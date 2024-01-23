Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Fans Love North West’s “Unfiltered” Pictures Of Kim Kardashian Showing Her “With Normal Skin”
Celebrities, Entertainment

Fans Love North West’s “Unfiltered” Pictures Of Kim Kardashian Showing Her “With Normal Skin”

Kim Kardashian is known for many things, but one thing she isn’t recognized for is having an unfiltered and natural appearance, something her eldest, North West, has reminded the internet of. Kim’s 10-year-old daughter, North, took to her TikTok page, which she shares with her mom, to showcase a rare and unfiltered picture of the Skims founder.

The picture showed a screenshot of North FaceTiming with her 43-year-old mom, as Kim appeared more candid than ever, making a funny pout as North posed in an innocent grimace.

North West exposed her mom, Kim Kardashian, in photodumps on TikTok that showcased her natural skinFans Love North West’s “Unfiltered” Pictures Of Kim Kardashian Showing Her “With Normal Skin”

Image credits: kimkardashian

Fans Love North West’s “Unfiltered” Pictures Of Kim Kardashian Showing Her “With Normal Skin”

Image credits: kimkardashian

The snap, which was part of a TikTok photo dump, was uploaded last week and has since been viewed by 2.3 million people. The reality TV star has seemingly been ok with it, as it has not been deleted thus far.

But Kim’s eldest, who is notable for her outgoing personality, wasn’t quite done exposing her mother, as on Monday (January 22), she posted another photo dump on TikTok, this time captioning it, “Such a good picture,” alongside crying laughing emojis on one of the two new unfiltered pictures of Kim.

In the new candid photos, Kim posed in two selfies with her six-year-old daughter Chicago, and her skin showed rare signs of texture, which proved that, at the end of the day, the media personality really is just like the rest of us.

A picture showed a screenshot of North FaceTiming with her 43-year-old mom, as Kim appeared more candid than ever, making a funny poutFans Love North West’s “Unfiltered” Pictures Of Kim Kardashian Showing Her “With Normal Skin”

Image credits: kimandnorth

Fans Love North West’s “Unfiltered” Pictures Of Kim Kardashian Showing Her “With Normal Skin”

Image credits: kimandnorth

In fact, according to Skinn Cosmetics, experiencing texture just means your skin is functioning properly.

Reacting to Buzzfeed’s initial coverage of North’s TikTok photodumps, many readers shared their appreciation for Kim’s unusual look, as a person wrote: “Honestly, she looks better.”

Another reader wrote: “She looks so much more real. And actually prettier.”

North posted another photo dump on TikTok, this time captioning it, “Such a good picture”

Fans Love North West’s “Unfiltered” Pictures Of Kim Kardashian Showing Her “With Normal Skin”

Image credits: kimandnorth

Fans Love North West’s “Unfiltered” Pictures Of Kim Kardashian Showing Her “With Normal Skin”

Image credits: kimandnorth

A separate individual chimed in: “It’s refreshing to see her with normal skin.”

Kim has previously revealed that she supervised North’s TikTok and that the account still mentioned it was “managed by an adult,” People reported. It is, therefore, safe to assume that the businesswoman agreed to the pictures being uploaded in the first place.

The socialite shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West: North, eight-year-old Saint, Chicago, and four-year-old Psalm.

 “It’s refreshing to see her with normal skin,” a reader commentedFans Love North West’s “Unfiltered” Pictures Of Kim Kardashian Showing Her “With Normal Skin”

Image credits: kimandnorth

Kim and the 46-year-old rapper’s divorce was finalized on November 29, 2022, with the parents agreeing to joint physical and legal custody of their four children, as per People.

“Ye” has since moved on and married 29-year-old Australian architect Bianca Censori, whom he has infamously referred to as the “best stepmother to our children.”

“Kim looks better in the photos,” another reader weighed inFans Love North West’s “Unfiltered” Pictures Of Kim Kardashian Showing Her “With Normal Skin”

Fans Love North West’s “Unfiltered” Pictures Of Kim Kardashian Showing Her “With Normal Skin”

Fans Love North West’s “Unfiltered” Pictures Of Kim Kardashian Showing Her “With Normal Skin”

Fans Love North West’s “Unfiltered” Pictures Of Kim Kardashian Showing Her “With Normal Skin”

Fans Love North West’s “Unfiltered” Pictures Of Kim Kardashian Showing Her “With Normal Skin”

Fans Love North West’s “Unfiltered” Pictures Of Kim Kardashian Showing Her “With Normal Skin”

Fans Love North West’s “Unfiltered” Pictures Of Kim Kardashian Showing Her “With Normal Skin”

Fans Love North West’s “Unfiltered” Pictures Of Kim Kardashian Showing Her “With Normal Skin”

Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Andréa Oldereide is a writer at Bored Panda.

Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

shan-ghassan
Rostit.. .
Rostit.. .
Community Member
1 hour ago

seriously f*ck off with this kardashian nonsense. Those people are utter human trash. They are perfect examples of what is wrong with western society as a whole. We all saw how much her skin has 'texture' when she was gobbling ray-jays d*ck in her only popular film. downvote.

8
snowman78
Ban-One
Ban-One
Community Member
57 minutes ago

No, just no. Is this Bored Panda? I don't care about celebrity news. Especially so-called "celebrities" like the Kardashians. Please stop this.

5
karen_southwell
Toe Jam
Toe Jam
Community Member
34 minutes ago

I just knew the so called journalist would be Andréa Oldereide. Absolute drivel this woman posts and it's all stolen from other articles, this woman wouldn't know how to write anything original or interesting if it smacked her in the head.

4
nisofe3246
Sarah Konican
Sarah Konican
Community Member
16 minutes ago

I wish to god they would fire her. Seriously, all her posts are downvoted to hell but she keeps copying and pasting them to BP. Why are they punishing their loyal readers?!?

0
