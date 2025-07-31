Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Jenna Ortega’s Take On Sheer Dress Trend For ‘Wednesday’ Premiere Sends Fans Wild
Jenna Ortega smiling at event wearing sheer dress, showcasing sheer dress trend at Wednesday premiere against blue background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Jenna Ortega’s Take On Sheer Dress Trend For ‘Wednesday’ Premiere Sends Fans Wild

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

She wore a sheer dress, and noeyebrows

Jenna Ortega’s red carpet outfit to promote the second season of Wednesday, is generating buzz, in part because she suffered what some are calling a slight wardrobe malfunction.

But also because of her choice in eyebrow color. Bleach blonde.

Ortega was joined on the red carpet by fellow actors Catherine Zeta Jones and others in London for the premiere. 

Highlights
  • The internet is talking about Jenna Ortega’s red carpet appearance for the premiere of the second season of the Netflix series, Wednesday.
  • Ortega wore a translucent dress that was reminiscent of a snake losing its skin, and bleached eyebrows.
  • Most people say Ortega’s dress looked stunning, but that her bleached brows did not.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Jenna Ortega wore a form fitting sheer dress that was giving snake

    Jenna Ortega wearing a black sheer dress with lace details and a veil at the Wednesday premiere, showcasing the sheer dress trend.

    Image credits: Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    Close-up of Jenna Ortega showcasing a sheer dress trend with natural makeup and soft lighting indoors.

    Image credits: jennaodaily / X

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ortega’s fashion choice for the evening was bold and unforgettable, seeming to merge high fashion with her character’s eerie persona. 

    The 22-year-old reprises her role as the iconic Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series of the same name, the first episodes of which drop August 6th.

    Jenna Ortega in a sheer dress showcasing the sheer dress trend at the Wednesday premiere with a striking braided hairstyle.

    Image credits: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

    In a serpentine-inspired gown designed by Ashi Studio, Ortega evoked a sense of dark elegance and transformation.

    The gown seemed to be crafted from a sheer, flesh-toned latex, featuring a snakeskin motif etched across its surface, creating a second-skin effect.

    There was just one problem.

    A wardrobe malfunction included a hole in front of the garment  

    Jenna Ortega wearing a sheer textured dress with floral details at the Wednesday premiere, highlighting the sheer dress trend.

    Image credits: Neil Mockford / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment humorously asking if a dress is made from chicken leg skin, highlighting reactions to the sheer dress trend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A small hole became apparent in the dress, roughly at knee-length. Some media are reporting that the “delicate fabric had snagged before the event.”

    According to photos in Harper’s Bazaar, the original runway version of the dress was intended to be worn without undergarments. But Ortega’s look was slightly modified for the red carpet and included cups to maintain coverage.

    Jenna Ortega in a sheer dress at the Wednesday premiere, showcasing the sheer dress trend and captivating fans.

    Image credits: Samir Hussein / Getty Images

    The gown featured a high neckline and sculpted waist peplum that flared slightly at the hips, with a train adding further drama, as it flowed behind her on the red carpet.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The dress clearly made a statement. But there was one other thing people were talking about.

    Her eyebrows. Or lack thereof.

    Netizens feel Ortega’s bleached brows did not suit her

    Besides the dress, and perhaps even more apparent than the small hole in the front of it, was Ortega’s bleached blond eyebrows.

    The stark contrast to her usual dark features gave her face a sculptural, almost otherworldly quality. 

    Jenna Ortega posing in a stylish purple suit, showcasing her fashion take on the sheer dress trend at a premiere event.

    Image credits: LFTwho / X

    Comment by Chrissy Dronet asking to stop with the muted eyebrows, shown on a social media platform.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Diane King humorously noting the change from black marker eyebrows to no eyebrows.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some people said she looked strange, others said they preferred her natural brown eyebrows. “Not a good look for her”, someone said, which was the general consensus.

    “Though I understand the high fashion look, I miss her eyebrows,” said another.

    One person asked if bleached eyebrows were now becoming a trend.

    Jenna Ortega showcasing sheer dress trend with braided hair and Wednesday Season 2 attire in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: jennaortega / Instagram

    Earlier this year Ortega lightened her eyebrows, not completely, but to a lighter shade of brown.

    It was for the premier of her film Hurry Up Tomorrow during the 2025 CinemaCon

    In lilac Versace shorts and a paisley print silk top with brown accents, Ortega channeled 70s glam.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman in a gray pinstripe suit with sheer sleeve accents poses confidently by stone ledge with red roses nearby

    Image credits: jennaortega / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her dark brown-black hair was stick-straight, parted down the middle, and her eyebrows were a shade of bronze that matched her glowing skin.

