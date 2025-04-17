ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, while watching the Oscars, I realized one simple thing - of all the actors who played in the first Home Alone, the one who has the most outstanding career so far is actually little Fuller. Well, at least on par with Joe Pesci, if you count the awards.

Kieran Culkin is a great example of how a child actor, very popular and in demand as a kid, successfully relaunches their career as an adult. Although, it is not that easy to do (and Kieran's older brother is a clear example of this). So here is a list by Bored Panda, with actors who were able to rebrand their stardom after coming of age, too.

#1

Jodie Foster

Child actor making a successful comeback in adulthood, shown in a split image from childhood to present as an adult.

Johnny Carson , Variety Report

    #2

    Jamie Bell

    Child actor then and now; successful comeback in adulthood, wearing a suit on a talk show.

    Movieclips , The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Report

    #3

    Drew Barrymore

    Child and adult actors highlighting successful comebacks in film industry.

    Universal Pictures , The Drew Barrymore Show Report

    Undoubtedly, children - especially if these kids are very talented, look absolutely amazing on screen, and it is almost impossible to outplay them. Again, remember Home Alone - Joe Pesci, no matter how hard he tried, couldn’t really outshine Macaulay Culkin. And this, mind you, was in his prime year - a couple of months later, Joe received his Oscar for Goodfellas.

    The only problem is that childhood tends to end quickly - and the demands on adult actors are completely different. And they can't handle it with spontaneity, charm, and a smile anymore...
    #4

    Ke Huy Quan

    Child star comeback: young boy in a cap and adult man with glasses gesturing on a talk show.

    Paramount Movies , The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Report

    #5

    Thomas Brodie-Sangster

    Child actor who made a successful comeback as an adult, shown as a kid on the left and grown-up on the right.

    Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers , Lorraine Report

    #6

    Freddie Highmore

    Child actor makes successful adult comeback in TV interview, contrasting young and mature looks.

    CBS , Jimmy Kimmel Live Report

    You have to study and work - damn hard - even if the actor was initially incredibly talented. Not everyone succeeds in not giving up everything and changing their life path.

    For example, the young Hollywood star of the ‘30s, Claude Jarman Jr. (by the way, he passed away a few months ago at the age of 90), after a series of failures, simply got an education, served in the Navy, and lived a long and, quite likely, happy life.

    Or, let’s take Justin Henry, who, at the age of eight, was nominated for an Oscar for a supporting role in the Kramer vs. Kramer movie (by the way, this was his debut role). After growing up, went into the media business and had a very successful career. After all, you don't have to be a movie star to be happy, do you?
    #7

    Molly Ringwald

    Child star makes comeback; two images show her as a young actress and as an adult in a red dress during an interview.

    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers Report

    #8

    Neil Patrick Harris

    Actor shown as a child and adult, highlighting successful comeback from child star to adult screen success.

    WIRED , Warner Bros. Rewind Report

    #9

    Macaulay Culkin

    Child actor with excited expression on left, successful adult comeback on right, wearing striped sweater.

    Cosmopolitan , Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers Report

    Perhaps the best example of the child stars who managed to find themselves outside of cinema in adulthood is Shirley Temple. An absolute superstar of the Golden Age of Hollywood before WWII, she had a successful political and diplomatic career. And, interestingly, before completely changing her life trajectory, Temple tried - repeatedly - to rebrand herself in Hollywood and on TV.

    Finally, if you remember the Night at the Museum trilogy, then you probably remember old Gus - one of the antagonists of the whole franchise. It may be hard to believe, but in childhood and adolescence, he was called Mickey Rooney, and was one of the box office kings - but he didn’t leave filming at all.

    He agreed to minor roles in minor films, played on Broadway and TV and, eventually, already an adult, received an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his television work. Sounds decent, doesn’t it?
    #10

    Jerry O'connell

    Child star who made a successful comeback as an adult, wearing a suit on a talk show.

    Team Coco , Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers Report

    #11

    Scarlett Johansson

    Young actress in a floral dress next to adult actress in a striped blazer, showcasing successful comebacks.

    TODAY with Jenna & Friends , Conan O'Brien Report

    #12

    Tom Holland

    Young actor in childhood and adult stages, showcasing a successful comeback in the entertainment industry.

    Tom Holland Nation , The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Report

    Therefore, all of the actors and actresses presented on this list in fact deserve the greatest respect. And Kieran Culkin's Oscar is kind of a sign that anything is possible in this world. The main thing is not to lose your self-confidence, and work, work really hard, on your way to the top. Well, at least try to find yourself in a new role - as his older bro did.
    #13

    Brooke Shields

    Young actress turned successful through comeback, with contrasting images from childhood and adulthood, highlighting transformation.

    Movieclips , CBS Sunday Morning Report

    #14

    Tyler James Williams

    Actor as a child and adult, showcasing successful comeback.

    TheEllenShow , Jimmy Kimmel Live Report

    #15

    Dylan And Cole Sprouse

    A child star on a talk show and grown-up in a podcast setting, representing successful comebacks.

    The Diary Of A CEO , TheEllenShow Report

    You know, it’s quite possible that you will have your own candidates for inclusion in this selection. So, please feel free to watch and read this list to the very end, and be sure to add your ideas for actors and actresses who successfully rebranded themselves after coming of age in the comments below this post. Lights, camera, action!

    #16

    Alfred Enoch

    "Screen star shown as a child and as an adult, illustrating a successful comeback."

    Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers , The Real Daytime Report

    #17

    Hilary Duff

    Child star making a successful comeback, shown in a split image from youth to adulthood with a confident smile.

    hilary-duff.com , Vanity Fair Report

    #18

    Dakota Fanning

    Child star to adult comeback on a talk show, smiling and wearing a red dress.

    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , TheEllenShow Report

    #19

    Anna Chlumsky

    Child star to successful comeback as adult, wearing red dress and thoughtful expression.

    The Drew Barrymore Show , Sony Pictures Entertainment Report

    #20

    Aisha Dee

    Young screen star and adult comeback, smiling in a green outfit, shows successful transition in entertainment industry.

    The Saddle Club , ELLE Report

    #21

    Dylan And Cole Sprouse

    Kid actor turned successful adult star, shown in childhood and adult images, wearing casual and formal attire respectively.

    E! News , TheEllenShow Report

    #22

    Gaby Hoffman

    Child star in red coat, then as an adult on a talk show, illustrating successful comeback.

    Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers , The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Report

    #23

    Felicity Jones

    Young screen star who achieved a successful comeback as an adult, shown in childhood and grown-up roles.

    Collider Ladies Night , Multicom Entertainment Report

    #24

    Kieran Culkin

    Young actor then and adult now, showcasing successful comeback.

    LADbible Entertainment , fancaps.net Report

    #25

    Phoebe Tonkin

    Child star turned successful adult actress, shown in two side-by-side images, depicting her youthful and current self.

    H2O - just add water , Harper's Bazaar Australia Report

    #26

    Dylan Minnette

    A screen star as a kid and an adult, speaking into a microphone onstage, wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

    Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers , Zach Sang Show Report

    #27

    Harry Melling

    Child actor who made a successful comeback as an adult, showcasing transformation from childhood to adulthood.

    Monopoly Events , fancaps.net Report

