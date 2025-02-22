“Crazy”: Controversial MMA Fight Between Two Pro Men And Three Untrained Women Sparks Outrage

ADVERTISEMENT

A martial arts fight overseen by a company in Romania allowed two male fighters to take on three women, and it’s causing quite a number of people to express their outrage.

The event was hosted by promotion company Real Xtreme Fighting, also known as RXF, and featured Alicia Bonita, Denisa Costea, and Maria Adriana.

All three women are well-known figures on social media, and were dressed in a two-piece white set with black headguards, twerking at the cameras before entering the ring.

An MMA company that sanctioned a match between three women and two men has been facing backlash

They were set to face off against Costica Prisecaru and Sebastian Rechinu, who only wore matching black shorts.

It didn’t appear as if any of the fighters held back during the match, throwing in brutal kicks and punches against their opponents.

Ultimately, the two men emerged victorious, but that didn’t stop Adriana from trying to get in the last laugh, having to be restrained by security as she attempted to attack Rechinu during his celebration.

She also posted on social media regarding a merciless kick that landed on her stomach.

“The difference is that I stayed standing. Don’t underestimate women anymore and don’t denigrate them just because you’re men,” she stated.

“You have nothing extra. It hurts the face again.”

And while her refusal to give up is admirable, many people online pushed the idea that she shouldn’t have been in that situation in the first place.

In a nearly one-minute long clip shared on X by @FearedBuck, which has amassed nearly 3 million views and more than 700 comments, netizens frowned on the event being green lit.

“So we’ve moved into an era where it is fun to watch men beat up women out in the open. And there are fans,” one person noted in disapproval.

“Who allowed this fight to happen?” another asked. “This is very wrong.”

All three of the girls had large followings on Instagram

2 men vs. 3 Instagram models How is this legal 😭 pic.twitter.com/4u7idOvZzf — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 19, 2025

A third stated, “This is beyond unacceptable. MMA should be about skill and respect, not exploiting women for shock value. RXF needs to take responsibility for this disgraceful event.”

“This ‘fight’ was less about MMA and more about clicks and controversy. Are we watching the rise of entertainment sports or the downfall of actual competition?” someone said.

Others chimed in that the match “should’ve been 3 against 1.”

“no way this is even legal,” one user said, paired with a GIF of a man laughing hysterically.

Image credits: Denisa Costea

But through it all, many praised the women for being willing to step in such an environment.

“Brave women if i say so myself,” someone complimented. “An inspiration to us all.”

“Them girls are tough tho ngl,” another added.

These sorts of events aren’t a first for RXF.

To many netizens, the match wasn’t fair to begin with

According to Daily Mail, the MMA company hosted a similar event last year that featured two women fighting against one man.

Unsurprisingly, it received backlash, as well, from many of its viewers.

The debate of whether intergender matches of combat sports should be allowed has been one that dates back many years. For some, it’s weighing the difference between crossing lines and pushing boundaries.

As written by Fight TV, some see it as a way to “push gender equality forward.” They believe that combat sports are centered around skill, technique, and mental ability, rather than just sole brute strength.

For them, it helps with “breaking down barriers and allowing women to showcase their abilities on equal footing with men. In disciplines like jiujitsu, where technique can sometimes trump size and strength, there may be more room for intergender competition to be taken seriously.”

Others, however, didn’t believe this was a sound enough argument.

Some critics say that physical disparities need to be considered carefully, assessing the dangers of what could happen if things go wrong.

“Even if both competitors agree to the match, many question whether sanctioning bodies should allow it. The risk of injury is high and some fear that it could lead to negative perceptions of combat sports.”

“This is a joke” to combat sports, claimed one comment

