“Happy With Every Other Woman But His Wife”: Justin Bieber’s ‘Mad’ Chemistry With SZA Raises Eyebrows

Justin Bieber gave an unexpected surprise to Los Angeles when he joined SZA on stage at SoFi Stadium on the evening of Friday, May 23.

While the Saturn singer was on tour with Kendrick Lamar at their Grand National Tour, the 31-year-old appeared in front of thousands to showcase a bit of on-stage chemistry.

He appeared while SZA was performing their remix of her hit song Snooze, and various videos of the night showcased the two dancing to the music and appearing to be friendly with one another.

Image credits: justinbieber

At one point, Bieber gave her a hug and kissed her hand multiple times.

His wife, Hailey Bieber, was in the stands watching every second of the performance, even taking to her Instagram to post on her story, writing, “My 2 favourite artists,” making it clear that she had no problem with her husband and SZA vibing it out on stage.

And it seems as if the thousands of fans in attendance loved the collaboration just as much, with thunderous applause and cheers ringing out as soon as the Baby singer appeared on stage.

Indeed, this is a rare occasion.

Image credits: jarianartist

muito obrigada a quem gravou esse take perfeitamente, to obcecada no justin bieber e na sza sendo os mais fofos do mundo pic.twitter.com/Nutss097cJ — gabriela (@jarianartist) May 24, 2025

The last time Bieber performed in front of a large crowd was at Coachella in 2024 when he surprised the crowd during Tems’ set to sing a rendition of the 2021 remix of Essence, as reported by TMZ.

A few netizens, however, thought his on-stage chemistry with SZA went a bit too far, especially regarding his recent Vogue remark about his wife.

“That man be happy with every other woman but his wife lord,” one person said, paired with a face-palm emoji.

Fans immediately noticed his on-stage chemistry with SZA

Image credits: szamidias

SZA surprised fans by bringing out Justin Bieber to perform “Snooze” together during her Grand National Tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/rAUK7wLDs3 — hear and there (@hear_and_there_) May 24, 2025

“He’s happy with everyone else but his wife,” another echoed.

A third chimed in, “You just know Hailey is trippin rn…”

“He needed that love,” someone else claimed. “People can be so cruel but she lifted his spirit’s [sic].”

Strangely enough, he recently left a “cozy” comment on 17-year-old Ariana Greenblatt’s Instagram when she promoted Fear Street: Prom Queen, which began streaming on Friday, May 23.

“fear street: prom queen is out now on netflix!!!” she wrote, to which Bieber responded, “I love youuuuuuu.”

Image credits: haileybieber

The comment opened up a can of worms as people raised their eyebrows at the interaction.

“Bro needs to get off the internet,” one person said. “I’m sorry he’s so miserable, but being chronically online isn’t going to fix that.”

Additionally, Bieber was put on blast after congratulating his wife for her first Vogue Magazine cover in a particularly unusual fashion.

This past week was pretty huge for Hailey Bieber in terms of her career — she launched her skincare brand Rhode’s partnership with Sephora while finally modeling for the beloved fashion magazine.

He went on Instagram to celebrate the milestone but decided to use his caption to recount a previous incident between him and his wife.

Bieber has been the topic of many controversial conversations lately

Image credits: WordFromKdot

Hailey Bieber was spotted supporting her husband, Justin Bieber, performing with SZA at the Grand National Tour L.A. (N2). pic.twitter.com/3WpSyirrpm — kendrick Lyrics (@WordFromKdot) May 24, 2025

“Yo, this reminds me [of] when Hailey and I got into a huge fight,” he wrote. “I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes. I know, so mean.”

Bieber continued, “For some reason, because I felt disrespected, I thought, ‘I gotta get even.’ I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want, which is intimacy and connection.

“So baby, [you] already know but forgive me for saying [you] wouldn’t get a Vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken.”

Image credits: haileybieber

His 294 million followers were quite unimpressed with the message, saying this wasn’t the best way to offer congratulations to his wife, while pointing fingers at the ‘sadly mistaken’ that was added at the end.

Since then, the singer has changed the caption to various emojis, including a person shrugging as well as hands forming a heart.

“He needs flavor in his life,” one person blasted

