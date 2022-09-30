If you’ve ever used any type of photo-editing software, you probably realize that there’s practically unlimited potential there. So long as you put in the time to improve your skills, the only limit is your imagination (and, well, the processing power of your computer, but that’s an entirely separate issue right there).

And though the world is filled to the brim with Photoshop wizards, as well as art and comedy pros who create seamless transitions when crafting magical digital landscapes, there are way too many amateurs who have no idea what they’re doing. Of course, everyone has to start somewhere and there’s nothing wrong with learning from your mistakes. But some photoshops are so friggin’ bad, they deserve to be called out.

That’s exactly what the r/badphotoshop online community does. Members of the subreddit share the most hilariously low-effort photo edits to ever grace the net, whether they’re done for businesses or for someone’s personal albums. We’re featuring some of the worst of the bunch to bring a smile to your face and make you feel better about your own computer skills, whatever level they might be at.

Upvote the pics that made you laugh the hardest, and be sure to let us know what you think in the comments. Oh, and those of you Pandas who actually photo-edit pics for a living, be careful: your jaws might drop, and you might have a sudden urge to facepalm and clutch your pearls.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dad Got Divorced, Used Paint To Erase His Ex-Wife

Dad Got Divorced, Used Paint To Erase His Ex-Wife

brianthomasarghhh Report

28points
POST
DEW
DEW
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Yet her shoes live on for rides on the bike!!

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Wow, Grass That Stays Green In Wintertime! (Found On Zillow)

Wow, Grass That Stays Green In Wintertime! (Found On Zillow)

PelicanFrostyNips Report

26points
POST
Sonnovab Kegeles
Sonnovab Kegeles
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well it could be AstroTurf that was just vacuumed. lol

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#3

Probably My Favorite Photoshop Fail. This Was Apparently Done By A Pro For $200, All The Images Are Like This

Probably My Favorite Photoshop Fail. This Was Apparently Done By A Pro For $200, All The Images Are Like This

OgdruJahad Report

22points
POST
Rival Hydra
Rival Hydra
Community Member
1 hour ago

Me when trying to get a good picture

4
4points
reply
View more comments

The ‘Bad Photoshop’ subreddit is an old one. It’s been a part of Reddit since December 2010. At the time of writing, the sub had 20.6k members and two moderators overseeing the community. Bored Panda has reached out to the mod team to learn more about r/badphotoshop. Stay tuned, folks, we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from them.

The main theme of the sub is fairly straightforward. The mods invite members to share “bad examples of photoshopped pics. Cut off legs, extra hands, wrong heads... if you can imagine it, someone has poorly photoshopped it.”
#4

What Is Going On With This Poor Dogs Teeth???

What Is Going On With This Poor Dogs Teeth???

zoekapoay Report

22points
POST
irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's really disturbing

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#5

He Lost So Much Weight, The Person In The Background Gained It

He Lost So Much Weight, The Person In The Background Gained It

thr3dimension Report

21points
POST
Eirik Johnsbråten
Eirik Johnsbråten
Community Member
42 minutes ago

He can bend the Matrix to his will.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#6

Bro What

Bro What

we-r-all-redit-fish- Report

20points
POST
RosieB
RosieB
Community Member
54 minutes ago

I think 1.4 seconds is a slight exaggeration. 😂

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

There’s absolutely no laughing at the people behind these edits. It’s the end results of their ‘efforts’ that are definitely worth a chuckle, though. So long as someone is genuinely putting in the time and energy to improve their skills and doesn’t mind wading through failure after failure to up their Photoshop game, they’ve got our utmost respect.

However, the people who pump out cheap edits on the fly and have no intention of aiming for something even remotely resembling quality deserve to be called out online. Hey, at least they’re making someone laugh, right? That’s a win in itself… though it’d be better if it was intentional.
#7

An Ad On The News Feed On My Phone. Hope The Dog Is Ok

An Ad On The News Feed On My Phone. Hope The Dog Is Ok

meeperton Report

19points
POST
Rival Hydra
Rival Hydra
Community Member
1 hour ago

I hOpE hE sUrViveD!

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Found This From A Company That Claims To Make "3D Realistic Floor Art"

Found This From A Company That Claims To Make "3D Realistic Floor Art"

I have so many questions , why would you want a waterfall on your bathroom floor? Why is the girls dress blowing in the wind? How are all the fixtures floating ???

