steps in acting.

While their time in the industry was brief, their performances continue to resonate with audiences today. Here is a list of 15 child stars the world lost too soon.