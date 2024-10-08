Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

People Are Emotional Over Kathy Bathes Finding Out She Thanked Her Late Mom After 1991 Oscar Win
Celebrities, Entertainment

People Are Emotional Over Kathy Bathes Finding Out She Thanked Her Late Mom After 1991 Oscar Win

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Kathy Bates left her fans feeling “emotional” after expressing her regret over not thanking her mother during her Oscar acceptance speech in 1991. However, in a new interview on CBS Sunday Morning (October 6), journalist Ben Mankiewicz moved the Hollywood star to tears after proving her otherwise.

Kathy told Ben that her parents had sacrificed a lot for her to study to become an actress. But she also noted that – despite receiving a Tony Award nomination for Night, Mother, and then an Academy Award – her mother’s reaction to her success was less than charitable, CBS reported on Monday (October 7).

Highlights
  • Kathy Bates realized she thanked her late mom in her 1991 Oscar speech.
  • Ben Mankiewicz proved Kathy Bates thanked her mom, moving her to tears.
  • Kathy's mom had sacrificed a lot for her acting career.

The 76-year-old actress revealed: “When I won the Oscar for Misery, she said, ‘I don’t know what all the excitement’s about. You didn’t discover the cure for cancer’.”

Kathy won an Oscar for Best Actress in 1991 for her performance in the Stephen King 1990 thriller Misery, in which she played Annie Wilkes.

Kathy Bates left her fans feeling “emotional”

People Are Emotional Over Kathy Bathes Finding Out She Thanked Her Late Mom After 1991 Oscar Win

Image credits: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

“I forgot to thank her that night,” the Tennessee native told Ben. Nevertheless, the journalist countered with some reassuring news: “You know, you did thank her at the end of your speech, you thanked her.”

Left in disbelief, Kathy replied: “No, I did not. I did not. You go back and look at it. I didn’t.” Ben subsequently played back for Kathy a recording of her acceptance speech at the 63rd Academy Awards ceremony from March 25, 1991.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kathy’s acceptance speech, which has since been shared on YouTube, she expressed gratitude to the Academy, William Goldman, Stephen King, Jimmy Caan, and other notable figures.

People Are Emotional Over Kathy Bathes Finding Out She Thanked Her Late Mom After 1991 Oscar Win

Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes TV

“I would like to thank the cast and the crew of Misery, they’re incredible, they were a pleasure to work with,” the talent said. 

And surely enough, just as Ben noted, Kathy concluded her speech by acknowledging people close to her life, stating: “And I would like to thank my friends watching from New York at the sea palace on 9th Avenue. 

“And I would like to thank my family, my friends, my mom at home, and my dad, who I hope is watching somewhere.”

Kathy expressed her regret over not thanking her mother during her Oscar acceptance speech in 1991

People Are Emotional Over Kathy Bathes Finding Out She Thanked Her Late Mom After 1991 Oscar Win

Image credits: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

While watching the recording, Kathy froze, then stared at Ben in disbelief, CBS reported. “Thank you! Why did I think I didn’t thank her?” the actress asked after watching the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben questioned: “Why does that mean so much to you?” to which Kathy replied: “‘Cause she should have had my life.”

She continued: “When she died, I remember I said, ‘Come into me.’ I wanted her spirit to come into me, even though we had so many difficulties. 

“I wanted her spirit to come into me and enjoy everything I was enjoying, because of what she’d given up.”

Finally, Kathy exclaimed: “Wow! Thank you so much for that.”

The heartfelt segment left many people feeling sentimental, as a Threads user commented: “I have watched this so many times and it makes me tear up every single time. 

“Such a genuine, spontaneous, adorable reaction of pure relief and love. I love her so much.”

In a new interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Ben Mankiewicz moved the Hollywood star to tears after proving her otherwise

People Are Emotional Over Kathy Bathes Finding Out She Thanked Her Late Mom After 1991 Oscar Win

Image credits: CBS Sunday Morning

ADVERTISEMENT

A person wrote: “I could watch this 1,000 times. ‘She should have had my life’.”

Someone else penned: “I love this and I just know that her mother is with her, that her mother has enjoyed her success, and I know she must be so proud of her. 

“Sending all my positive energy to Kathy as she continues her amazing career.”

People Are Emotional Over Kathy Bathes Finding Out She Thanked Her Late Mom After 1991 Oscar Win

Image credits: CBS Sunday Morning

“Watching this just left me so emotional,” a netizen added. “We have such complex love for our moms.”

Another commentator shared: “This cut me deep,” along with a crying face emoji.

A separate individual chimed in: “This is one of the sweetest things I’ve ever heard.”

“I would like to thank my family, my friends, my mom at home,” Kathy said at the 1991 Oscars

People Are Emotional Over Kathy Bathes Finding Out She Thanked Her Late Mom After 1991 Oscar Win

Image credits: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Kathy, who stars in CBSMatlock reboot, recently revealed that she had been “contemplating semi-retirement” before the scripts for the series landed on her desk.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everything I’ve prayed for, worked for, clawed my way up for, I am suddenly able to be asked to use all of it,” Kathy told the New York Times on September 8. “And it’s exhausting.”

She went on to reveal that Matlock will be her final appearance, stating: “This is my last dance.”

People Are Emotional Over Kathy Bathes Finding Out She Thanked Her Late Mom After 1991 Oscar Win

Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes TV

Kathy told Ben that her parents had sacrificed a lot for her to study to become an actress

In the legal drama, which premiered on September 22, the American Horror Story star plays Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a 70-something lawyer who joins an esteemed New York law firm.

Amid her new role, Kathy candidly opened up about her weight-loss journey, as she shed 100 pounds (approximately 45 kilograms) over the past six or seven years to regain her stamina, Bored Panda reported on September 17.

“It’s helped me tremendously that, over the last six or seven years, I’ve lost 100 pounds,” Kathy told Variety on September 11. “I don’t think I’ve been this slim since I was in college.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The viral interview continued to draw emotional reactions

People Are Emotional Over Kathy Bathes Finding Out She Thanked Her Late Mom After 1991 Oscar Win

People Are Emotional Over Kathy Bathes Finding Out She Thanked Her Late Mom After 1991 Oscar Win

People Are Emotional Over Kathy Bathes Finding Out She Thanked Her Late Mom After 1991 Oscar Win

People Are Emotional Over Kathy Bathes Finding Out She Thanked Her Late Mom After 1991 Oscar Win

People Are Emotional Over Kathy Bathes Finding Out She Thanked Her Late Mom After 1991 Oscar Win

People Are Emotional Over Kathy Bathes Finding Out She Thanked Her Late Mom After 1991 Oscar Win

People Are Emotional Over Kathy Bathes Finding Out She Thanked Her Late Mom After 1991 Oscar Win

People Are Emotional Over Kathy Bathes Finding Out She Thanked Her Late Mom After 1991 Oscar Win

ADVERTISEMENT

People Are Emotional Over Kathy Bathes Finding Out She Thanked Her Late Mom After 1991 Oscar Win

People Are Emotional Over Kathy Bathes Finding Out She Thanked Her Late Mom After 1991 Oscar Win

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

3

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda