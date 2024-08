ADVERTISEMENT

A controversial women’s Olympic boxing match ended in a devastating fashion on August 1, 2024, after Algeria’s Imane Khelif dealt a blow that dealt significant damage to the nose of her opponent, causing her to call off the match after just 46 seconds.

Algerian Imane Khelif’s bout in the women’s welterweight category against Angela Carini was the subject of as much anticipation as it was controversy. The boxer was previously disqualified from the 2023 World Championships before a gold medal match due to the International Boxing Association (IBA) considering the presence of XY chromosomes in her results to be unacceptable.

The 2024 Paris Olympics decided not to follow these measures, and Khelif was ruled eligible under International Olympic Committee laws.

“I couldn’t fight anymore,” Angela Carini said in a post-match interview. “I put an end to the match because after the second blow, after years of experience in the ring and a life of fighting, I felt a strong pain in my nose.”

The match between Algeria’s Imane Khelif and Italy’s Angela Carini ended after 46 seconds when the latter quit after having her nose severely injured

Image credits: Richard Pelham/Getty

Despite her devastating loss and the controversial nature of the match, Carini made no mention of the controversy surrounding her opponent, instead focusing on her own experience and training.

“For me, it’s not a defeat. For me, when you climb those ropes, you’re already a warrior, you’re already a winner,” the boxer said.

“Regardless of everything it’s okay, fine like this. I didn’t lose tonight … I only did my job as a fighter. I got in the ring and I fought. I didn’t make it. I’m coming out with my head held high and with a broken heart.”

Carini refused to comment when asked about the particularities of her opponent. “I am someone who doesn’t judge anyone. I am not here to give judgements,” she replied, and she stated that she wishes her opponent to be happy and to “carry on until the end.”

Image credits: Richard Pelham/Getty

The athlete then focused on her own performance, blaming the outcome on her shortcomings instead while tears fell from her eyes. “I have always honored my country with loyalty. This time I didn’t succeed because I couldn’t fight anymore.”

Her boxing coach, Emanuele Renzini, stated that Carini was given the option to back out of the bout prior to the devastating match. “I asked her, ‘Angela, if you don’t want to go up, let’s not go,'” Renzini said. “But she told me no, ‘This is my Olympics, I struggled to be here, I want to fight for my medal.'”

“I supported her. I didn’t imagine such an outcome,” the coach stated.

The controversial ruling by the International Olympic Committee drew criticism from detractors online prior to the bout, with Harry Potter author J.K Rowling among them

Image credits: Richard Pelham/Getty

The decision made by the International Olympic Committee to ignore IDF standards and allow previously disqualified athletes to compete in women’s boxing drew criticism from a variety of public figures.

J.K Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series of books, has been a consistent detractor of issues related to the transgender community and made public her concern on X.

“What will it take to end this insanity? A female boxer left with life-altering injuries? A female boxer killed?” she wrote.

Image credits: Richard Pelham/Getty

Following the bout between Khelif and Carini, Rowling followed up with another comment.

“A young female boxer has just had everything she’s worked and trained for snatched away because you allowed a male to get in the ring with her. You’re a disgrace, your ‘safeguarding’ is a joke and #Paris24 will be forever tarnished by the brutal injustice done to Carini.”

Carini would later reveal in an interview with the BBC that she made the decision to quit in fear of her long-term health being affected, but she recognized the value of the match. “It could have been the match of a lifetime, but I had to preserve my life as well in that moment.”

Organizers of the event stood firm behind their resolution, assuring viewers that no unfair advantages were granted to either competitor

Watch this (whole thread), then explain why you’re OK with a man beating a woman in public for your entertainment. This isn’t sport. From the bullying cheat in red all the way up to the organisers who allowed this to happen, this is men revelling in their power over women. https://t.co/u32FcDTy9p — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 1, 2024

A young female boxer has just had everything she’s worked and trained for snatched away because you allowed a male to get in the ring with her. You’re a disgrace, your ‘safeguarding’ is a joke and #Paris24 will be forever tarnished by the brutal injustice done to Carini. https://t.co/JMKzVljpyr — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 1, 2024

Authorities defended their decision, arguing that all athletes are competing under the same conditions.

“What I would say is that this involves real people and we are talking about real people’s lives here,” IOC Spokesperson Mark Adams said to Reuters.

“They have competed and they continue to compete in the women’s competition. They have lost and they have won against other women over the years.”

On the flip side, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni came to Carini’s defense and stated that the fight constituted a safety concern and was an affront to women’s rights.

“I think that athletes who have male genetic characteristics should not be admitted to women’s competitions,” Meloni said.

“And not because you want to discriminate against someone, but to protect the right of female athletes to be able to compete on equal terms and, from my point of view, it was not an even contest.”

The match sparked heated discussion on social media, with many bewildered at the decision of the Paris Olympics to permit the match, while others reflected on the complexities of gender in sports

Image credits: Olympic Games Paris 2024

Netizens were shocked by the sudden finish to the bout, with many being appalled by the decision made to allow Khelif to compete.

“It should’ve never been allowed. Where is the boxing governing body? This is the new normal now just so the cheaters can win all the medals at the cost of someone’s life,” complained one viewer.

“It is undeniably unfair for women, who have dedicated their entire lives to perfecting their craft, to be faced with such challenges in what should be a fair and equitable competition,” argued another.

“Be who you want to be, no judgment but this is beyond unfair!” said a reader.

“What the hell is happening in the world? This is pure insanity-what kind of man hits a woman?” a commenter added.

Image credits: Olympic Games Paris 2024

Some readers stood in support of the athlete and shared in her victory.

“Just accept the fact that Imane is a professional and that she deserves the glory,” stated one fan, adding Algerian flags to their comment.

“She did not stop fighting because her opponent was a trans person, she stopped because she was hit hard and could not go on,” argued another.

On Reddit, some users argued that the Algerian athlete was actually born female, with the presence of XY chromosomes in her testing being the subject of other conditions.

“Imane Khelif is a cisgendered woman who passed all of the required testing to prove that identity and compete at this level. She has previously competed without issue,” argued one user, pointing to her long competing career.

“And the other women who beat Khelif in previous tournaments are obviously super human,” replied another sarcastically.

The next women’s boxing division match involving a previously disqualified athlete over gender concerns will take place on August 2, 2024, between featherweights Lin Yu Ting and Sitora Turdibekova.

It’s important to note that neither Khelif nor Lin have ever identified as men, as transgender, or as intersex, referring to themselves only as women.

“That’s not sport, that’s violence,” stated one viewer as the match continued to motivate heated debates around the topic

