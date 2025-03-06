“Broken Heart-Type Thing”: Medical Examiner Shares Theory On Passing Of Gene Hackman And Wife

ADVERTISEMENT

The circumstances surrounding the tragic passing of Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, are still shrouded in mystery, but one pathologist suggests he may be closer to discovering the cause.

Actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, were found deceased in their Santa Fe home on February 26.

Medical Examiner James Gill said Gene Hackman and his wife may have died from natural causes

Image credits: Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Image credits: WFAA

When the longtime couple’s bodies were found on February 26, it sent a shockwave through Hollywood. Authorities revealed that the couple had been deceased for days when they were found. The causes of their tragic passing are yet to be determined.

In a recent interview, Chief Medical Examiner James Gill, with the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, told People the couple may have passed away from natural causes.

Gill stated, “it seems like he may have collapsed”

Image credits: WFAA

Image credits: WFAA

Gene’s body was discovered in the home’s mudroom, and Betsy was found in the bathroom, with prescription pills scattered on the counter. In the bathroom closet, officials also found one of the couple’s three dogs deceased, according to a statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Regarding the situation, James Gill said, “From the initial kind of circumstances, it seems like he may have collapsed.”

“He’s got a history of heart disease. He’s got a pacemaker. So that would not be unusual. But the unusual part is that why then did she also collapse? Assuming she would’ve found him. Then you start wondering about: There is this thing where the stress of seeing someone d-e that could have triggered a natural d–th in her,” he added.

Gill said the two passings could be a “broken heart-type thing”



Image credits: Creative Commons Attribution

Gill also claimed that Betsy might have been the one to pass away first. He explained that, “[Gene] found her and was going out to get help or get his phone, and he then collapsed from the stress of that, too. Just as likely. He’s older, he’s got known heart disease. But the autopsy would certainly show if she had heart disease or cancer or what have you.”

Gill also added that two passings around the same time are known to happen. “Kind of a broken heart-type thing, almost,” he explained.

According to Gill, “the autopsy and the toxicology testing” are needed to make a final determination

Image credits: Oscars

Image credits: Stream TV

“Suddenly finding your loved one d-ad on the floor, that can increase your adrenaline and that stimulates your heart to beat faster, and that can put your heart into an irregular rhythm,” Gill expressed.

According to Gill’s explanation, upon finding a loved one’s body, “people get very despondent and they do something to take their own life, and that may be with pills or what have you. I think the toxicology workup will be helpful in excluding causes such as an intoxication or injuries.”



“I think the autopsy and the toxicology testing is what’s needed to be seen in order to make that final determination, otherwise, it’s kind of speculation at this point,” he concluded.

The couple showed no signs of carbon monoxide poisoning or trauma to their bodies



Image credits: Stream TV

The couple and their dog were found deceased in their home on Old Sunset Trail in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The Santa Fe County Sheriff stated in a February 28 conference that Gene and Betsy tested negative for carbon monoxide poisoning and there was no trauma to the bodies. The sheriff also added that Hackman’s pacemaker last registered an event on February 17, 2025.

However, New Mexico Gas Company was called over to the home to investigate and run tests on the property. The company told the sheriff’s office Monday that while there were “no significant findings” in the investigation for gas leaks or carbon monoxide, they issued five red tags at the late couple’s home, the sheriff’s office shared in a news release on Tuesday, March 4.

