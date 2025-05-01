Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“His Eyes”: Hulk Hogan’s Troubling “New” Look At 71 Raises Eyebrows As Personal Life Unravels
Hulk Hogan with a red bandana and black shirt appearing on a TV panel discussing his troubling new look at 71 years old.
Celebrities, News

“His Eyes”: Hulk Hogan’s Troubling “New” Look At 71 Raises Eyebrows As Personal Life Unravels

Hulk Hogan’s latest TV appearance has sparked confusion, concern, and a flurry of online jokes after debuting a “new” look marked by a contrasting black beard against his bleached blonde moustache.

“Tell Hulk Hogan his face is dirty, clean that soot off,” one commenter wrote on X. “Does anyone believe this is Hulk Hogan?” another asked, while a third compared him to a magnetic Wooly Willy toy.

Highlights
  • The 71-year-old appearance sparked concern and jokes online.
  • His black beard plus bleached moustache combo harkens back to one of his wrestling personas.
  • Hogan’s recent TV spot promoted new wrestling show amid personal family turmoil.
  • Ex-wife Linda Hogan and daughter Brooke revealed years of estrangement and verbal, mental abuse claims.

The 71-year-old wrestling icon appeared on Fox & Friends on Thursday to promote Real American Freestyle Wrestling, a new sports venture with longtime collaborator and wrestling personality Eric Bischoff.

“His eyes,” one concerned user pointed out, believing that behind the facade of “Hollywood Hulk Hogan” was a man grieving the dissolution of his family.

RELATED:

    Hulk Hogan debuts “concerning” look, promoting new wrestling show while dealing with personal issues

    Hulk Hogan in a bright orange shirt and bandana, showing his eyes and new look at 71 during a public appearance.

    Image credits: Miguel Discart/Wikimedia

    Despite his appearance being considered “new” by some viewers—and described as “horrifying” and “dramatic” by some news outlets—longtime wrestling fans were quick to point out that his appearance was anything but, and in fact was a reference to a character he played in WCW back in the 90s.

    Image credits: hulkhogan

    From 1996 to 1998, and again in the early 2000s, Hogan donned the same jet-black beard with his signature white moustache during his time as “Hollywood Hulk Hogan”—the villainous persona he adopted after turning heel at WCW’s Bash at the Beach in 1996.

    Hulk Hogan wearing red bandana and sneakers during a TV interview discussing his troubling new look at 71.

    Image credits: foxandfriends

    That moment, where he betrayed Macho Man Randy Savage to align with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, and later joined by Eric Bischoff, helped launch the infamous New World Order (nWo), and ushered in a time of massive popularity for the wrestling TV show.

    Hulk Hogan with a red bandana and reflective sunglasses on his head showing a troubling new look at 71 years old.

    Image credits: foxandfriends

    The black-and-white contrast was central to the staple’s image, and his heel turn allowed WCW to dominate rival WWE in ratings for 83 consecutive weeks during the so-called Monday Night Wars.

    Wearing his signature red bandana and a shirt that read “America first, beer second,” Hogan harkened back to an era of bygone glory. 

    Putting his political views front and center, many viewers felt put off by the 71-year-old outlandish look, which comes at a time when he’s experiencing deep issues in his personal life.

    Hogan’s recent TV appearance comes a month after both his ex-wife and daughter broke the silence on their estranged family dynamic

    Hulk Hogan’s troubling new look at 71 with intense eyes drawing attention amid personal life challenges.

    Image credits: juststuffifound

    Hulk Hogan close-up showing his eyes and new look at age 71, sparking reactions about his personal life.

    Image credits: awake0822

    Twitter comment on Hulk Hogan’s troubling new look at 71 expressing sadness, posted by user @Grumpy_AF_

    Image credits: Grumpy_AF_

    Recently, during an interview with TMZ in late March, his ex-wife Linda Hogan made headlines with a tearful interview, expressing heartbreak over their estranged relationship with daughter Brooke. 

    Linda revealed that Brooke has not spoken to either parent in nearly eight years, despite having gotten married and welcomed twins during that time.

    “Hulk Hogan, my ex, has been really distraught and saddened by her distance, just as I and her brother Nick have as well,” she told the outlet, while at the same time admitting that Hogan could be a “sh**ty husband sometimes.”

    Hulk Hogan at night in a bandana and sunglasses, showing his new look with a distinctive mustache and beard style

    Image credits: hulkhogan

    Linda nevertheless defended him as a father, describing him as someone who “always supported the family with everything they ever wanted,” and who spent “probably over $3 million on Brooke’s career.”

