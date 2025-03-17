ADVERTISEMENT

Jenna Ortega said that she isn’t interested in a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as she already had one.

The star shared she is done with the studio after mentioning her small part in 2013’s Iron Man 3that was cut out from the movie, saying, “They took all my lines out.”

RELATED:

Jenna Ortega is done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe after she was cut from Iron Man 3

Share icon

Image credits: jennaortega

Share icon

Image credits: jennaortega

The Wednesday actress reflected on her part in Iron Man 3 in a March 14 interview with Entertainment Tonight after the interviewer said, “I’m hoping that we can create this world where we can get Jenna Ortega into the Marvel universe.”

Ortega replied that it was too late, saying, “I did it once.” She continued, “It was one of the first jobs I ever did.” The actress explained her experience with the MCU, saying, “They took all my lines out. I’m in ‘Iron Man 3’ for a quick second. I take up the frame. I have one leg, and I’m the vice president’s daughter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding her experience with Marvel, the actress said, “I count that, and then I move on”

Share icon

Image credits: Disney+

Share icon

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

Ortega suggested that her bad experience with Iron Man 3 doesn’t make her very excited about participating in the MCU.

“They even took my name away,” she said, referring to the fact that she’s simply credited as “Vice President’s Granddaughter” in the movie. She explained, “I count that, and then I move on.”

Ortega’s character in Iron Man 3 highlighted something important for the plot

Share icon

Image credits: Disney+

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Disney+

Ortega appears for a few seconds about 90 minutes into Iron Man 3. The movie’s villains advocate for a regenerative treatment that allows for the regrowth of limbs and, in some cases, causes them to explode.

Ortega’s character, who is missing a leg, shows that her grandfather is working with the villains rather than siding with the superhero Tony Stark (Iron Man). She doesn’t have any lines, and her presence in the movie only highlights where her grandfather’s true loyalties lie.

Paul Rudd shared his optimism for Ortega’s return to MCU, saying the studio is very good at “laying those breadcrumbs”

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: A24

Ortega, 22, was joined by Paul Rudd in the interview as the pair promoted their upcoming comedy horror film Death of a Unicorn.

After hearing Ortega’s comments on the MCU, her Death of a Unicorn costar, Paul Rudd, spoke on behalf of Marvel Studios to share his optimism after having portrayed Marvel’s Ant-Man in five films.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Marvel is very good at kind of laying those breadcrumbs, so it might very well be that you come back,” Rudd shared. “They’re gonna create something for you! ‘Cause they should be so lucky to have Jenna Ortega in their franchise,” he added.

Jenna Ortega has since became a successful actress in Hollywood

Share icon

Image credits: jennaortega

Starring Robert Downey Jr., Iron Man 3 marked the first credited acting role for Ortega, setting the stage for her rise in the entertainment industry.

Ortega has since gained significant recognition and popularity through her performances in several high-profile projects. She starred in the popular Netflix series You and was featured in The Fallout, Scream, Scream VI, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The Wednesday actress is now ready for the second season of the popular show

Image credits: A24

Currently, Ortega’s most notable role is as Wednesday Addams in the popular Netflix series Wednesday, which is set to return for its second season later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding the new season of the show, the actress told Entertainment Tonight, “Some of the footage that we shot in Wednesday season 2, especially in the last episode, is some of my favorite footage from the show.”

Online users commented on Jenna Ortega’s remarks on Marvel