TheGreatTyrant Report

19points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
1 hour ago

So you can pretend you’re sailing your magical floating bathtub down the falls, fun!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#9

I Cant Stop Laughing

I Cant Stop Laughing

wakugandan-chubungus Report

18points
POST
Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
52 minutes ago

You should really be wearing gloves to protect you from all that radiation

9
9points
reply
View more comments

Though it’s perfectly possible to be a pro photographer in this day and age without the use of digital software, it’s becoming more and more prevalent. Retouching photos, adjusting the colors, rebalancing contrast—even a few light touches can completely change the mood of the image. Having a good, strong set of editing skills in one’s arsenal can be a godsend, professionally.
#10

This Thumbnail

This Thumbnail

its-paladin Report

18points
POST
Javier loh
Javier loh
Community Member
1 hour ago

They don't even look like they fought yet.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Where Is Her Body?

Where Is Her Body?

taylorclark0808 Report

18points
POST
Rival Hydra
Rival Hydra
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Portal into the Pacific Ocean!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#12

I Was Searching For A Cat Carrier On Amazon And Came Across This Monstrosity

I Was Searching For A Cat Carrier On Amazon And Came Across This Monstrosity

BlueRoseImmortal Report

18points
POST
Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Puššy Galore

4
4points
reply
View more comments

Recently, Bored Panda spoke about photoshopping pictures with Ohio photographer Dominic Sberna. He mentioned that, even though digital software can be a great tool, it isn’t all-powerful. You can’t rely on it exclusively if you want quality photos.

"At the end of the day, any editing software is not going to turn a bad photo into a good photo. A quality photographer will have a good eye for the subject they are capturing. Editing the photo enhances the details that the camera does not pick up as well as the naked eye," he told Bored Panda during an interview.
#13

This Magic Carpet Ride Through Hell... For Your Dog

This Magic Carpet Ride Through Hell... For Your Dog

Jamievrcade Report

15points
POST
PickleRick
PickleRick
Community Member
1 hour ago

Bar-B-Cute.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#14

The More You Look At It, The Worse It Gets

The More You Look At It, The Worse It Gets

bionicpug Report

15points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Someone sliced up the dog's tail!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#15

The First Comment Sums It Up

The First Comment Sums It Up

shutnik_ Report

15points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Gosh, must be quite a steep and sudden slope there. Or a massive underwater sinkhole. Or she’s enormous. If only we had a banana for scale.

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

"You can recover a photo sometimes too. I've been able to do this with work that I thought at the time would be a throwaway for whatever reason. So, it takes a good hand in both most times, he said that you can even save some shots.
#16

Bad Photoshop

Bad Photoshop

CASWING Report

14points
POST
Rival Hydra
Rival Hydra
Community Member
29 minutes ago

My grandmother when she sees a frog!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#17

Biggest Snake Ever Discovered Is Good With Crowds

Biggest Snake Ever Discovered Is Good With Crowds

JohnnyClarkee Report

13points
POST
Rival Hydra
Rival Hydra
Community Member
31 minutes ago

My sister loves snakes! She could ride it to school !

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

I Think He Ate The Other Campers

I Think He Ate The Other Campers

WickedCoolUsername Report

13points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
36 minutes ago

He looks like he's still hungry.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

"No amount of software is going to insert pixels in a way that will salvage a low-resolution image or anything of that nature. At least not that I'm presently aware of," he warned photographers that editing won’t be able to solve all of their problems.
#19

What Are Those!!

What Are Those!!

teehizzlenizzle Report

11points
POST
Sarah Miller
Sarah Miller
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Reddit said it's possibly similar colored fur, lining the slipper, to the models skin tone.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Amazing! In Less Than 24 Hours After The Ohio "Stay-At-Home" Order Was Announced, British Revolutionary War Soldiers Began To Return To Cleveland. Nature Is So Resilient!

Amazing! In Less Than 24 Hours After The Ohio "Stay-At-Home" Order Was Announced, British Revolutionary War Soldiers Began To Return To Cleveland. Nature Is So Resilient!

colemanjanuary Report

10points
POST
Rival Hydra
Rival Hydra
Community Member
32 minutes ago

This as real as the statement “he has two legs”

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#21

Air Fryer ... Or Portal Into Another, Foodier, Universe?

Air Fryer ... Or Portal Into Another, Foodier, Universe?

Logofascinated Report

10points
POST
Rival Hydra
Rival Hydra
Community Member
32 minutes ago

I wish I had this at home

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

At the end of the day, how much you rely on photo editing software in the post-processing phase will entirely depend on your goals, your style of photography, and the type of person that you are. You should use the tools that you need to achieve the goals that you have in mind.
#22

Dog Pool

Dog Pool

Hans-and-franz Report

10points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
32 minutes ago

What do they feed that puppy?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

This Product Image For A Dog Lick Mat On Amazon

This Product Image For A Dog Lick Mat On Amazon

_passerine Report

10points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
37 minutes ago

That is a most interesting picture. What's the word that means more than the sum of its parts?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Ad For A Beauty Supply Store In My Area

Ad For A Beauty Supply Store In My Area

iWillNowLiveAsDayMan Report

9points
POST
Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Went out of business 2.7 seconds later

2
2points
reply
View more comments

"It really depends what the person holding the camera is going for. If you're looking to make a quality photograph from an artistic perspective, then it would come down to the framing and how the scene is laid out. Likewise, if you're just looking to get a funny photo, don't sweat the small stuff like that."
#25

Found These While Looking At Black Contacts

Found These While Looking At Black Contacts

LongjumpingCry7 Report

9points
POST
Daria
Daria
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Call the Winchesters.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#26

These Ads Are Ridiculous!

These Ads Are Ridiculous!

Silvanarix Report

9points
POST
Sonnovab Kegeles
Sonnovab Kegeles
Community Member
1 hour ago

You mean it's not real? I must admit, I've assumed it was a panoramic phot gone wrong.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#27

Yes, That Looks Very Real

Yes, That Looks Very Real

buttercream-gang Report

9points
POST
Rival Hydra
Rival Hydra
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Is it a bird? No it’s a plane! No it’s bad editing!!

0
0points
reply
View more comments

Now that you’ve experienced some of the worst that photo editing has to offer, how do you feel about it all, Pandas? Which of these photoshops stood out for you with their (lack of) quality? What’s your own experience editing pics? What’s your go-to software of choice? (Yours truly still relies on MS Paint way too much.) Tell us all about it in the comments—we can’t wait to hear from you.
#28

Target Ad On Pinterest

Target Ad On Pinterest

kshort2007 Report

9points
POST
Rival Hydra
Rival Hydra
Community Member
24 minutes ago

That coffee will spill

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

This Ad For Hoodies

This Ad For Hoodies

vt8919 Report

8points
POST
cogadh
cogadh
Community Member
33 minutes ago

I'll be honest, if someone figured out how to make something like this for real, I'd want one.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Wow Gordon That Cookie Must’ve Been Delicious

Wow Gordon That Cookie Must’ve Been Delicious

crjst1an Report

8points
POST
Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
48 minutes ago

So freaking good his jaw aged about 40 years

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Get Purple Ground With Your Blue Tree!

Get Purple Ground With Your Blue Tree!

MommaBearable Report

8points
POST
Rival Hydra
Rival Hydra
Community Member
24 minutes ago

So purple!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#32

The Headphones Got Me

The Headphones Got Me

yeahyeahyall Report

8points
POST
tara
tara
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Those are some big hands.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#33

Such Cute Cats!

Such Cute Cats!

NonphotosyntheticYes Report

7points
POST
DEW
DEW
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Why'd ya take away the water bowl?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#34

The Models Are Soooo Comfortable With Each Other

The Models Are Soooo Comfortable With Each Other

mikethelabguy Report

7points
POST
Daria
Daria
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Yeah I'm also a bad dancer.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#35

Amazon Kiddie Pool

Amazon Kiddie Pool

mrbigreddog Report

7points
POST
irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Jesus? Is that you?

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#36

Amazon Seat Bath Tub. Model Lost His Legs

Amazon Seat Bath Tub. Model Lost His Legs

ice-h2o Report

7points
POST
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Community Member
22 minutes ago

"Lieutenant Dan? Is that you?"

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#37

Bad Spot For A Row Of Bushes Don’t Ya Think..?

Bad Spot For A Row Of Bushes Don’t Ya Think..?

yroCyaR Report

6points
POST
Rival Hydra
Rival Hydra
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Yes, I have some questions.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#38

Was Looking At Dog Ramps For My Aging Lab On Amazon And The Example Pic Is Clearly A Lab With Spots Added In Ms Paint

Was Looking At Dog Ramps For My Aging Lab On Amazon And The Example Pic Is Clearly A Lab With Spots Added In Ms Paint

Riderslider27 Report

6points
POST
Daria
Daria
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Why though? Was the lab not good already?!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#39

Amazon Is A Gold Mine

Amazon Is A Gold Mine

cool_beans550 Report

6points
POST
Random Panda
Random Panda
Community Member
1 minute ago

That vase and mug are really living on the edge rn

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#40

Living In A Gun Rights Fantasy

Living In A Gun Rights Fantasy

AutoCrosspostBot Report

6points
POST
Domi Lee Bjelka
Domi Lee Bjelka
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Why is her hand censored in the first photo? :D :D :D

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#41

Give Me That Unreal Look. Gardener: I Don't Do Photoshop

Give Me That Unreal Look. Gardener: I Don't Do Photoshop

eventualist Report

6points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
21 minutes ago

This isn't real? It looks the perfect garden for an energetic kitten to pounce.

0
0points
reply
#42

Found This While I Was Browsing For Cat Beds

Found This While I Was Browsing For Cat Beds

enabb Report

6points
POST
Rival Hydra
Rival Hydra
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Nice cat!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#43

Keep Looking It Gets Worse

Keep Looking It Gets Worse

eventualist Report

6points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
19 minutes ago

It's the wooden chair that gets me.

