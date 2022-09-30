If you’ve ever used any type of photo-editing software, you probably realize that there’s practically unlimited potential there. So long as you put in the time to improve your skills, the only limit is your imagination (and, well, the processing power of your computer, but that’s an entirely separate issue right there).

And though the world is filled to the brim with Photoshop wizards, as well as art and comedy pros who create seamless transitions when crafting magical digital landscapes, there are way too many amateurs who have no idea what they’re doing. Of course, everyone has to start somewhere and there’s nothing wrong with learning from your mistakes. But some photoshops are so friggin’ bad, they deserve to be called out.

That’s exactly what the r/badphotoshop online community does. Members of the subreddit share the most hilariously low-effort photo edits to ever grace the net, whether they’re done for businesses or for someone’s personal albums. We’re featuring some of the worst of the bunch to bring a smile to your face and make you feel better about your own computer skills, whatever level they might be at.

Upvote the pics that made you laugh the hardest, and be sure to let us know what you think in the comments. Oh, and those of you Pandas who actually photo-edit pics for a living, be careful: your jaws might drop, and you might have a sudden urge to facepalm and clutch your pearls.