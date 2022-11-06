When it comes to violence against women, most people think of physical violence. But in fact, psychological abuse is often more dangerous. Humiliation, intimidation, and control lead the victim into a state of anxiety, fear, feelings of worthlessness, and loneliness. I have created a series of illustrations dedicated to suffering, loneliness, and the search for freedom.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | linktr.ee | pinterest.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

To Arrive On The Top

To Arrive On The Top

es.watercolor Report

0points
POST
#2

Thinking Girl

Thinking Girl

es.watercolor Report

0points
POST
#3

Under The Poppy Flower

Under The Poppy Flower

es.watercolor Report

0points
POST
#4

Fragility

Fragility

es.watercolor Report

0points
POST
#5

Sleeping With The Moon

Sleeping With The Moon

es.watercolor Report

0points
POST
#6

The Soul

The Soul

es.watercolor Report

0points
POST
#7

Ocean Girl

Ocean Girl

es.watercolor Report

0points
POST
#8

To Hold

To Hold

es.watercolor Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!