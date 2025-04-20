Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“That Is NOT The Rock”: Dwayne Johnson’s ‘White Man’ Look For Upcoming Movie Sparks Race Confusion
Celebrities, News

“That Is NOT The Rock”: Dwayne Johnson’s ‘White Man’ Look For Upcoming Movie Sparks Race Confusion

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s drastic transformation for his upcoming role in The Smashing Machine has left fans stunned, not only for its accuracy but for making the actor look like he “changed his race.”

Images of Johnson in full makeup and prosthetics have circulated online, with the actor perfectly embodying MMA legend Mark Kerr to the point of being “unrecognizable.”

Highlights
  • Dwayne Johnson's transformation for 'The Smashing Machine' left fans stunned, seeming to change his race.
  • Images show Johnson as MMA legend Mark Kerr, looking unrecognizable.
  • Contrary to confusion, Kerr is of mixed heritage, not white.
  • The movie was announced in Dec 2023, with a release date of Oct 3, 2025.

From prosthetic hair, eyebrows, and other details, fans struggled to believe the person they were seeing on screen was Johnson. “That is NOT the ROCK,” one user said.

“What!? He looks like a whole white man!” another wrote.

RELATED:

    The Rock stunned viewers with drastic transformation for his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine

    Bald man in a lavender suit with glasses and a floral backdrop, sparking race confusion online.

    Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    Contrary to what some netizens believed, Mark Kerr is not white.

    Much like Johnson, the martial artist is of mixed heritage, with his father being Irish and his mother Puerto Rican. Johnson, on the other hand, proudly embraces his father, Rocky Johnson’s Black roots, and his mother, Ata Johnson’s Samoan heritage.

    Similarities between Kerr and Johnson do not end there; in fact, they are so numerous that many fans consider The Rock the ideal actor to portray Kerr.

    Dwayne Johnson in a jungle setting, wearing a beige shirt, starring in an upcoming movie.

    Image credits: Netflix

    For instance, both men began their athletic careers eyeing the amateur wrestling world. While Johnson was closely linked to it through his father, he wanted to prove himself playing football instead.

    Kerr, on the other hand, always dreamed of making it big in the professional wrestling world, winning gold and silver medals as a collegiate wrestler.

    Muscular man in boxing ring surrounded by trainers, sparking racial confusion debate about Dwayne Johnson's film role.

    Image credits: A24

    While Johnson ultimately opted to follow in his father’s footsteps, becoming one of World Wrestling Entertainment‘s (WWE) biggest stars, Kerr opted for a career in mixed martial arts, becoming a two-time UFC champion and World Vale Tudo tournament winner.

    Both men are also big bodybuilding fans, with Kerr reportedly able to bench press 425 lb. and squat 550 lb. at his physical peak.

    The movie shares its name with an HBO documentary on the MMA fighter’s life and struggle with addiction

    Comment on social media comparing Dwayne Johnson's movie look to John Cena, sparking race confusion.

    Comment referencing Dwayne Johnson's new look, comparing it humorously to a video game release.

    Comment on Dwayne Johnson’s look for movie, user expresses surprise.

    Back in 2002, HBO aired a documentary that shares the same name as Johnson’s upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine.

    The production not only delves into Kerr’s successful MMA career but also into his eventual addiction to painkillers and the ruthless aspect of early mixed martial arts competition.

    Bodybuilder with a gold medal posing in the spotlight, sparking race confusion related to Dwayne Johnson's film look.

    Image credits: Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

    The name of both the movie and documentary comes from one of Kerr’s nicknames. According to fellow martial artist Bas Rutten, Kerr’s knees and headbutts were so devastating that he became known for ending fights quickly, much to the chagrin of tournament organizers looking for long, engaging fights.

    Muscular man in a wrestling ring, sparking confusion about Dwayne Johnson's look in an upcoming movie.

