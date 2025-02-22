Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Crazy”: Controversial MMA Fight Between Two Pro Men And Three Untrained Women Sparks Outrage
News, Sports

“Crazy”: Controversial MMA Fight Between Two Pro Men And Three Untrained Women Sparks Outrage

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

A martial arts fight overseen by a company in Romania allowed two male fighters to take on three women, and it’s causing quite a number of people to express their outrage.

The event was hosted by promotion company Real Xtreme Fighting, also known as RXF, and featured Alicia Bonita, Denisa Costea, and Maria Adriana. 

All three women are well-known figures on social media, and were dressed in a two-piece white set with black headguards, twerking at the cameras before entering the ring.

Highlights
  • RXF hosted a fight between 2 men and 3 women, which sparked outrage online.
  • The event was criticized for prioritizing entertainment over the competitors' safety.
  • RXF has had a history of organizing controversial intergender matches.
RELATED:

    An MMA company that sanctioned a match between three women and two men has been facing backlash

    Woman in a vibrant red outfit standing in a stylish venue with tropical decor.

    Image credits: Maria Adriana

    They were set to face off against Costica Prisecaru and Sebastian Rechinu, who only wore matching black shorts.

    It didn’t appear as if any of the fighters held back during the match, throwing in brutal kicks and punches against their opponents. 

    Ultimately, the two men emerged victorious, but that didn’t stop Adriana from trying to get in the last laugh, having to be restrained by security as she attempted to attack Rechinu during his celebration.

    She also posted on social media regarding a merciless kick that landed on her stomach. 

    “The difference is that I stayed standing. Don’t underestimate women anymore and don’t denigrate them just because you’re men,” she stated.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “You have nothing extra. It hurts the face again.”

    MMA fighter wearing protective gear in a controversial fight setting.

    Image credits: rxfmma

    MMA fight scene with two men and three women in a cage, sparking controversy.

    Image credits: rxfmma

    And while her refusal to give up is admirable, many people online pushed the idea that she shouldn’t have been in that situation in the first place. 

    In a nearly one-minute long clip shared on X by @FearedBuck, which has amassed nearly 3 million views and more than 700 comments, netizens frowned on the event being green lit. 

    “So we’ve moved into an era where it is fun to watch men beat up women out in the open. And there are fans,” one person noted in disapproval.

    “Who allowed this fight to happen?” another asked. “This is very wrong.”

    All three of the girls had large followings on Instagram

    Controversial MMA fight with two pro men and three women in a ring, surrounded by a referee and cameraman.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: rxfmma

    A third stated, “This is beyond unacceptable. MMA should be about skill and respect, not exploiting women for shock value. RXF needs to take responsibility for this disgraceful event.” 

    “This ‘fight’ was less about MMA and more about clicks and controversy. Are we watching the rise of entertainment sports or the downfall of actual competition?” someone said.

    Others chimed in that the match “should’ve been 3 against 1.”

    “no way this is even legal,” one user said, paired with a GIF of a man laughing hysterically.

    Woman in MMA gear, red gloves, preparing for controversial fight in gym setting.

    Image credits: Denisa Costea

    But through it all, many praised the women for being willing to step in such an environment.

    “Brave women if i say so myself,” someone complimented. “An inspiration to us all.”

    “Them girls are tough tho ngl,” another added.

    These sorts of events aren’t a first for RXF.

    To many netizens, the match wasn’t fair to begin with

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by RXF MMA (@rxfmma)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Daily Mail, the MMA company hosted a similar event last year that featured two women fighting against one man. 

    Unsurprisingly, it received backlash, as well, from many of its viewers.

    The debate of whether intergender matches of combat sports should be allowed has been one that dates back many years. For some, it’s weighing the difference between crossing lines and pushing boundaries. 

    As written by Fight TV, some see it as a way to “push gender equality forward.” They believe that combat sports are centered around skill, technique, and mental ability, rather than just sole brute strength.

    Two pro MMA fighters celebrating victory in a controversial fight, with a referee raising their hands.

    Image credits: rxfmma

    For them, it helps with “breaking down barriers and allowing women to showcase their abilities on equal footing with men. In disciplines like jiujitsu, where technique can sometimes trump size and strength, there may be more room for intergender competition to be taken seriously.”

    Others, however, didn’t believe this was a sound enough argument.

    Some critics say that physical disparities need to be considered carefully, assessing the dangers of what could happen if things go wrong. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Even if both competitors agree to the match, many question whether sanctioning bodies should allow it. The risk of injury is high and some fear that it could lead to negative perceptions of combat sports.”

    “This is a joke” to combat sports, claimed one comment

    Tweet criticizing controversial MMA fight format involving pro men and untrained women.

    Image credits: DALLASCOWBOYBLU

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing controversial MMA fight format suggestion.

    Image credits: cloudpuffed

    Tweet questioning controversial MMA fight between two men and three women, sparking outrage.

    Image credits: RTNCanada

    Tweet criticizing controversial MMA fight with two pro men and three untrained women.

    Image credits: ariellebc90

    Tweet from Slobo commenting on controversial MMA fight between pro men and untrained women.

    Image credits: SlobiDzi

    Tweet questioning the participation of women in a controversial MMA fight.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: XRPee3

    Reply asking about betting on a controversial MMA fight between professional men and untrained women.

    Image credits: TheSharpBros

    Controversial MMA fight tweet questioning fairness and sparking outrage.

    Image credits: P7_Edits

    Controversial MMA fight tweet questioning the matchup between two men and three women, sparking outrage online.

    Image credits: usermooseontwt

    Tweet criticizing controversial MMA fight with pro men versus untrained women; calls it "disgusting behaviour.

    Image credits: racingblogger

    Tweet reacting to a controversial MMA fight, questioning its nature.

    Image credits: stkmaAkita

    Tweet criticizing controversial MMA fight with men and untrained women, calling it a joke to the sport.

    Image credits: Proverbzzz

    Tweet questioning a controversial MMA fight between two trained men and three untrained women.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Trade100X

    Tweet responding to controversial MMA fight between pro men and untrained women, asking "How is this even real?

    Image credits: ready87bear

    Tweet expressing outrage over controversial MMA fight involving pro men and untrained women.

    Image credits: Jlanghan

    Tweet by Enrique saying "alternate reality" in response to controversial MMA fight.

    Image credits: enrique_s21

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    20

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    20

    Open list comments

    3

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    True equity would’ve been for the women to also be trained MMA fighters like the men. Untrained women—-or men—-pitted against trained professional fighters is always patently unfair, and should never be allowed.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    martingibbs734 avatar
    martin734
    martin734
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And this helps the already battered credibility of this so-called sport how?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    True equity would’ve been for the women to also be trained MMA fighters like the men. Untrained women—-or men—-pitted against trained professional fighters is always patently unfair, and should never be allowed.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    martingibbs734 avatar
    martin734
    martin734
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And this helps the already battered credibility of this so-called sport how?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda