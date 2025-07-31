Jenna Ortega’s Take On Sheer Dress Trend For ‘Wednesday’ Premiere Sends Fans Wild

ADVERTISEMENT

She wore a sheer dress, and noeyebrows.

Jenna Ortega’s red carpet outfit to promote the second season of Wednesday, is generating buzz, in part because she suffered what some are calling a slight wardrobe malfunction.

But also because of her choice in eyebrow color. Bleach blonde.

Ortega was joined on the red carpet by fellow actors Catherine Zeta Jones and others in London for the premiere.

Highlights The internet is talking about Jenna Ortega’s red carpet appearance for the premiere of the second season of the Netflix series, Wednesday.

Ortega wore a translucent dress that was reminiscent of a snake losing its skin, and bleached eyebrows.

Most people say Ortega’s dress looked stunning, but that her bleached brows did not.

Jenna Ortega wore a form fitting sheer dress that was giving snake

Image credits: Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Image credits: jennaodaily / X

Ortega’s fashion choice for the evening was bold and unforgettable, seeming to merge high fashion with her character’s eerie persona.

The 22-year-old reprises her role as the iconic Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series of the same name, the first episodes of which drop August 6th.

Image credits: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

In a serpentine-inspired gown designed by Ashi Studio, Ortega evoked a sense of dark elegance and transformation.

The gown seemed to be crafted from a sheer, flesh-toned latex, featuring a snakeskin motif etched across its surface, creating a second-skin effect.

There was just one problem.

A wardrobe malfunction included a hole in front of the garment

Image credits: Neil Mockford / Getty Images

A small hole became apparent in the dress, roughly at knee-length. Some media are reporting that the “delicate fabric had snagged before the event.”

According to photos in Harper’s Bazaar, the original runway version of the dress was intended to be worn without undergarments. But Ortega’s look was slightly modified for the red carpet and included cups to maintain coverage.

Image credits: Samir Hussein / Getty Images

The gown featured a high neckline and sculpted waist peplum that flared slightly at the hips, with a train adding further drama, as it flowed behind her on the red carpet.

The dress clearly made a statement. But there was one other thing people were talking about.

Her eyebrows. Or lack thereof.

Netizens feel Ortega’s bleached brows did not suit her

Jenna Ortega arrives to the Wednesday Season 2 London premiere. pic.twitter.com/NIkz8ts49i — Netflix (@netflix) July 30, 2025

Besides the dress, and perhaps even more apparent than the small hole in the front of it, was Ortega’s bleached blond eyebrows.

The stark contrast to her usual dark features gave her face a sculptural, almost otherworldly quality.

Image credits: LFTwho / X

Jenna Ortega makeup artist needs to be fired IMMEDIATELY pic.twitter.com/EVt3HXrOEa Her makeup included a deep, berry-colored lip and spider-like lashes. Her hair was pulled back in a low ponytail. Although many people praised her dress, it was her bleached brows that got the most comments. — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) July 31, 2025

Some people said she looked strange, others said they preferred her natural brown eyebrows. “Not a good look for her”, someone said, which was the general consensus.

“Though I understand the high fashion look, I miss her eyebrows,” said another.

One person asked if bleached eyebrows were now becoming a trend.

Image credits: jennaortega / Instagram

Earlier this year Ortega lightened her eyebrows, not completely, but to a lighter shade of brown.

It was for the premier of her film Hurry Up Tomorrow during the 2025 CinemaCon.

In lilac Versace shorts and a paisley print silk top with brown accents, Ortega channeled 70s glam.

Image credits: jennaortega / Instagram

Her dark brown-black hair was stick-straight, parted down the middle, and her eyebrows were a shade of bronze that matched her glowing skin.

At the time, fans said the look aged her significantly.

British Vogue said that lightening your brows could be going mainstream

Image credits: jennaortega / Instagram

Ortega certainly wasn’t the first celebrity to lighten, or completely bleach their eyebrows. Madonna started doing it back in the 90s.

Every few years, there seems to be a resurgence.

Image credits: Netflix / YouTube

Lady Gaga did it during her Born This Way era. And then there was Chloë Sevigny, Miley Cyrus, and at least two of the Kardashian-Jenner tribe who at one time bleached their eyebrows.

Whether or not it’s a resurging trend is up for debate.

Image credits: Wednesday / Netflix

According to a story in British Vogue from November last year, yes. It is.

In a story about how Sienna Miller had lightened her eyebrows, the magazine said:

“While barely-there brows have been popular with Gen-Z for a while, Miller is a millennial – and still wields enormous influence over her fellow millennial women – suggesting markedly lighter brows may break free of a more youthful, experimental realm to become altogether more mainstream.”

The second season of Wednesday debuts, fittingly, on a Wednesday

Season two of Tim Burton’s hit dark comedy Wednesday is fast approaching.

The new footage offers an intense preview of what’s to come.

In the first season, Wednesday Addams uncovered the identity of the Hyde and brought the monstrous threat to an end, ultimately saving Nevermore Academy.

Now hailed as a “savior” by those around her, Wednesday remains unfazed.

True to her defiant nature, she brushes off the title of defender—and with new threats looming, she has far more pressing matters to deal with.

Netizens love Ortega but say her choice of eyebrow color was not befitting

