RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice Brutally Roasted For Photoshop Fail With Larsa Pippen

ADVERTISEMENT

Teresa Giudice is being trolled for yet another Photoshop fail.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram on Saturday (July 6) to wish Larsa Pippen a happy birthday by posting a seemingly photoshopped picture of them on a beach.

“Happy Birthday to my girl @larsapippen wishing you all the best to come. Love you.” Teresa wrote alongside the summery snap of them posing together in bathing suits.

Highlights Teresa Giudice was mocked on Instagram for a poorly Photoshopped beach photo with Larsa Pippen.

Fans quickly noticed an odd outline around their bodies, suggesting the pair was superimposed on a beach backdrop.

Teresa laughed off the criticism by sharing fans' Photoshopped images of her and Larsa in various locations.

The reality TV star rang in her 50th birthday with shots and a night out with friends at LIV nightclub in Miami, Florida, Page Six reports.

Instead of focusing on Teresa’s birthday message to her friend, people turned their attention toward the background of the image.

Share icon The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is being roasted for allegedly Photoshopping a picture of herself and Larsa Pippen at the beach



Image credits: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Many accused the mother-of-four of cutting out the pair’s figures and superimposing them onto a beach backdrop.

The Paterson native’s 2.3 million followers were quick to point out the odd outline surrounding the women’s bodies, writing, “This is the kind of beach trip I can afford!”

A separate user simply labeled the snapshot the “winner of the worst photo edit.”

“Not the beach without a footprint,” someone else added, noting that the sand looked suspiciously smooth.

Teresa wished her friend and fellow Bravo star a happy 50th birthday with a photo many labeled “the winner of the worst photo edit”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: teresagiudice

“Looks like my grandma found Photoshop,” another person said, while another concluded, “The photoshopping ain’t photoshopping.”

“Is the beach in the room with us now?” an additional Instagram user asked.

The 52-year-old was unfazed by the criticism, commenting, “Love u so much,” with a heart emoji.

“Happy birthday to my girl @larsapippen wishing you all the best to come,” the mom-of-four wrote on Instagram

Share icon

Image credits: teresagiudice

Share icon

Image credits: teresagiudice

She also laughed off the incident on her Instagram Stories as she reposted fans Photoshopping her and Larsa at various locations, including Buckingham Palace, the Giza pyramids, and the Eiffel Tower.

Christian Gray Snow, the co-host of the My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast, also created a carousel post with the caption, “Larsa & Tre Round the World,” which featured the friends in front of the Great Wall of China, the Taj Mahal, and the Colosseum.

“Love it,” wrote the Bravo star in the comment section.

Teresa has been accused of heavily editing her social media photos in the past, using filters to smooth out her skin and whiten her teeth

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: teresagiudice

The cookbook author laughed off the criticism, sharing Photoshopped pictures of the pair at different locations

Share icon

Image credits: themjelle/teresagiudice

Share icon

Image credits: cici.loves.you/teresagiudice

The edits featured the friends posing in front of the Colosseum, Buckingham Palace, and the Eiffel Tower

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨ Bravo Celebrities ✨ (@bravocelebrities)

This isn’t the first time Teresa has been slammed for her editing skills. In June 2023, the cookbook author was criticized for posting a photo with incredibly smooth skin and whitened teeth.

The following month, fans said she looked “unrecognizable” in a photo of a pink jumpsuit, leading a social media user to write, “Photoshop and FaceTune have entered the chat…”

Teresa is currently starring in the 14th season of Real Housewives of New Jersey, having joined the franchise during its first season in 2009.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon