“Huge Difference”: Fans React To Benny Blanco’s Transformation After He Got Eyebrows Plucked
Celebrities, News

“Huge Difference”: Fans React To Benny Blanco’s Transformation After He Got Eyebrows Plucked

In a delightful showcase of the “girlfriend effect,” Benny Blanco‘s latest transformation has fans buzzing with excitement. 

Encouraged by his fiancée, pop star Selena Gomez, Blanco took to social media to reveal his newly plucked eyebrows in a departure from his iconic unibrow.

RELATED:

    Benny Blanco shared his eyebrow-plucking session with Selena Gomez

    Person posing with Benny Blanco after eyebrow transformation, both in formal attire at an event.

    Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    Chatting and smiling indoors, showcasing eyebrow transformation.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    Highlights
    • Benny Blanco took to social media to share his plucking session to ditch his iconic unibrow.
    • Fans credit the “girlfriend effect” for Benny's style upgrade, praising Gomez's impact on his appearance.
    • Blanco's new look got positive comments from fans, highlighting how the change enhanced his facial features and overall style.

    On March 23, producer Benny Blanco shared his eyebrow-plucking session with fiancée Selena Gomez and a brow stylist on TikTok, telling his fans, “I plucked my eyebrows.”

    Blanco has garnered a reputation for his unibrow as part of his unorthodox style for some time—despite getting negative comments on social media.

    After Selena Gomez encouraged Blanco to tidy up his bushy eyebrows, the 37-year-old producer decided it was time for a change and got his brows in check. 

    In the video, Gomez asked the brow stylist to do it lightly because “[she] love[s] him”

    Close-up of a man with freshly plucked eyebrows, showing transformation.

    Image credits: itsbennyblanco

    Person having eyebrows plucked, showing a transformation moment.

    Image credits: itsbennyblanco

    In the hilarious video, Blanco is sitting in a chair while a stylist is plucking at his unibrow. Standing next to them, Gomez can be heard asking the stylist to “do it light because [she] love[s] him.” The stylist then answers, “No, no, I’m not gonna thin nothing out.”

    Visibly in pain, Blanco is then heard asking the brow stylist, “Are we almost done?” throughout the process. 

    After the specialist is done plucking and shaving down the unibrow, the hitmaker then takes a look at the final result, and bluntly states, “I can’t even tell the difference.”

    Online users loved Blanco’s new look, with one saying, “You look like a whole new person”

    Curly-haired individual showcasing eyebrow transformation, highlighted by fans discussing a notable change in appearance.

    Image credits: itsbennyblanco

    Comment section reacting to Benny Blanco's eyebrow transformation, highlighting a noticeable difference.

    Image credits: itsbennyblanco

    Pointing out that there was a clear change, fans responded to Blanco. One fan asked, “What do you mean you can’t tell the difference???? You look like a whole new person.”

    Another fan added, “Huge difference because your eyes pop more now.” 

    One exclaimed, “’IT’S ABOUT TIME BENNY,” and another agreed, “Respectfully, looks so much better.” 

    One fan wrote, “The Lord has answered my prayers,” and advised the producer to use conditioner, saying, “Now Benny, sweetie just put a little leave-in conditioner on those curls.” 

    A third fan joked, “It’s like when Jesus parted the sea.”

    Gomez’s fans praised the singer’s “girlfriend effect” on Blanco

    @itsbennyblancoi plucked my eyebrows♬ Ojos Tristes – Selena Gomez & benny blanco & The Marías

    Man embraces a woman at sunset, highlighting a transformation with plucked eyebrows.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    The couple’s fans praised Gomez, seeing the change as a result of the “girlfriend effect,” a TikTok trend implying that men’s style and fashion sense get a major upgrade when they enter a relationship. 

    “The girlfriend effect is finally happening!” one fan chimed. Another fan joked about the backlash Blanco received on social media after he started dating the pop icon, saying, “Not the Internet bullying him into a glow up for Selena Gomez.”

    One fan praised the Calm Down singer, saying, “Omg yes Selena is working her magic… you look good Benny!”

    Another gushed, “I love that fact that you want to look good for your wife.”

    One fan took a swing at Gomez’s request in the video, saying, “Yes, it looks good – a clean up… I love hearing Selena taking care of her man in the background!”

    Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez have been together since 2023

    Couple embracing; Benny Blanco's transformation evident with plucked eyebrows, smiling woman in black sweater.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    Two people sit together, one holding a sign. The person on the right, with transformed eyebrows, appears thoughtful.

    Image credits: itsbennyblanco

    As Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez continue to navigate their relationship in the public eye, their dynamic has garnered mixed reactions from fans and onlookers alike. Since the early days of their romance in the summer of 2023, the coupling has been under intense scrutiny, particularly because of Gomez’s tumultuous history with her ex, Justin Bieber. 

    This previous on-again/off-again relationship, marked by its highs and lows and the media frenzy surrounding Gomez and Bieber’s every move, left a lasting imprint on her fan base. The drama intensified with Bieber’s marriage to Hailey Bieber, sparking a lingering feud fueled by fan allegiances and social media posts.

    Online users reacted to Blanco’s dramatic eyebrow transformation

    Fan comment on Benny Blanco's eyebrow transformation, highlighting a noticeable difference.

    Comment about Benny Blanco's transformation, noting "the girlfriend effect" with high likes, following his eyebrow change.

    Comment on Benny Blanco's eyebrow transformation with likes.

    Fan reacts to Benny Blanco's transformation, suggesting a haircut after eyebrow plucking.

    Comment about transformation, mentioning internet influence on glow-up for Selena Gomez with 94.8K likes.

    Fan comment on Benny Blanco's eyebrow transformation, suggesting a hair change.

    Comment from user Dreaaaa408 suggesting a buzz cut for Benny Blanco.

    Comment on Benny Blanco's transformation, suggesting a TikTok famous barber for enhanced features.

    Comment by Chelsea Chabot on Benny Blanco's transformation post, expressing excitement with 11.6K likes.

    Comment reacting to Benny Blanco's transformation, suggesting a haircut next.

    User comment reacting to Benny Blanco's transformation after eyebrows plucked.

    Fan comments on transformation with suggestion for buzz cut.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

