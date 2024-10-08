People Are Emotional Over Kathy Bathes Finding Out She Thanked Her Late Mom After 1991 Oscar Win

ADVERTISEMENT

Kathy Bates left her fans feeling “emotional” after expressing her regret over not thanking her mother during her Oscar acceptance speech in 1991. However, in a new interview on CBS Sunday Morning (October 6), journalist Ben Mankiewicz moved the Hollywood star to tears after proving her otherwise.

Kathy told Ben that her parents had sacrificed a lot for her to study to become an actress. But she also noted that – despite receiving a Tony Award nomination for Night, Mother, and then an Academy Award – her mother’s reaction to her success was less than charitable, CBS reported on Monday (October 7).

The 76-year-old actress revealed: “When I won the Oscar for Misery, she said, ‘I don’t know what all the excitement’s about. You didn’t discover the cure for cancer’.”

Kathy won an Oscar for Best Actress in 1991 for her performance in the Stephen King 1990 thriller Misery, in which she played Annie Wilkes.

Kathy Bates left her fans feeling “emotional”

Image credits: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

“I forgot to thank her that night,” the Tennessee native told Ben. Nevertheless, the journalist countered with some reassuring news: “You know, you did thank her at the end of your speech, you thanked her.”

Left in disbelief, Kathy replied: “No, I did not. I did not. You go back and look at it. I didn’t.” Ben subsequently played back for Kathy a recording of her acceptance speech at the 63rd Academy Awards ceremony from March 25, 1991.

In Kathy’s acceptance speech, which has since been shared on YouTube, she expressed gratitude to the Academy, William Goldman, Stephen King, Jimmy Caan, and other notable figures.

Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes TV

“I would like to thank the cast and the crew of Misery, they’re incredible, they were a pleasure to work with,” the talent said.

And surely enough, just as Ben noted, Kathy concluded her speech by acknowledging people close to her life, stating: “And I would like to thank my friends watching from New York at the sea palace on 9th Avenue.

“And I would like to thank my family, my friends, my mom at home, and my dad, who I hope is watching somewhere.”

Kathy expressed her regret over not thanking her mother during her Oscar acceptance speech in 1991

Image credits: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

While watching the recording, Kathy froze, then stared at Ben in disbelief, CBS reported. “Thank you! Why did I think I didn’t thank her?” the actress asked after watching the video.

Ben questioned: “Why does that mean so much to you?” to which Kathy replied: “‘Cause she should have had my life.”

She continued: “When she died, I remember I said, ‘Come into me.’ I wanted her spirit to come into me, even though we had so many difficulties.

“I wanted her spirit to come into me and enjoy everything I was enjoying, because of what she’d given up.”

Finally, Kathy exclaimed: “Wow! Thank you so much for that.”

The heartfelt segment left many people feeling sentimental, as a Threads user commented: “I have watched this so many times and it makes me tear up every single time.

“Such a genuine, spontaneous, adorable reaction of pure relief and love. I love her so much.”

In a new interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Ben Mankiewicz moved the Hollywood star to tears after proving her otherwise

Image credits: CBS Sunday Morning

A person wrote: “I could watch this 1,000 times. ‘She should have had my life’.”

Someone else penned: “I love this and I just know that her mother is with her, that her mother has enjoyed her success, and I know she must be so proud of her.

“Sending all my positive energy to Kathy as she continues her amazing career.”

Image credits: CBS Sunday Morning

“Watching this just left me so emotional,” a netizen added. “We have such complex love for our moms.”

Another commentator shared: “This cut me deep,” along with a crying face emoji.

A separate individual chimed in: “This is one of the sweetest things I’ve ever heard.”

“I would like to thank my family, my friends, my mom at home,” Kathy said at the 1991 Oscars

Image credits: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

Kathy, who stars in CBS’ Matlock reboot, recently revealed that she had been “contemplating semi-retirement” before the scripts for the series landed on her desk.

“Everything I’ve prayed for, worked for, clawed my way up for, I am suddenly able to be asked to use all of it,” Kathy told the New York Times on September 8. “And it’s exhausting.”

She went on to reveal that Matlock will be her final appearance, stating: “This is my last dance.”

Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes TV

Kathy told Ben that her parents had sacrificed a lot for her to study to become an actress

In the legal drama, which premiered on September 22, the American Horror Story star plays Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a 70-something lawyer who joins an esteemed New York law firm.

Amid her new role, Kathy candidly opened up about her weight-loss journey, as she shed 100 pounds (approximately 45 kilograms) over the past six or seven years to regain her stamina, Bored Panda reported on September 17.

“It’s helped me tremendously that, over the last six or seven years, I’ve lost 100 pounds,” Kathy told Variety on September 11. “I don’t think I’ve been this slim since I was in college.”

The viral interview continued to draw emotional reactions