0
0points
reply
#44

My Friend Spotted This Gem While Looking At Pet Stuff On Wish

My Friend Spotted This Gem While Looking At Pet Stuff On Wish

SafyreDragon Report

6points
POST
irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
39 minutes ago (edited)

Wow those dogs look so comfy! /s

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#45

This Ad For A Back-Straightening

This Ad For A Back-Straightening

elmahir Report

6points
POST
#46

Here In My Garage, Just Bought This New Lamborghini

Here In My Garage, Just Bought This New Lamborghini

Kellyann59 Report

5points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Seems legit.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#47

"Professional" Photographer From My City. He Made A Book And Charged The Family For This Work

"Professional" Photographer From My City. He Made A Book And Charged The Family For This Work

Crapo16 Report

5points
POST
Delta Dawn
Delta Dawn
Community Member
1 hour ago

can we talk about that hairdo?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#48

Literally Just Joined, Hope This Suffices As A Good First Post

Literally Just Joined, Hope This Suffices As A Good First Post

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
#49

Nice Little Couch

Nice Little Couch

Berzmod Report

5points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Excuse me, baby on the left, I think you dropped your shoe.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#50

Oh Boy

Oh Boy

ShigarakiWaifu Report

5points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Perhaps the missing bottom teeth are part of the body modification process?

0
0points
reply
#51

It Gets Worse The Longer You Look At It

It Gets Worse The Longer You Look At It

LightningProd12 Report

5points
POST
Graham Chapman
Graham Chapman
Community Member
26 minutes ago

The most shocking thing here, is that is running Windows 8....

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#52

Not A Single Element In This Thumbnail Is Real

Not A Single Element In This Thumbnail Is Real

Camwood7 Report

5points
POST
Fred Bigox
Fred Bigox
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Wow down from 1.4 seconds in previous pic

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#53

Big Potato Or Little Hand..?

Big Potato Or Little Hand..?

SprinklesPublic Report

5points
POST
Elizabeth Elliot
Elizabeth Elliot
Community Member
49 minutes ago

All my potato secrets are safe forever!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#54

Just A Girl And Her Dog Going For A Swim

Just A Girl And Her Dog Going For A Swim

NikKnack1313 Report

5points
POST
DEW
DEW
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Wow they have sand for the bottoms of kiddie pools now?!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#55

Almost Convinced Me

Almost Convinced Me

digdilem Report

4points
POST
Rival Hydra
Rival Hydra
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Great man, with added roof!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#56

🥴

🥴

torishima Report

4points
POST
Rival Hydra
Rival Hydra
Community Member
6 minutes ago

They are dwarves people.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#57

Someone Was Trying To Create Panic, Just Created This Mess

Someone Was Trying To Create Panic, Just Created This Mess

pjo1986 Report

4points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
19 minutes ago

It's quite unorganized.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#58

R/Teenagers Merch

R/Teenagers Merch

hiiiiiii37 Report

3points
POST
#59

I Was Looking For A Hamock For My Beardie And

I Was Looking For A Hamock For My Beardie And

Xx_Fagatronius_xX Report

3points
POST
Rival Hydra
Rival Hydra
Community Member
5 minutes ago

So happy!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#60

Tall Man, Floating Wheelbarrow

Tall Man, Floating Wheelbarrow

soccermum_00 Report

3points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Does the wheelbarrow come with a joystick?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#61

A Tiny Strong Man In A Large Door

A Tiny Strong Man In A Large Door

D2theEnnis Report

2points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Ripped muscles. Ripped off.

0
0points
reply
#62

They’ve Invented A Fabric For The Darkest Black On Earth

They’ve Invented A Fabric For The Darkest Black On Earth

TobeyDE Report

2points
POST
#63

Love To See Png's Put Together Like LEGO Bricks In My Ad

Love To See Png's Put Together Like LEGO Bricks In My Ad

Im_Not_Useless Report

2points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Png png png png.

0
0points
reply
#64

Found These Gems While Looking At Ps4’s On Amazon

Found These Gems While Looking At Ps4’s On Amazon

use4reddit Report

2points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Synchronized gaming is a new Olympic sport.

0
0points
reply
#65

Who Would Buy This Based Of This Image?

Who Would Buy This Based Of This Image?

fakemidnight Report

2points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
11 minutes ago

The monitor has 250 colors.

0
0points
reply
#66

Someone From My School Actually Posted This

Someone From My School Actually Posted This

catsareprettycoo1 Report

1point
POST
RosieB
RosieB
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Pocket money has gone up since my day.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#67

Look Guys, It’s A Ship

Look Guys, It’s A Ship

cntrlcmd Report

1point