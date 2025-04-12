Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“You Look Like A Newborn”: Ramona Singer Trolled For Obvious Photoshop Use In New Photo
Celebrities, News

“You Look Like A Newborn”: Ramona Singer Trolled For Obvious Photoshop Use In New Photo

American TV personality Ramona Singer has become the target of social media backlash after allegedly attempting to digitally alter one of her photos to look younger.

The 68-year-old, famous for her participation in Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York City, has been relentlessly trolled since last Thursday (April 10) when she posted a heavily filtered Instagram photo taken during a night out in Palm Beach, Florida.

Highlights
  • Real Housewife Ramona Singer faced backlash after posting a heavily edited photo on Instagram.
  • Fans joked Ramona went from 65 to 14 with excessive Photoshop usage.
  • Fellow reality star
  • Fellow TV personality Teresa Giudice was also accused of editing photos to look younger in 2024.

Posing with friends Steven LaRochelle and Mo Kanafani, Singer was barely recognizable, appearing several years younger, with completely wrinkle-free skin and smooth cheeks.

“You look like a newborn!” one viewer wrote, with others stating that she went from looking “65 to 14 in 2.4 seconds.”

    Reality star Ramona Singer was trolled by fans after posting a photoshopped photo in which she “looked like a newborn”

    Woman in black dress smiling, with blonde hair and floral necklace, on red carpet.

    Image credits: Michael Loccisano / Getty

    Others took aim at the editing itself, seeing the photo as proof of a trend gone out of control—social media personalities altering their photos to display an unrealistic version of themselves.

    “Just another great night in Palm Beach,” Singer captioned the image, unaware of the trolling session she would inspire.

    Woman in a colorful dress seated at a cafe table, smiling with an iced drink, bag, and magazine nearby.

    Image credits: ramonasinger

    “The fact that we don’t have a camera on her while she’s editing this masterpiece is upsetting,” one user joked, while others compared her to Benjamin Button, the famous film character played by Brad Pitt who ages backward.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger)

    Jokes gave way to concern as commenters began reflecting on the broader implications of altered images in the age of social media and the increasing erosion of trust between public figures and users.

    “With all the editing and Photoshop these people use, imagine the shock of seeing them in person just out on the street,” a viewer said.

    “You really can’t trust anything you see on the internet these days, can you?” another asked.

    Fellow Real Housewives star Teresa Giudice was also accused of editing her posts to look younger

    Blonde woman holds a mug with a quote, showing a visibly altered facial appearance, sparking Photoshop controversy.

    Image credits: ramonasinger

    Singer isn’t the only reality TV personality who’s been accused of heavily editing their photos.

    Teresa Giudice, of Real Housewives of New Jersey fame, has been heavily criticized at least on two separate occasions for photoshopping her social media posts.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger)

    In 2023, she posted a solo snap of herself posing in a pink low-cut jumpsuit. Fans wasted no time and immediately started accusing her of editing her face to look younger, with flawless facial features that made her “unrecognizable” to her audience.

    “Omg, Teresa, enough with the FaceTune. You look like a cartoon character,” one user said.

    “You’ve had a whole face transplant and look like a completely different person. Why do you still need filters?”

    Two women in floral dresses pose at sunset, surrounded by elegant outdoor decor, featuring obvious photoshop use.

    Image credits: ramonasinger

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, in June 2024, Giudice allegedly superimposed herself and fellow celebrity Larsa Pippen on a picture of a beach. Users soon noticed strange contours around their figure, particularly on her feet, and immediately started roasting her.

    “Photoshop nightmare. So embarrassing,” a viewer said. “Y’all couldn’t go to the actual beach?”

    Besides joking, the photoshopping made viewers reflect on the pressure social media has on people looking young forever

    Woman in a New Year's hat smiling indoors, with festive decor in the background.

    Image credits: ramonasinger

    The backlash against Ramona Singer reignited conversations among her fans about aging, authenticity, and self-esteem in the digital age.

    Fabio Lopera, a hairstylist with over 20 years of experience working primarily with women over 50, explained to Bored Panda that the obsession with erasing age is often counterproductive to enhancing someone’s attractiveness.

    Beauty is ultimately a reflection of a person’s health and character,” Lopera said. 

    “When we constantly chase youthful features, we overlook the unique kind of care and presence that a woman in her 60s or 70s needs to truly look and feel her best.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger)

    In his experience, some women might feel pressured to forgo essential care routines—such as training, eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet, and taking vitamins—in favor of treatments such as plastic surgery, fillers, and other injections.

    “Attractiveness is not something that only younger people have. Mature individuals can look fantastic, refined, and elegant, and [as stylists] it’s our job to make sure that they realize their potential,” he continued.

    “But that potential can only come forward when a person embraces their age and takes care of themselves.”

    “Ridiculous,” Netizens let Ramona know what they thought of her latest Photoshop edit

    Comment by Thomas Duarte saying, "Ramona you look like a newborn," referencing Photoshop use.

    Comment criticizing Ramona Singer, suggesting she embrace her age.

    Comment joking about photo editing, suggesting a picture switch with her daughter.

    Comment on Ramona Singer's photo, discussing appearance and aging with an emoji reaction.

    Comment about Ramona Singer being a "hot mess," humorously discussing the appeal of her personality.

    Comment on Ramona Singer's photo mentioning "Benjamin Button Syndrome" humorously.

    Comment questioning if a woman is Avery’s daughter, with thinking emojis.

    Comment mentioning Ramona Singer, suggesting she's too old to party, amidst Photoshop controversy.

    Comment questioning identity in edited photo linked to Ramona Singer.

    Comment about age, referencing Ramona Singer and Photoshop.

    Comment trolling Ramona Singer for photoshop use.

    Comment reads, 'Add 30 years to that picture,' with reactions. SEO keyword: Ramona Singer photoshop.

    Comment on Photoshop use with text, "She is so ridiculous," and 16 likes.

    Comment mocking Ramona Singer's photo for excessive Photoshop use, suggesting it looks unnaturally altered.

    Comment on a post about Ramona Singer's Photoshop use, mistaking her for her daughter.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Also on Bored Panda