Daughter Ruthlessly Trolls Ex-RHOC Mom Over Heavily Edited Selfie

The brutally honest truth always comes out of children’s mouths, or from your own kids, no matter their age. The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) alumni Jeana Keough learned this the hard way when her daughter, Kara Keough, ruthlessly told her to delete a selfie that had been ridiculously altered.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday (July 3), Jeana shared a selfie that showed her face heavily edited, presumably with an app that blurred and softened all her wrinkles, posing alongside Amazing Race alum Chip McAllister.

Chip’s face also appeared completely smoothed out, looking like a teenager despite his 66 years of age.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) alumni Jeana Keough was trolled by her daughter, Kara Keough

It wasn’t long before Kara took notice of the unnatural-looking photograph, as she immediately commented on her 68-year-old mom’s Instagram: “Take this down, now,” as seen on Bravo reality TV show’s dedicated Instagram page, Queens of Bravo.

Jeana subsequently followed her daughter’s plea, and two hours later, she re-uploaded the original selfie without any filters.

She captioned her re-uploaded photograph: “Ran into my friend Chip McAllister. Winner of season 5 of The Amazing Race.”

Content with her mother following through with her suggestion, Kara commented: “There’s my girl.”

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday (July 3), Jeana shared a selfie that showed her face heavily edited

Image credits: jeanakeough

The RHOC ex-cast member’s picture drew a handful of compliments, as a person wrote: “Love this pic without filters!“You look so good you need to give yourself credit!!”

An Instagram user commented: “You look gorgeous in both pics. Don’t let anyone tell you how to post on your OWN page.”

Someone penned: “This is the Jeana we love to see.. Beautiful.”

Kara took notice of the unnatural-looking photograph, as she immediately commented on her 68-year-old mom's Instagram

Nevertheless, Queens of Bravo’s comparison of the original selfie and the edited picture sparked ridicule, as a netizen argued: “These damn housewives love some face tune like we don’t know their real face.”

“It be ya own kids,” a commenter added.

A separate individual chimed in: “I mean come on Jeana that filter is just delusional.“

She didn’t look like that 18 years ago when the show started lmao.”

Jeana subsequently followed her daughter's plea, and two hours later, re-uploaded the original selfie, without using any filters.

Jeana isn’t the only celebrity who has been bluntly exposed by their child. Back in January, Kim Kardashian’s 11-year-old daughter, North West, went viral for showcasing her mother in rare and unfiltered pictures on TikTok.

In North’s TikTok photo dump, the 43-year-old media personality posed in two selfies with her six-year-old daughter, Chicago.

People took notice of Kim’s natural skin, which showed rare signs of texture. At the time, a person commented: “Honestly, she looks better.”

Another reader wrote: “She looks so much more real. And actually prettier.”

“Looked 20 years younger,” a reader commented

