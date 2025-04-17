ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, while watching the Oscars, I realized one simple thing - of all the actors who played in the first Home Alone, the one who has the most outstanding career so far is actually little Fuller. Well, at least on par with Joe Pesci, if you count the awards.

Kieran Culkin is a great example of how a child actor, very popular and in demand as a kid, successfully relaunches their career as an adult. Although, it is not that easy to do (and Kieran's older brother is a clear example of this). So here is a list by Bored Panda, with actors who were able to rebrand their stardom after coming of age, too.