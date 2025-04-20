“That Is NOT The Rock”: Dwayne Johnson’s ‘White Man’ Look For Upcoming Movie Sparks Race Confusion

ADVERTISEMENT

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s drastic transformation for his upcoming role in The Smashing Machine has left fans stunned, not only for its accuracy but for making the actor look like he “changed his race.”

Images of Johnson in full makeup and prosthetics have circulated online, with the actor perfectly embodying MMA legend Mark Kerr to the point of being “unrecognizable.”

Highlights Dwayne Johnson's transformation for 'The Smashing Machine' left fans stunned, seeming to change his race.

Images show Johnson as MMA legend Mark Kerr, looking unrecognizable.

Contrary to confusion, Kerr is of mixed heritage, not white.

The movie was announced in Dec 2023, with a release date of Oct 3, 2025.

From prosthetic hair, eyebrows, and other details, fans struggled to believe the person they were seeing on screen was Johnson. “That is NOT the ROCK,” one user said.

“What!? He looks like a whole white man!” another wrote.

RELATED:

The Rock stunned viewers with drastic transformation for his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine

Share icon

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Contrary to what some netizens believed, Mark Kerr is not white.

Much like Johnson, the martial artist is of mixed heritage, with his father being Irish and his mother Puerto Rican. Johnson, on the other hand, proudly embraces his father, Rocky Johnson’s Black roots, and his mother, Ata Johnson’s Samoan heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarities between Kerr and Johnson do not end there; in fact, they are so numerous that many fans consider The Rock the ideal actor to portray Kerr.

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

For instance, both men began their athletic careers eyeing the amateur wrestling world. While Johnson was closely linked to it through his father, he wanted to prove himself playing football instead.

Kerr, on the other hand, always dreamed of making it big in the professional wrestling world, winning gold and silver medals as a collegiate wrestler.

Share icon

Image credits: A24

While Johnson ultimately opted to follow in his father’s footsteps, becoming one of World Wrestling Entertainment‘s (WWE) biggest stars, Kerr opted for a career in mixed martial arts, becoming a two-time UFC champion and World Vale Tudo tournament winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both men are also big bodybuilding fans, with Kerr reportedly able to bench press 425 lb. and squat 550 lb. at his physical peak.

The movie shares its name with an HBO documentary on the MMA fighter’s life and struggle with addiction

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Back in 2002, HBO aired a documentary that shares the same name as Johnson’s upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The production not only delves into Kerr’s successful MMA career but also into his eventual addiction to painkillers and the ruthless aspect of early mixed martial arts competition.

Share icon

Image credits: Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The name of both the movie and documentary comes from one of Kerr’s nicknames. According to fellow martial artist Bas Rutten, Kerr’s knees and headbutts were so devastating that he became known for ending fights quickly, much to the chagrin of tournament organizers looking for long, engaging fights.

Share icon

Image credits: UFC FIGHT PASS

ADVERTISEMENT

As Bored Pandapreviously reported, the biographical movie was announced in December 2023 alongside with Johnson’s participation in the lead role. Emily Blunt, who is set to play Kerr’s ex-wife Dawn Staples, was confirmed to be in the movie in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Principal photography ran from May 21 to August 7, 2024. The movie is produced by A24, a studio known for its unconventional and daring approach to filming.

Fans of the actor are hoping the film will allow him to “showcase his range”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Franci Alberding Kerr (@franci_alberding)

The transformation Johnson underwent to play Kerr is not merely visual. He reportedly trained with UFC fighters and immersed himself in Kerr’s world to bring authenticity to the role.

“I’ve gone from a pro wrestling ring to an MMA cage,” Johnson said on Instagram. “I want to make sure I’m training with UFC legends in my training camp.”

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides fans commenting on Johnson’s appearance, expectations are sky-high, with many believing the film—a marked departure from his usual action-comedy films—could be the actor’s chance to earn serious critical acclaim.

Share icon

Image credits: WWE

“Hopefully, this [gets] his Oscar nod,” one user wrote, while others called it “a chance to finally show his range.”

Share icon

Image credits: WWE

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Benny Safdie of 2019’s Uncut Gems fame,The Smashing Machineis set to release in the United States on October 3, 2025. Whether it’s remembered as a career-defining moment for Johnson or simply an example of impressive makeup and prosthetics remains to be seen.

“Give the man an Oscar.” Fans took to social media to share their excitement for the movie

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT