Pamela Anderson just keeps on proving to us time and time again that less is more after making another appearance for an event makeup-free.

The 56-year-old animal rights activist put her natural beauty on full display at the 2023 Fashion Awards in London on Monday (December 4).

Pamela elevated the red carpet looking as gorgeous as ever while wearing an all-white ensemble comprising a pair of wide-leg pants, a loose-fit tee, and a cream-colored blazer worn over her shoulders.

The actress completed her classy style with small silver stud earrings, as her bare face was highlighted by her hair, which had been pulled back in a low ponytail.

Pamela Anderson appeared again makeup-free at the 2023 Fashion Awards in London on Monday (December 4)

Image credits: Karwal Tang/Getty Images

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

During this year’s fashion weeks, Pamela has stunned her fans by debuting her new signature look consisting of a makeup-free face.

The Canadian native started sporting a low-key appearance in early September at Pandora’s new Diamond District pop-up in New York City, with discreet latte makeup.

Pamela elevated the red carpet looking as gorgeous as ever while wearing an all-white ensemble

Image credits: Darren Garrish/Getty Images

Image credits: pamelaanderson

Nevertheless, her new no-makeup era evolved to its fullest form on September 27 when Pamela took on Paris’ fashion week with what appeared to be a face completely clear of facial enhancing products.

The mom-of-two radiated positive energy, as she was also photographed smiling with a makeup-free look on September 28 at the Isabel Marant Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection presentation during Paris’ fashion week.

The Canadian native, 56, started sporting a low-key appearance in early September

Image credits: pamelaanderson

As Pamela showed the world that all a woman needs to look good is a big smile, the Barb Wire actress recently opened up regarding her new habit of wearing little to no makeup compared to her famous signature strong and flamboyant black liner looks in the early 1990s.

“I just went along with what people were telling me what to do,” in terms of her look, Pamela told Elle.



Pamela was known for her strong eyeliner looks in the 1990s

Image credits: pamelaanderson

The island girl from Ladysmith, Canada went on to explain that her approach had progressively evolved to eliminating makeup as a result of the death of her former makeup artist Alexis Vogel, who died in 2019 following a battle with breast cancer.

“She was the best,” Pamela said of Vogel. “And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

“I just went along with what people were telling me what to do,” Pamela said in an interview

Image credits: pamelaanderson

The toned-down look, the actress said, is “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too.”

She continued: “Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite of what everyone’s doing.

“I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older.

“And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look in the mirror.

“I go, ‘Wow, this is really… what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey.”

Pamela’s admirers were happy to see the star “normalizing aging”