    “Hulk Hogan is a good father,” she added, lamenting that Brooke’s children “will never know how great he is.”

    Linda’s words mark a significant shift in tone from previous statements in which she referred to the wrestler as a “sex addict” and branded their family dynamic as a “mess.”

    Brooke explained her decision to distance herself from her parents was due to being subjected to physical and psychological abuse by both of them

    Hulk Hogan wearing a bandana and sunglasses on head showing a new look with intense eyes at 71 in an indoor setting.

    Image credits: hulkhogan

    Brooke Hogan, now going by Brooke Oleksy after her marriage to ice hockey player Steven Oleksy, broke her silence via an Instagram post on March 27.

    Describing a history of “verbal and mental” abuse at the hands of her parents, the former reality TV star addressed the reasons for her decision to distance herself from her family.

    Screenshot of a Twitter comment by Melodie responding to @nypost referencing Hulk Hogan’s troubling new look at 71.

    Image credits: secrethoneygirl

    Tweet discussing Hulk Hogan’s troubling new look at 71, mentioning his face, hair color, beard, and eyes.

    Image credits: ConnieC17173435

    Tweet from Stephanie questioning Hulk Hogan’s troubling new look at 71, focusing on his eyes and facial changes.

    Image credits: sjones2335

    “I try very hard to ignore issues surrounding my family, in hopes I might have peace in my life,” she wrote. 

    “Sadly, I’ve intentionally made myself smaller in my professional career in music and TV; simply to dodge the public negativity surrounding my family that has continuously and relentlessly overshadowed anything I do.”

    Hulk Hogan posing shirtless with championship belt, showcasing muscular build and intense eyes in a classic wrestling portrait.

    Image credits: Bill Apter/Wikimedia

    “If it were just me, I would continue to take the hits and shrink even smaller to avoid the dangers of speaking publicly. But I have my own family now and it’s affecting more than just me at this point,” she said, addressing her mother’s previous interview.

    Hulk Hogan at 71, wearing a red bandana and shirt, showing a new look that raises eyebrows and concerns.

    Image credits: Bloomberg Television

    “No contact with my Mom has nothing to do with my Dad, and no contact with my Father has nothing to do with my Mother,” she clarified. “I have been EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused since childhood. Sadly, it would frequently turn physical.”

    Whether Hogan embracing his “villainous” look is simply a tribute to the past or a sign of something deeper remains to be seen—this time, however, the issue cannot be solved in the ring.

    “Why are his eyes like that?” Netizens felt something was “off” about Hogan’s latest appearance

    Comment by Jack Biesmans about Hulk Hogan’s troubling new look and personal life spiraling out of control.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Izzy Grasmick expressing frustration and emotional struggle.

    Comment on social media post saying aging is normal, highlighting human nature, with focus on Hulk Hogan’s troubling new look at 71.

    Comment by Carl Alford stating his time in the spotlight needs to be over, related to Hulk Hogan’s troubling new look at 71.

    Comment from Lisa Foucha criticizing someone for trying too hard to stay relevant despite being past their prime.

    Comment about Hulk Hogan’s two-tone beard and its unique look, raising curiosity about his new appearance.

    Comment by social media user Mira Mehta expressing that something looks creepy and uncool with laughing emojis.

    Comment on social media by Fascio H. Giovanni stating Trying to be relevant with a small profile picture.

    Comment on social media saying that someone looks like an impersonator or imposter in a casual discussion.

    Comment by Jerrod Bopp discussing views on aging and perceptions of Hulk Hogan’s eyes and personal life at 71.

    Hulk Hogan with a troubling new look at 71, raising eyebrows amid personal life challenges and changes.

    Image of a social media comment about Hulk Hogan’s new look, highlighting his eyes and facial expression at 71.

    Comment by Pat Mainolfi about Hulk Hogan’s troubling new look at 71 discussing his return to wrestling and personal life.

    Comment on social media post saying he's had this exact look before about Hulk Hogan’s troubling new look at 71.

    Comment reading he looks awful in a social media post about Hulk Hogan’s troubling new look at 71.

    Comment about Hulk Hogan's troubling new look at 71, mentioning his two-tone beard and personal changes.

    Comment reading Why his eyes like that on a social media post, referencing Hulk Hogan’s troubling new look at 71.

    Comment by Shirley discussing Hulk Hogan's new beard as a conversation starter and attention-grabbing look.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Hulk Hogan’s troubling new look at 71 and his personal life unraveling.

    Comment box with the text He looks like the real Hawk and a grey user icon on the left.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aging sterioid king paints beard and makes himself look worse. Also yeah he's 71 who tf looks the same as 30.

