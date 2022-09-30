This Online Community Calls Out Bad Photoshops, And Here Are 71 Of The Most Ridiculous Ones
If you’ve ever used any type of photo-editing software, you probably realize that there’s practically unlimited potential there. So long as you put in the time to improve your skills, the only limit is your imagination (and, well, the processing power of your computer, but that’s an entirely separate issue right there).
And though the world is filled to the brim with Photoshop wizards, as well as art and comedy pros who create seamless transitions when crafting magical digital landscapes, there are way too many amateurs who have no idea what they’re doing. Of course, everyone has to start somewhere and there’s nothing wrong with learning from your mistakes. But some photoshops are so friggin’ bad, they deserve to be called out.
That’s exactly what the r/badphotoshop online community does. Members of the subreddit share the most hilariously low-effort photo edits to ever grace the net, whether they’re done for businesses or for someone’s personal albums. We’re featuring some of the worst of the bunch to bring a smile to your face and make you feel better about your own computer skills, whatever level they might be at.
Upvote the pics that made you laugh the hardest, and be sure to let us know what you think in the comments. Oh, and those of you Pandas who actually photo-edit pics for a living, be careful: your jaws might drop, and you might have a sudden urge to facepalm and clutch your pearls.
This post may include affiliate links.
Dad Got Divorced, Used Paint To Erase His Ex-Wife
Wow, Grass That Stays Green In Wintertime! (Found On Zillow)
Probably My Favorite Photoshop Fail. This Was Apparently Done By A Pro For $200, All The Images Are Like This
The ‘Bad Photoshop’ subreddit is an old one. It’s been a part of Reddit since December 2010. At the time of writing, the sub had 20.6k members and two moderators overseeing the community. Bored Panda has reached out to the mod team to learn more about r/badphotoshop. Stay tuned, folks, we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from them.
The main theme of the sub is fairly straightforward. The mods invite members to share “bad examples of photoshopped pics. Cut off legs, extra hands, wrong heads... if you can imagine it, someone has poorly photoshopped it.”
What Is Going On With This Poor Dogs Teeth???
He Lost So Much Weight, The Person In The Background Gained It
Bro What
There’s absolutely no laughing at the people behind these edits. It’s the end results of their ‘efforts’ that are definitely worth a chuckle, though. So long as someone is genuinely putting in the time and energy to improve their skills and doesn’t mind wading through failure after failure to up their Photoshop game, they’ve got our utmost respect.
However, the people who pump out cheap edits on the fly and have no intention of aiming for something even remotely resembling quality deserve to be called out online. Hey, at least they’re making someone laugh, right? That’s a win in itself… though it’d be better if it was intentional.
An Ad On The News Feed On My Phone. Hope The Dog Is Ok
Found This From A Company That Claims To Make "3D Realistic Floor Art"
I have so many questions , why would you want a waterfall on your bathroom floor? Why is the girls dress blowing in the wind? How are all the fixtures floating ???
So you can pretend you’re sailing your magical floating bathtub down the falls, fun!
I Cant Stop Laughing
Though it’s perfectly possible to be a pro photographer in this day and age without the use of digital software, it’s becoming more and more prevalent. Retouching photos, adjusting the colors, rebalancing contrast—even a few light touches can completely change the mood of the image. Having a good, strong set of editing skills in one’s arsenal can be a godsend, professionally.
This Thumbnail
Where Is Her Body?
I Was Searching For A Cat Carrier On Amazon And Came Across This Monstrosity
Recently, Bored Panda spoke about photoshopping pictures with Ohio photographer Dominic Sberna. He mentioned that, even though digital software can be a great tool, it isn’t all-powerful. You can’t rely on it exclusively if you want quality photos.
"At the end of the day, any editing software is not going to turn a bad photo into a good photo. A quality photographer will have a good eye for the subject they are capturing. Editing the photo enhances the details that the camera does not pick up as well as the naked eye," he told Bored Panda during an interview.
This Magic Carpet Ride Through Hell... For Your Dog
The More You Look At It, The Worse It Gets
The First Comment Sums It Up
Gosh, must be quite a steep and sudden slope there. Or a massive underwater sinkhole. Or she’s enormous. If only we had a banana for scale.
"You can recover a photo sometimes too. I've been able to do this with work that I thought at the time would be a throwaway for whatever reason. So, it takes a good hand in both most times, he said that you can even save some shots.
Bad Photoshop
Biggest Snake Ever Discovered Is Good With Crowds
I Think He Ate The Other Campers
"No amount of software is going to insert pixels in a way that will salvage a low-resolution image or anything of that nature. At least not that I'm presently aware of," he warned photographers that editing won’t be able to solve all of their problems.
What Are Those!!
Reddit said it's possibly similar colored fur, lining the slipper, to the models skin tone.
Amazing! In Less Than 24 Hours After The Ohio "Stay-At-Home" Order Was Announced, British Revolutionary War Soldiers Began To Return To Cleveland. Nature Is So Resilient!
Air Fryer ... Or Portal Into Another, Foodier, Universe?
At the end of the day, how much you rely on photo editing software in the post-processing phase will entirely depend on your goals, your style of photography, and the type of person that you are. You should use the tools that you need to achieve the goals that you have in mind.
Dog Pool
This Product Image For A Dog Lick Mat On Amazon
That is a most interesting picture. What's the word that means more than the sum of its parts?
Ad For A Beauty Supply Store In My Area
"It really depends what the person holding the camera is going for. If you're looking to make a quality photograph from an artistic perspective, then it would come down to the framing and how the scene is laid out. Likewise, if you're just looking to get a funny photo, don't sweat the small stuff like that."
Found These While Looking At Black Contacts
These Ads Are Ridiculous!
You mean it's not real? I must admit, I've assumed it was a panoramic phot gone wrong.
Yes, That Looks Very Real
Now that you’ve experienced some of the worst that photo editing has to offer, how do you feel about it all, Pandas? Which of these photoshops stood out for you with their (lack of) quality? What’s your own experience editing pics? What’s your go-to software of choice? (Yours truly still relies on MS Paint way too much.) Tell us all about it in the comments—we can’t wait to hear from you.
Target Ad On Pinterest
This Ad For Hoodies
Wow Gordon That Cookie Must’ve Been Delicious
Get Purple Ground With Your Blue Tree!
The Headphones Got Me
Such Cute Cats!
The Models Are Soooo Comfortable With Each Other
Amazon Kiddie Pool
Amazon Seat Bath Tub. Model Lost His Legs
Bad Spot For A Row Of Bushes Don’t Ya Think..?
Was Looking At Dog Ramps For My Aging Lab On Amazon And The Example Pic Is Clearly A Lab With Spots Added In Ms Paint
Amazon Is A Gold Mine
Living In A Gun Rights Fantasy
Why is her hand censored in the first photo? :D :D :D
Give Me That Unreal Look. Gardener: I Don't Do Photoshop
This isn't real? It looks the perfect garden for an energetic kitten to pounce.
Found This While I Was Browsing For Cat Beds
Keep Looking It Gets Worse
My Friend Spotted This Gem While Looking At Pet Stuff On Wish
This Ad For A Back-Straightening
Here In My Garage, Just Bought This New Lamborghini
"Professional" Photographer From My City. He Made A Book And Charged The Family For This Work
Literally Just Joined, Hope This Suffices As A Good First Post
Nice Little Couch
Oh Boy
Perhaps the missing bottom teeth are part of the body modification process?
It Gets Worse The Longer You Look At It
The most shocking thing here, is that is running Windows 8....