Mom Sparks Outrage After She Sticks Baby To Plane Seat With Velcro As “Parenting Hack”
News, Parenting

Mom Sparks Outrage After She Sticks Baby To Plane Seat With Velcro As “Parenting Hack”

A mom, who is notable for using fastening strips and showcasing other unconventional parenting hacks online, drew divided reactions after uploading a video that showed her baby being seated on an airplane with the now-infamous binding tapes.

Taking to her TikTok page on April 16, Lisa Flom, from Eden Prairie in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, uploaded a clip of herself sticking two strips of fastening material to a plane’s leather seat before adding an additional two on her toddler’s clothing.

Highlights
  • Mom used Velcro to attach her baby to a plane seat.
  • Lisa Flom's parenting hack on the plane sparked debate among viewers.
  • Critics raised concerns about residue and child comfort with her Velcro hack.

In the video, which has since amassed nearly 20 million views, the mother-of-two was seen placing her daughter on the seat.

Lisa Flom sparked controversy by using fastening strips to secure her baby to an airplane seat

Mom Sparks Outrage After She Sticks Baby To Plane Seat With Velcro As "Parenting Hack"

Image credits: ljflommom

Mom Sparks Outrage After She Sticks Baby To Plane Seat With Velcro As "Parenting Hack"

Image credits: ljflommom

As the infant seemingly wanted to wriggle free, she went on to try to lean forward in what could be argued to be an attempt to escape from her seat.

“The best airplane travel hack,” Lisa captioned her viral video, which left many viewers divided.

A TikTok user commented: “So after you pull it off the next passenger has to sit in the sticky tape residue?”

Lisa is known for her unconventional parenting hacks

Mom Sparks Outrage After She Sticks Baby To Plane Seat With Velcro As "Parenting Hack"

Image credits: ljflommom

Someone else wrote: “Until five seconds later with my child would use their vocal cords to express their frustration.”

An additional commentator penned: “Dog kennel in the cargo area also works.”

A person added: “Umm just bring her car seat.”

Mom Sparks Outrage After She Sticks Baby To Plane Seat With Velcro As "Parenting Hack"

Image credits: ljflommom

An observer noted: “This looks like something that’d work at first till the kid gets frustrated.”

“Does it work on 36 year old kid ?” Someone joked.

A separate individual chimed in: “Mother of 12 here. Safer in the cargo hold and cheaper when you put them in one cage!! Good luck momma!”

You can watch her viral TikTok video below:

@ljflommom The best airplane travel hack #mom #momhack #hack #travelwithkids #kids #travel #baby #toddler #momlife #motherhood #momsoftiktok #fyp #momtok ♬ original sound – Lisa Flom

Lisa, a mother of two daughters, aged three and one, told Newsweek back in January: “Being a mom can sometimes be overwhelming.”

The busy mom opened up about her TikTok page, which is followed by 809,000 people. She explained: “I have had lots of conversations with other moms about mom hacks or tips and tricks that they have used to make motherhood life just a bit easier.

“I created a social channel around that idea!”

@ljflommom Keep your baby in one place #mom #momhack #hack #moms #baby #babies #motherhood #velcrow #toddler #babymama #momsoftiktok #fyp #momtok ♬ Happy Vibes – ElectroAnimals

Some of Lisa’s previous viral tips have included using frozen wet nappies as giant band-aids for bumps and encouraging potty training by having kids color in the toilet with felt pens.

“My one-year-old is all over the place and sometimes you just want two minutes to get something done,” the content creator told Newsweek.

She further stated: “Being a parent is fun! Having kids is fun!

“These are a bunch of ideas and hacks to make it easier and also make you laugh while you are doing it!”

“I’m just mad because I didn’t think of this,” a reader commented

Mom Sparks Outrage After She Sticks Baby To Plane Seat With Velcro As "Parenting Hack"

Mom Sparks Outrage After She Sticks Baby To Plane Seat With Velcro As "Parenting Hack"

Mom Sparks Outrage After She Sticks Baby To Plane Seat With Velcro As "Parenting Hack"

Mom Sparks Outrage After She Sticks Baby To Plane Seat With Velcro As "Parenting Hack"

Mom Sparks Outrage After She Sticks Baby To Plane Seat With Velcro As "Parenting Hack"

Mom Sparks Outrage After She Sticks Baby To Plane Seat With Velcro As "Parenting Hack"

Mom Sparks Outrage After She Sticks Baby To Plane Seat With Velcro As "Parenting Hack"

Mom Sparks Outrage After She Sticks Baby To Plane Seat With Velcro As "Parenting Hack"

Mom Sparks Outrage After She Sticks Baby To Plane Seat With Velcro As "Parenting Hack"

margaretborgula avatar
MaggieMay85
MaggieMay85
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine sitting on the sticky seat after she pulls off the Velcro and leaves the adhesive residue.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
dylan-dior avatar
Dr Soong
Dr Soong
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did the airline charge her the cost of replacing the seat?

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
nijland-lydia avatar
Kobe (she)
Kobe (she)
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It can be a great idea in a lot of areas, like in the highchair at dinner. Yet, in vehicles like a car, bus or plane, I would not consider this to be the best of ideas.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
