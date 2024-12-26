Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Can See Why Her Husband Cheated”: Body Shamers Troll Natalie Portman’s Bikini Pics
Celebrities, News

“I Can See Why Her Husband Cheated”: Body Shamers Troll Natalie Portman’s Bikini Pics

Natalie Portman recently became the target ofrudeandbody-shamingcomments after pictures of her holiday trip to the Caribbean resort in St. Barts.

The 43-year-old was photographed enjoying the waves while wearing a black bikini last Wednesday (December 25). She appeared healthy, fit, and happy, but that wasn’t enough for some viewers, who left negative comments about her body.

Highlights
  • Natalie Portman faces body shaming after paparazzi photos from Caribbean trip surface online.
  • Critics blamed Portman's physique for her divorce from ex-husband Benjamin Millepied.
  • Supporters call out attacks on Portman as sexist and bigoted, urging for positivity.
  • The comment section became a heated debate on body image and societal expectations.

Some went as far as to blame her physique for the divorce between Portman and her ex-husband, Benjamin Millepied, which finalized in March of this year.

“I can see why her ex-husband cheated,one netizen wrote.

    Netizens body-shamed Natalie Portman after paparazzi photos of her recent trip to the Caribbean were released online

    "I Can See Why Her Husband Cheated": Body Shamers Troll Natalie Portman's Bikini Pics

    Image credits: natalieportman

    Each jab seemed more virulent than the last in the comment sections of various news outlets that covered the actress vacationing and having fun in a positive light

    Some remarks shamed Portman for not lookingfeminine enough,and others theorized that she suffers from a medical condition.

    "I Can See Why Her Husband Cheated": Body Shamers Troll Natalie Portman's Bikini Pics

    Image credits: natalieportman

    “That looks like every man in the women’s Olympics,” one person said, adding fuel to the already heated discussion.

    “There’s something wrong with her chest. It’s not even an indent; it looks like melted wax?” another asked.

    A few readers even hinted at the actress having an eating disorder or even using aggressive weight loss drugs like Ozempic

    “I don’t know what she’s heating up. She needs to be heating up a cheeseburger,one joked.

    Supporters of the actress jumped to her defense, condemning the attacks made against the actress assexistandbigoted”

    "I Can See Why Her Husband Cheated": Body Shamers Troll Natalie Portman's Bikini Pics

    Image credits: FRFR / Vida Press

    The comment section balanced out after the initial barrage of critical comments, with people both defending Portman and condemning the attacks made against her.

    “The amount of hate in these comments is proof that the human race is on a steep decline. Everyone being mean is basically a wet fart stinking up our world,” a user wrote.

    “Any young woman who is having fun on vacation isn’t going to look their best when a paparazzi takes a photo of them without them knowing,” another argued. “This isn’t a photoshoot. What are you expecting her to look like?”

    Some readers were put off by the treatment the photos received, particularly by female netizens who were too keen to shame Portman’s body and comment on her love life.

    “I love seeing women tearing each other down,one user wrote sarcastically.

    “She has a pre-puberty girl body,a user stated.

    “What a horrible thing to say about a fellow woman!another replied.

    Portman’s visit to St. Barts comes months after she finalized her divorce with Benjamin Millepied, who allegedly cheated on her with a 26-year-old woman

    "I Can See Why Her Husband Cheated": Body Shamers Troll Natalie Portman's Bikini Pics

    Image credits: natalieportman

    The actress’s trip to the Caribbean comes months after her divorce from Benjamin Millepied, which was finalized in March. Portman filed for separation amid allegations of him cheating with 26-year-old Camille Étienne.

    Portman and Millepied got engaged in 2010 and tied the knot in August 2012. They went on to have a son, Aleph, in June 2011, and a daughter, Amalia, in February 2017.

    Page Six reported that the couple briefly separated in 2022 but attempted to mend their relationship on their 10-year anniversary.

    Rumors of the affair were divulged by Voici, a French magazine, alleging that Portman had discovered her husband’s affair in early March 2023.

    “Absolutely disgusting.” Readers were put off by the amount of hatred directed towards the actress

    "I Can See Why Her Husband Cheated": Body Shamers Troll Natalie Portman's Bikini Pics

    "I Can See Why Her Husband Cheated": Body Shamers Troll Natalie Portman's Bikini Pics

    "I Can See Why Her Husband Cheated": Body Shamers Troll Natalie Portman's Bikini Pics

    "I Can See Why Her Husband Cheated": Body Shamers Troll Natalie Portman's Bikini Pics

    "I Can See Why Her Husband Cheated": Body Shamers Troll Natalie Portman's Bikini Pics

    "I Can See Why Her Husband Cheated": Body Shamers Troll Natalie Portman's Bikini Pics

    "I Can See Why Her Husband Cheated": Body Shamers Troll Natalie Portman's Bikini Pics

    "I Can See Why Her Husband Cheated": Body Shamers Troll Natalie Portman's Bikini Pics

    "I Can See Why Her Husband Cheated": Body Shamers Troll Natalie Portman's Bikini Pics

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If she posted the pics, the blow back is hers to digest. If a rando did it, please take you seat in a special room in hell. I took a very unflattering photo of a man at Old Faithful. Know where it is on the Internet. Nowhere. That's not cool.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    elfvibratorglitter avatar
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Natalie portman can laugh at her critics and haters all the way to the bank.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
