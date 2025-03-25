“Huge Difference”: Fans React To Benny Blanco’s Transformation After He Got Eyebrows Plucked

ADVERTISEMENT

In a delightful showcase of the “girlfriend effect,” Benny Blanco‘s latest transformation has fans buzzing with excitement.

Encouraged by his fiancée, pop star Selena Gomez, Blanco took to social media to reveal his newly plucked eyebrows in a departure from his iconic unibrow.

Benny Blanco shared his eyebrow-plucking session with Selena Gomez



Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Image credits: selenagomez

Highlights Benny Blanco took to social media to share his plucking session to ditch his iconic unibrow.

Fans credit the “girlfriend effect” for Benny's style upgrade, praising Gomez's impact on his appearance.

Blanco's new look got positive comments from fans, highlighting how the change enhanced his facial features and overall style.

On March 23, producer Benny Blanco shared his eyebrow-plucking session with fiancée Selena Gomez and a brow stylist on TikTok, telling his fans, “I plucked my eyebrows.”

Blanco has garnered a reputation for his unibrow as part of his unorthodox style for some time—despite getting negative comments on social media.

After Selena Gomez encouraged Blanco to tidy up his bushy eyebrows, the 37-year-old producer decided it was time for a change and got his brows in check.

In the video, Gomez asked the brow stylist to do it lightly because “[she] love[s] him”

Image credits: itsbennyblanco

Image credits: itsbennyblanco

In the hilarious video, Blanco is sitting in a chair while a stylist is plucking at his unibrow. Standing next to them, Gomez can be heard asking the stylist to “do it light because [she] love[s] him.” The stylist then answers, “No, no, I’m not gonna thin nothing out.”

Visibly in pain, Blanco is then heard asking the brow stylist, “Are we almost done?” throughout the process.

After the specialist is done plucking and shaving down the unibrow, the hitmaker then takes a look at the final result, and bluntly states, “I can’t even tell the difference.”

Online users loved Blanco’s new look, with one saying, “You look like a whole new person”

Image credits: itsbennyblanco

Image credits: itsbennyblanco

Pointing out that there was a clear change, fans responded to Blanco. One fan asked, “What do you mean you can’t tell the difference???? You look like a whole new person.”

Another fan added, “Huge difference because your eyes pop more now.”

One exclaimed, “’IT’S ABOUT TIME BENNY,” and another agreed, “Respectfully, looks so much better.”

One fan wrote, “The Lord has answered my prayers,” and advised the producer to use conditioner, saying, “Now Benny, sweetie just put a little leave-in conditioner on those curls.”

A third fan joked, “It’s like when Jesus parted the sea.”

Gomez’s fans praised the singer’s “girlfriend effect” on Blanco

Image credits: selenagomez

The couple’s fans praised Gomez, seeing the change as a result of the “girlfriend effect,” a TikTok trend implying that men’s style and fashion sense get a major upgrade when they enter a relationship.

“The girlfriend effect is finally happening!” one fan chimed. Another fan joked about the backlash Blanco received on social media after he started dating the pop icon, saying, “Not the Internet bullying him into a glow up for Selena Gomez.”

One fan praised the Calm Down singer, saying, “Omg yes Selena is working her magic… you look good Benny!”

Another gushed, “I love that fact that you want to look good for your wife.”

One fan took a swing at Gomez’s request in the video, saying, “Yes, it looks good – a clean up… I love hearing Selena taking care of her man in the background!”

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez have been together since 2023

Image credits: selenagomez

Image credits: itsbennyblanco

As Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez continue to navigate their relationship in the public eye, their dynamic has garnered mixed reactions from fans and onlookers alike. Since the early days of their romance in the summer of 2023, the coupling has been under intense scrutiny, particularly because of Gomez’s tumultuous history with her ex, Justin Bieber.

This previous on-again/off-again relationship, marked by its highs and lows and the media frenzy surrounding Gomez and Bieber’s every move, left a lasting imprint on her fan base. The drama intensified with Bieber’s marriage to Hailey Bieber, sparking a lingering feud fueled by fan allegiances and social media posts.

Online users reacted to Blanco’s dramatic eyebrow transformation

ADVERTISEMENT

