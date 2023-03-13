Lights, camera, action! Another Academy Awards ceremony has become history, but today we will not discuss cinema. After all, it is up to film critics to evaluate the merits and demerits of films, the subtle nuances of acting, and the brilliant work of camerapersons. To us, though, the most important aspect of the arts today is not cinema at all. It's memes.

And as far as fresh memes and reactions from all over the world are concerned, here everything was okay at the 95th Oscars. No, of course, there were no such epic moments as a slap from Will Smith or the victory of La La Land (well, yes, of course, it was Moonlight), but there is still something to see and have fun with. In other words, the ceremony did its main job 100%.

#1

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

gpirnia Report

#2

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

imsufjanstevens Report

#3

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

nothnghppens Report

27points
POST
LH25
LH25
Community Member
29 minutes ago

That was probably my least favorite look of the night. But, does it have a pocket!?

Firstly, for the first time in the last 62 years, there was no red carpet itself, which has become literally synonymous with the concept of "awarding". Well, there actually was a carpet, but it was the color of champagne... The worst thing was probably for Jamie Lee Curtis, whose dress almost merged with the background. However, the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress is probably more than worthy compensation.

And Rihanna's second epic appearance in a few weeks turned out to be almost more spectacular than the one at the Super Bowl. Although probably not as memorable as Lady Gaga's brilliant reaction to the "gratitude" of that fallen photographer, whom she helped up, and who in return patted the star... well, below the back. If you need a proper GIF to illustrate the "freezing icy look" - this is it!
#4

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

notgwendalupe Report

#5

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

Schaffrillas Report

#6

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

stevenartpop Report

But the British were mostly responsible for the memes and awkward reactions. And if Andrew Garfield seems to have guaranteed all the meme-makers a new picture for the coming months, then Hugh Grant's flash interview with Ashley Graham has definitely become a bone of contention among netizens. Some consider Grant a new incarnation of cynical snobbery, while others slam Graham for poor preparation for an interview (yes, the time you spent reading this paragraph about Hugh Grant is approximately equal to the amount of time his character spends on the screen in that very film, 'Knives Out: The Glass Onion'). Whatever the case, Mr. Grant probably woke up in a rather bad mood that morning...
#7

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

sbstryker Report

Peppy
Peppy
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love her, legendary beauty.

#8

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

DiscussingFilm Report

Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Looks more like he is trying to do a flip and somebody yelled STOP at the last second

#9

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

kennysroys Report

By the way, it has not happened for a long time that the Oscar winners in almost all major categories differed from the winners of the Golden Globes awarded shortly before. "This year, in my opinion, there was definitely no clear favorite in any of the main categories," said Dmytro Kosygin, a Ukrainian film director and screenwriter, who was asked by Bored Panda to comment on the results of the ceremony. "In recent years we have seen a clear trend - the Golden Globes are awarded according to, well, classical evaluation criteria, and the Oscars are increasingly being evaluated by the willingness to experiment, to find something new."

“Just remember how it was twenty years ago when critics said that The Lord of the Rings didn't even belong among the nominees, because it was fantasy and entertainment, and today, almost all the main awards are received by a brilliant fantastic comedy. Some will say that Everything Everywhere All at Once is no match for The Godfather or Forrest Gump in terms of place in the history of cinema, and others will call it breaking patterns. In any case, the diversity of opinions is just wonderful. Although I, honestly, enjoyed The Fabelmans way more", Dmytro eventually admits.
#10

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

davidehrlich Report

#11

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

Srirachachau Report

#12

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

wandaslizzie Report

SlothyK8
SlothyK8
Community Member
39 minutes ago

THIRSTY!!!! Oh, daddy!

If there's someone for whom you can be really happy, it's the composer John Williams, who at 91 became the oldest Oscar nominee ever. No, this time the five-time winner did not become six-time, but he has a significant achievement ahead - Williams now has 53 career nominations, and the all-time leader is the great Walt Disney with his 59 nominations. Let's cheer for a new record in a few years, but for now, just enjoy the hilarious memes from the 2023 Oscars together with Bored Panda!
#13

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

direkkk__ Report

#14

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

houseofdarklina Report

Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
2 minutes ago

☹️☹️☹️

#15

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

bringback_cross Report

Celesta
Celesta
Community Member
59 minutes ago

There should be wardrobe restrictions for that exact scenario.

#16

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

rosedommu Report

#17

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

RaminSetoodeh Report

#18

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

carriesnotscary Report

#19

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

s_prevot Report

Agnes Jekyll
Agnes Jekyll
Community Member
51 minutes ago

She said this about a previous win, not her Oscar win.

#20

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

wandaslizzie Report

quinn
quinn
Community Member
28 minutes ago

pedro pascal is our cool slutty daddy iykyk

#21

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

RingerDish Report

#22

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

GlennDeLaCreme Report

#23

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

RahshanWall Report

#24

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

feistyfrank Report

#25

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

DPD_ Report

Agnes Jekyll
Agnes Jekyll
Community Member
51 minutes ago

I just liked it when he said that his face looked like a s*****m.

#26

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

beanrubio Report

#27

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

MediumSizeMeech Report

#28

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

cscottpower Report

Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
Community Member
28 minutes ago

That bloke has had a chip on his shoulder for years. Getting caught with Divine Brown probably didn't help.

#29

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

htranbui Report

#30

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

allurequinn Report

#31

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

justinkirkland4 Report

Craftsman 64
Craftsman 64
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Have you ever been awarded a donkey? If you don't have a barn it's a real PIA.

#32

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

NextBestPicture Report

Thomas Bentley
Thomas Bentley
Community Member
1 hour ago

That movie took half its run time to go from 0-100, then went from 100 - 1000 in the next quarter, and sustained that level before dropping back down to 0 in the last 5 seconds.

#33

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

matthewhayesx Report

#34

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

NineDaves Report

#35

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

cevansgarfield Report

#36

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

LeCinephiles Report

#37

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

jonbon757 Report

#38

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

AKAthemurph Report

Celesta
Celesta
Community Member
1 hour ago

Did they not see her Majesty Jamie Lee Curtis taking people to task for blocking the staircase and hindering photos?

#39

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

TomZohar Report

#40

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

ItsTylerCalvert Report

#41

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

soapyhadid Report

#42

Oscars-2023-Reactions-Memes-Tweets

_elliejohnno Report

