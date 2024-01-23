Fans Love North West’s “Unfiltered” Pictures Of Kim Kardashian Showing Her “With Normal Skin”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian is known for many things, but one thing she isn’t recognized for is having an unfiltered and natural appearance, something her eldest, North West, has reminded the internet of. Kim’s 10-year-old daughter, North, took to her TikTok page, which she shares with her mom, to showcase a rare and unfiltered picture of the Skims founder.

The picture showed a screenshot of North FaceTiming with her 43-year-old mom, as Kim appeared more candid than ever, making a funny pout as North posed in an innocent grimace.

Share icon North West exposed her mom, Kim Kardashian, in photodumps on TikTok that showcased her natural skin

Image credits: kimkardashian

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian

The snap, which was part of a TikTok photo dump, was uploaded last week and has since been viewed by 2.3 million people. The reality TV star has seemingly been ok with it, as it has not been deleted thus far.

But Kim’s eldest, who is notable for her outgoing personality, wasn’t quite done exposing her mother, as on Monday (January 22), she posted another photo dump on TikTok, this time captioning it, “Such a good picture,” alongside crying laughing emojis on one of the two new unfiltered pictures of Kim.

In the new candid photos, Kim posed in two selfies with her six-year-old daughter Chicago, and her skin showed rare signs of texture, which proved that, at the end of the day, the media personality really is just like the rest of us.

Share icon A picture showed a screenshot of North FaceTiming with her 43-year-old mom, as Kim appeared more candid than ever, making a funny pout

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kimandnorth

Share icon

Image credits: kimandnorth

In fact, according to Skinn Cosmetics, experiencing texture just means your skin is functioning properly.

Reacting to Buzzfeed’s initial coverage of North’s TikTok photodumps, many readers shared their appreciation for Kim’s unusual look, as a person wrote: “Honestly, she looks better.”

Another reader wrote: “She looks so much more real. And actually prettier.”

North posted another photo dump on TikTok, this time captioning it, “Such a good picture”

Share icon

Image credits: kimandnorth

Share icon

Image credits: kimandnorth

A separate individual chimed in: “It’s refreshing to see her with normal skin.”

Kim has previously revealed that she supervised North’s TikTok and that the account still mentioned it was “managed by an adult,” People reported. It is, therefore, safe to assume that the businesswoman agreed to the pictures being uploaded in the first place.

The socialite shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West: North, eight-year-old Saint, Chicago, and four-year-old Psalm.

Share icon “It’s refreshing to see her with normal skin,” a reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kimandnorth

Kim and the 46-year-old rapper’s divorce was finalized on November 29, 2022, with the parents agreeing to joint physical and legal custody of their four children, as per People.

“Ye” has since moved on and married 29-year-old Australian architect Bianca Censori, whom he has infamously referred to as the “best stepmother to our children.”

ADVERTISEMENT