    Image credits: UFC FIGHT PASS

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, the biographical movie was announced in December 2023 alongside with Johnson’s participation in the lead role. Emily Blunt, who is set to play Kerr’s ex-wife Dawn Staples, was confirmed to be in the movie in 2024.

    Principal photography ran from May 21 to August 7, 2024. The movie is produced by A24, a studio known for its unconventional and daring approach to filming.

    Fans of the actor are hoping the film will allow him to “showcase his range”

    The transformation Johnson underwent to play Kerr is not merely visual. He reportedly trained with UFC fighters and immersed himself in Kerr’s world to bring authenticity to the role.

    “I’ve gone from a pro wrestling ring to an MMA cage,” Johnson said on Instagram. “I want to make sure I’m training with UFC legends in my training camp.”

    Comment referencing Dwayne Johnson, humorously comparing The Rock to The Boulder.

    Comment about Dwayne Johnson's new look, saying "They changed his whole face", sparking race confusion.

    Comment questioning Dwayne Johnson's appearance with humor, noting he seems like a different race, with 96 likes.

    Besides fans commenting on Johnson’s appearance, expectations are sky-high, with many believing the film—a marked departure from his usual action-comedy films—could be the actor’s chance to earn serious critical acclaim.

    Dwayne Johnson in classic wrestling setting holding a microphone, sparking new movie race confusion.

    Image credits: WWE

    “Hopefully, this [gets] his Oscar nod,” one user wrote, while others called it “a chance to finally show his range.”

    Bald man with Polynesian tattoo, intense expression, in a wrestling ring; sparks race confusion debate.

    Image credits: WWE

    Directed by Benny Safdie of 2019’s Uncut Gems fame,The Smashing Machineis set to release in the United States on October 3, 2025. Whether it’s remembered as a career-defining moment for Johnson or simply an example of impressive makeup and prosthetics remains to be seen.

    “Give the man an Oscar.” Fans took to social media to share their excitement for the movie

    Instagram comment comparing Dwayne Johnson movie to "Iron Claw", predicting it will be a masterpiece.

    Social media comment about Dwayne Johnson's acting in an upcoming movie.

    Comment about Dwayne Johnson’s career shift from wrestling to film, mentioning A24 productions.

    Comment discussing Dwayne Johnson's role as Mark Kerr, an MMA star, highlighting it as potentially his best performance.

    Comment on Instagram saying "Hopefully this his oscar nod" with clapping and fire emojis, related to Dwayne Johnson.

    Comment praising Dwayne Johnson's role, suggesting an Oscar.

    Comment about Dwayne Johnson's acting skills with a username and heart reaction.

    Comment by Wony_Cash discussing Dwayne Johnson's new movie role appearance.

    Comment praising Dwayne Johnson's new movie look with fire emojis, expressing excitement over a change from his usual style.

    Instagram comment on Dwayne Johnson's roles, suggesting a need for more serious acting opportunities.

    Comment screenshot with user xking.luis stating, "He’s finally going to ACT," related to Dwayne Johnson's movie look.

    Comment questioning Dwayne Johnson's acting range in new movie amid race confusion debate.

    Comment discussing Dwayne Johnson's new appearance and acting style, expressing hope for diverse roles.

    Comment joking about Dwayne Johnson's look for a movie, mentioning Black Adam resemblance.

    Instagram comment on Dwayne Johnson's movie role transformation with laughing emojis.

    Comment on Dwayne Johnson’s new look, saying "Weird how the hair makes his face look different???" with 612 likes.

    Instagram comment humorously questioning Dwayne Johnson's look.

    Comment on social media humorously questioning identity using "The Rock" in a playful mix with another name.

    Comment reacting to Dwayne Johnson’s new look in an upcoming movie, sparking online discussion.

    Comment referencing wrestlers Batista, John Cena, and Kurt Angle with a laughing emoji.

    Comment questioning if people recall Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, with hair.

    Comment about Dwayne Johnson's new look for movie, humorously reacting to seeing him with hair.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
