Justin Bieber visited Disneyland with his wife, Hailey, following his recent revelations about struggling with imposter syndrome and opening up about “all of the hurt” he’s felt.

The Canadian singer posted a series of photos from the Anaheim theme park, capturing moments of him enjoying the day with Hailey and musician The Kid Laroi.

The couple can be seen riding roller coasters and wearing Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears. In one of the shots, Justin playfully flips off the camera while Hailey and their friends smile around him.

Justin’s post comes after he shared a candid message about hate in his Instagram Stories.

    Justin Bieber and Hailey smiling at Disneyland, with Bieber wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs jacket.

    Justin Bieber and Hailey at Disneyland, wearing Mickey Mouse ears, enjoying a day amidst the crowds.

    “I was always told when I was a kid not to hate. But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it all, and so I didn’t tell anyone I had it. Which made me feel like I have been drowning, feeling unsafe to acknowledge it,” the Peaches hitmaker wrote.

    “I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it’s there. How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?”

    Justin Bieber and Hailey enjoying a ride at Disneyland, smiling with friends, in a relaxed setting.

    Fans were happy to see the star out and about, especially amid reports that the singer had been behaving erratically in public, sparking concerns that he might have relapsed.

    “Hope you guys enjoyed yourself. 🤍 In peace without anyone bothering you,” one user wrote.

    “Love watching Justin and his wife having fun. Peaceful vibes ❤️,” another said.

    A third added: “I love it when you post pictures with your wife or about yourself, Justin. I hope you’re happy.”

    Some fans expressed concern for his well-being, suggesting he might be in a toxic relationship

    Justin Bieber and Hailey at Disneyland in fun Mickey Mouse attire, capturing the moment with friends.

    A couple enjoying Disneyland, wearing stylish sunglasses, seated on an amusement ride.

    However, others expressed concerns about Justin’s well-being, noting that he “looked so healthy” before marrying Hailey and suggesting he might be in a toxic relationship.

    “She is causing Justin to crash,” speculated a separate user, to which another replied, “He was spiraling way b4.”

    “She don’t love him if she did she’d have talked him out those glasses,” someone else joked.

    Justin and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) tied the knot in a civil ceremony in New York City in 2018. A year later, they celebrated with family and friends at a larger wedding in South Carolina.

    In August 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber.

    Fans said the Sorry singer “looked so healthy” before his marriage to the Rhode founder

    Justin Bieber and Hailey enjoying a ride at Disneyland, wearing Mickey Mouse ears and holding toy blasters.

    Justin recently shared with his fans that he feels “unworthy” of his success and “unqualified” for a career in the music industry.

    “People told me my whole life, ‘Wow, Justin u [sic] deserve that,’ and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud,” the 31-year-old wrote on social media on March 13.

    “Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like da*n if they only knew my thoughts. How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am.”

    He concluded: “If you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”

    One of his representatives denied that Justin had relapsed following reports of erratic behavior

    Justin, a two-time Grammy winner, rose to global stardom at fifteen with One Time. His success skyrocketed the following year with the 2010 hit Baby, featuring Ludacris, which became one of the best-selling singles of all time.

    The star has recently been reported to display erratic behavior. In October, he was seen “swaying uncontrollably” while attending his wife’s skincare pop-up event in Los Angeles.

    He also appeared red-eyed with dark circles around his eyes during a recent outing in New York.

    Many have speculated that his alleged behavior may be connected to the September arrest of Sean “Diddy Combs,” who Justin was around during his teens.

    Person in a red hoodie on a blue electric bike, with smoke in the background.

    Justin has been open about his struggles with substance dependence on numerous occasions, sharing that he began taking cannabis as a pre-teen and later experimented with psychedelic mushrooms and other hard substances.

    He reportedly got sober in 2014 and no longer uses prescription pills or hard substances.

    Justin recently shared that he was taught not to hate, but struggled with it due to the hurt he has experienced

    Justin Bieber shares emotional post about feeling unsafe on Instagram Stories.

    Justin Bieber and Hailey at Disneyland, smiling at a candlelit dinner setting.

    A representative for the musician recently dismissed the speculation that he is using illegal substances, calling the rumors “salacious” and “harmful.”

    The source told TMZ that his disheveled appearance in New York was due to the fact that he had been awake trying to get his baby to sleep and had also been working on new music during the night.

    Additionally, they denied that Justin was under the influence during the Rhode pop-up event, saying he was just having a “giggly interaction” with a fan while supporting his wife, the outlet reported.

    Fans continued to express concerns about the singer’s health

    Social media comment on Justin Bieber and Hailey, with emojis and mentions of Selena and Kid Laroi.

    Social media comment addressing Justin Bieber about personal concerns.

    Comment about Justin Bieber by Amanda Daniels, stating "She is causing Justin to crash," with reactions shown.

    A social media comment about Justin Bieber, expressing concern, followed by user interaction details.

    Comment on Justin Bieber's Disneyland visit with Hailey, expressing he looks different with a sad emoji.

    Comment criticizing Justin Bieber and Hailey for not acting like parents after having a baby.

    Comment about Justin Bieber and Hailey at Disneyland amid emotional post.

    Social media comment about Justin Bieber appears on a white background.

    Instagram comment reading "He's not ok..." related to Justin Bieber at Disneyland.

    A social media comment about Justin Bieber at Disneyland with Hailey.

    Instagram comment mentioning Justin Bieber's appearance, expressing concern about his unhappiness and sadness.

    Instagram comment discussing Justin Bieber's health and marriage.

    Instagram comment expressing distress with 2,037 likes alongside crying emoji.

    Comment on social media about Justin Bieber's Disneyland visit with Hailey, mentioning a stalker.

    Comment about Justin Bieber's maturity on social media, questioning his teenage behavior.

