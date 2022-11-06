I Dedicate These Illustrations To The Psychological Agony Abused Women Suffer (8 Pics)
When it comes to violence against women, most people think of physical violence. But in fact, psychological abuse is often more dangerous. Humiliation, intimidation, and control lead the victim into a state of anxiety, fear, feelings of worthlessness, and loneliness. I have created a series of illustrations dedicated to suffering, loneliness, and the search for freedom.
