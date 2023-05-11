While gifts, poems, and wishes might conquer the heart of your mother, Mother’s Day movies will occupy her mind for an hour or two. Since movies have a purpose in mind, only a select few seem to fit the motherly theme. A Mother’s Day movie can touch upon many different themes, from long-lasting friendships to the hardships of motherhood. However, plenty of the best Mother’s Day movies have similar elements.

This type of movie should firstly be heartwarming and somewhat optimistic. When looking for great movies to watch with your mom, it’s hard to beat the 1993 classic Mrs. Doubtfire. The film grabs the heart, pulls all the emotional strings, and highlights the beauty of how powerful of a figure a mother is. However, Away We Go is a mother movie that shows the hardships of motherhood. It explores the struggles that the parents face before the child is even born. Both are some of the best Mother’s Day films you should watch with your mother.

Unlike the best movies we have compiled before, these touch upon the theme of motherhood. So, instead of searching the whole web for them, we have compiled a list below that might be what you are looking for. With so many motherly movies, be sure to upvote the ones that seemed most interesting to you. On the other hand, if you have anything to share about it, do so in the comments below.