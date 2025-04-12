Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Julia Fox Urges Women Not To Have Kids With ‘Losers’ After Being Excluded From Son’s Baptism
Celebrities, News

Julia Fox Urges Women Not To Have Kids With ‘Losers’ After Being Excluded From Son’s Baptism

Julia Fox, the 35-year-old actress and model best known for Uncut Gems, is once again making headlines—this time not for fashion or film, but for asking women not to have children with “losers.”

In a raw TikTok video posted earlier this week, Fox called out ex-husband Peter Artemiev after finding out she had been excluded from their four-year-old son Valentino’s baptism.

Highlights
  • Julia Fox urged women not to have kids with 'losers' after son's baptism drama.
  • Fox was excluded from her son Valentino's baptism, despite co-parenting.
  • Ex-husband Artemiev denies excluding Fox, claiming she refused invitation but forgot.

“Please, please, from the bottom of my heart—do not have a child with a loser,” she urged the women in her audience.

Fox and Artemiev were married from 2018 to 2020 and have had a publicly strained co-parenting relationship.

    Julia Fox asked her followers to not have children with “losers” after finding out her son was baptized without her consent

    Julia Fox Urges Women Not To Have Kids With 'Losers' After Being Excluded From Son's Baptism

    In the clip captioned “I’m crashing out,” Fox recounted the shock of learning about the baptism while attending her son’s school performance—an event where Artemiev was also present.

    “So basically what happened was, I went to my son’s school… we were walking to my car and he points to this church and goes, ‘Oh, this is where Valentino was baptized,’” she explained in the video.

    Julia Fox Urges Women Not To Have Kids With 'Losers' After Being Excluded From Son's Baptism

    The exchange turned into a heated discussion after she confronted her ex-husband about why she wasn’t asked about or invited to her son’s baptism. Artemiev, confused, replied by insisting that she actually was invited but that she refused to go.

    @juliafox♬ original sound – Julia fox

    “Don’t tell me what I was and wasn’t invited to,” she said angrily. “If I had been invited, I would remember. And I would’ve gone,” Fox told her fans.

    Wanting to prove Artemiev wrong, Fox then reached out to Peter’s mother, hoping for clarity. But what she heard only deepened her frustration.

    “She told me the priest said it was a Russian Orthodox ceremony and only Russian Orthodox people could come,” Fox said. “And then she added, ‘I didn’t think you would care.’”

    The model said the experienced brought back memories of being “abused and gaslit” by her ex-husband

    Julia Fox Urges Women Not To Have Kids With 'Losers' After Being Excluded From Son's Baptism

    For the model, not being invited to the event made her feel invalidated in her role as a mother and caretaker.

    “I’ve been raising this child alone for four years, taking him around the world with me, doing everything for him. And you think I don’t care?” she asked. 

    “You robbed me of an experience I will never get back.”

    Julia Fox Urges Women Not To Have Kids With 'Losers' After Being Excluded From Son's Baptism

    Fox then admitted that the incident had completely thrown her off emotionally, bringing back memories of her time with Artemiev, who she described as being a manipulative person who usually gaslighted and emotionally abused her.

    Julia Fox Urges Women Not To Have Kids With 'Losers' After Being Excluded From Son's Baptism

    “It took me back to being in that relationship—being gaslit over and over until I freak out, and then he calls me abusive. That’s what happens when you’re being mentally, emotionally, and psychologically abused,” she explained.

    “You’re all trash,” she continued, referring to her ex-husband’s family. “Now I know. I’ve actually always known. But now I have the confirmation of how you people operate.”

    Her fans empathized with her, with many sharing similar stories in her comment section

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    Fox ended her clip with a poignant message: “Who you have a child with will dictate the rest of your life. Do not have a child with a loser.”

    This isn’t the time the model has criticized her ex-husband publicly. Back in 2021, before her high-profile relationship with Kanye West catapulted her into tabloid fame, Fox accused Artemiev of being an “alcoholic, deadbeat dad,” accusations that she would later regret.

    Julia Fox Urges Women Not To Have Kids With 'Losers' After Being Excluded From Son's Baptism

    “All I want to say is, I’m sorry. You’re not a deadbeat,” she said on her podcast Forbidden Fruits. “I know you weren’t trying to avoid Valentino—you just didn’t want to see me.”

    Her video resonated with her audience. With many arguing that despite any personal problems between them, Fox should’ve been included and asked for permission as the mother of the child.

    “I would have wanted to be involved with planning and choosing god parents etc.,” Fox said.

    “Annoying.” Fans flocked to her social media channels to offer words of support

    Julia Fox Urges Women Not To Have Kids With 'Losers' After Being Excluded From Son's Baptism

    Julia Fox Urges Women Not To Have Kids With 'Losers' After Being Excluded From Son's Baptism

    Julia Fox Urges Women Not To Have Kids With 'Losers' After Being Excluded From Son's Baptism

    Julia Fox Urges Women Not To Have Kids With 'Losers' After Being Excluded From Son's Baptism

    Julia Fox Urges Women Not To Have Kids With 'Losers' After Being Excluded From Son's Baptism

    Julia Fox Urges Women Not To Have Kids With 'Losers' After Being Excluded From Son's Baptism

    Julia Fox Urges Women Not To Have Kids With 'Losers' After Being Excluded From Son's Baptism

    Julia Fox Urges Women Not To Have Kids With 'Losers' After Being Excluded From Son's Baptism

    Julia Fox Urges Women Not To Have Kids With 'Losers' After Being Excluded From Son's Baptism

    Julia Fox Urges Women Not To Have Kids With 'Losers' After Being Excluded From Son's Baptism

    Julia Fox Urges Women Not To Have Kids With 'Losers' After Being Excluded From Son's Baptism

    • When did Julia Fox date Kanye West?

      Their relationship was briefly public in early 2022, shortly after the rapper's divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. They separated on February 14 of that same year.