    At the time, fans said the look aged her significantly.

    British Vogue said that lightening your brows could be going mainstream

    Jenna Ortega showcasing sheer dress trend with oversized black sleeves and gloves at a gothic-inspired premiere setting.

    Image credits: jennaortega / Instagram

    Comment on Facebook post saying "Makes me think of Bad Romance Lady Gaga" with 148 likes, related to Jenna Ortega sheer dress trend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment praising Jenna Ortega's sheer dress style at the Wednesday premiere.

    Ortega certainly wasn’t the first celebrity to lighten, or completely bleach their eyebrows. Madonna started doing it back in the 90s.

    Every few years, there seems to be a resurgence. 

    Jenna Ortega showcasing sheer dress trend with bold style and dark braided hair at Wednesday premiere, captivating fans instantly.

    Image credits: Netflix / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lady Gaga did it during her Born This Way era. And then there was Chloë Sevigny, Miley Cyrus, and at least two of the Kardashian-Jenner tribe who at one time bleached their eyebrows.

    Whether or not it’s a resurging trend is up for debate.

    Jenna Ortega wearing a sheer dress at Wednesday premiere, showcasing the sheer dress trend and captivating fans with her bold style.

    Image credits: Wednesday / Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to a story in British Vogue from November last year, yes. It is.

    In a story about how Sienna Miller had lightened her eyebrows, the magazine said: 

    “While barely-there brows have been popular with Gen-Z for a while, Miller is a millennial – and still wields enormous influence over her fellow millennial women – suggesting markedly lighter brows may break free of a more youthful, experimental realm to become altogether more mainstream.”

    The second season of Wednesday debuts, fittingly, on a Wednesday

    Season two of Tim Burton’s hit dark comedy Wednesday is fast approaching. 

    The new footage offers an intense preview of what’s to come.

    In the first season, Wednesday Addams uncovered the identity of the Hyde and brought the monstrous threat to an end, ultimately saving Nevermore Academy. 

    Now hailed as a “savior” by those around her, Wednesday remains unfazed.

    True to her defiant nature, she brushes off the title of defender—and with new threats looming, she has far more pressing matters to deal with.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens love Ortega but say her choice of eyebrow color was not befitting

    Comment by Heidi Sammy expressing a reaction with emojis about demons taking over their bodies, in a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jenna Ortega wears a sheer dress at the Wednesday premiere, showcasing the sheer dress trend and capturing fans' attention.

    Jenna Ortega in a sheer dress at the Wednesday premiere, showcasing the sheer dress trend and captivating fans.

    Jamie MacIntosh commenting with the question Ozempic face, displayed in a Facebook-style social media post format.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing strong dislike for Jenna Ortega's sheer dress look at Wednesday premiere, focusing on her eyebrows.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Amy McCalla discussing Jenna Ortega's makeup for the Wednesday premiere, addressing the sheer dress trend reaction.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing opinions on Jenna Ortega's sheer dress trend at the Wednesday premiere.

    Social media comment criticizing the sheer dress trend worn by Jenna Ortega at the Wednesday premiere.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Jacob Glines saying The Shelly Duvall effect is real with 242 likes on a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Jenna Ortega's sheer dress trend from Wednesday premiere, expressing mixed reactions with laughing emojis.

    Jenna Ortega wearing a sheer dress at the Wednesday premiere, showcasing the sheer dress trend and captivating fans.

    Jenna Ortega wearing a sheer dress at Wednesday premiere, showcasing the sheer dress trend and captivating fans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Devin Wray saying she’s trying to hint she’s the next Voldemort with 133 reactions on social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Eva Elisabeth-Brown expressing her opinion that eyebrows should match hair color, engaging fans on fashion trends.

    Comment by Austin Fawcett about Jenna Ortega's sheer dress trend at Wednesday premiere, expressing humor and fan excitement.

    Jenna Ortega wearing a sheer dress at the Wednesday premiere, showcasing the sheer dress trend and impressing fans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Melissa Skaalerud humorously discussing invisible eyebrows and microblading trends in a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jenna Ortega stuns in a sheer dress at the Wednesday premiere, showcasing the sheer dress trend and exciting her fans.

    Comment from Hayley Mounce about feeling insecure over bleach blonde eyebrows before they became a popular trend.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    1

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kaylacapps avatar
    whiterabbit
    whiterabbit
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love her but I'm sorry- nobody looks good with shaved or bleached eyebrows.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    kaylacapps avatar
    whiterabbit
    whiterabbit
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love her but I'm sorry- nobody looks good with shaved or bleached eyebrows.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT