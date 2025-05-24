Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Happy With Every Other Woman But His Wife”: Justin Bieber’s ‘Mad’ Chemistry With SZA Raises Eyebrows
Justin Bieber and SZA performing together on stage, showing mad chemistry during a lively music event.
Celebrities, News

“Happy With Every Other Woman But His Wife”: Justin Bieber’s ‘Mad’ Chemistry With SZA Raises Eyebrows

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Bieber gave an unexpected surprise to Los Angeles when he joined SZA on stage at SoFi Stadium on the evening of Friday, May 23. 

While the Saturn singer was on tour with Kendrick Lamar at their Grand National Tour, the 31-year-old appeared in front of thousands to showcase a bit of on-stage chemistry. 

He appeared while SZA was performing their remix of her hit song Snooze, and various videos of the night showcased the two dancing to the music and appearing to be friendly with one another.

Highlights
  • Justin Bieber surprised fans by joining SZA on stage at SoFi Stadium, showing notable on-stage chemistry.
  • Hailey Bieber supported her husband throughout, posting on Instagram to express love for both artists, signaling no jealousy.
  • Bieber’s congratulatory Instagram post for Hailey’s Vogue cover sparked backlash as he recalled a past fight in an awkward way.
RELATED:

    Justin Bieber surprised fans on stage during SZA and Kendrick Lamar’s tour in Los Angeles

    Justin Bieber shirtless in a music studio with tattoos, surrounded by instruments, highlighting chemistry with SZA.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    At one point, Bieber gave her a hug and kissed her hand multiple times. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His wife, Hailey Bieber, was in the stands watching every second of the performance, even taking to her Instagram to post on her story, writing, “My 2 favourite artists,” making it clear that she had no problem with her husband and SZA vibing it out on stage.

    And it seems as if the thousands of fans in attendance loved the collaboration just as much, with thunderous applause and cheers ringing out as soon as the Baby singer appeared on stage.

    Indeed, this is a rare occasion.

    Justin Bieber and SZA performing on stage, showing their chemistry and interaction during a live concert.

    Image credits: jarianartist

    The last time Bieber performed in front of a large crowd was at Coachella in 2024 when he surprised the crowd during Tems’ set to sing a rendition of the 2021 remix of Essence, as reported by TMZ.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A few netizens, however, thought his on-stage chemistry with SZA went a bit too far, especially regarding his recent Vogue remark about his wife.

    “That man be happy with every other woman but his wife lord,” one person said, paired with a face-palm emoji.

    Fans immediately noticed his on-stage chemistry with SZA

    Justin Bieber and SZA performing on stage together, showcasing their chemistry during a live concert.

    Image credits: szamidias

    “He’s happy with everyone else but his wife,” another echoed.

    A third chimed in, “You just know Hailey is trippin rn…”

    “He needed that love,” someone else claimed. “People can be so cruel but she lifted his spirit’s [sic].”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Strangely enough, he recently left a “cozy” comment on 17-year-old Ariana Greenblatt’s Instagram when she promoted Fear Street: Prom Queen, which began streaming on Friday, May 23.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “fear street: prom queen is out now on netflix!!!” she wrote, to which Bieber responded, “I love youuuuuuu.” 

    Justin Bieber and SZA performing on stage with large screens behind them showing their images in a concert setting.

    Image credits: haileybieber

    The comment opened up a can of worms as people raised their eyebrows at the interaction. 

    “Bro needs to get off the internet,” one person said. “I’m sorry he’s so miserable, but being chronically online isn’t going to fix that.”

    Additionally, Bieber was put on blast after congratulating his wife for her first Vogue Magazine cover in a particularly unusual fashion.

    This past week was pretty huge for Hailey Bieber in terms of her career — she launched her skincare brand Rhode’s partnership with Sephora while finally modeling for the beloved fashion magazine. 

    He went on Instagram to celebrate the milestone but decided to use his caption to recount a previous incident between him and his wife.

    Bieber has been the topic of many controversial conversations lately

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fans capturing moments at a concert highlighting Justin Bieber’s mad chemistry with SZA sparking curiosity and headlines.

    Image credits: WordFromKdot

    “Yo, this reminds me [of] when Hailey and I got into a huge fight,” he wrote. “I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes. I know, so mean.”

    Bieber continued, “For some reason, because I felt disrespected, I thought, ‘I gotta get even.’ I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want, which is intimacy and connection.

    “So baby, [you] already know but forgive me for saying [you] wouldn’t get a Vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Justin Bieber and a woman sitting close in a car, showcasing chemistry that raises eyebrows among fans.

    Image credits: haileybieber

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His 294 million followers were quite unimpressed with the message, saying this wasn’t the best way to offer congratulations to his wife, while pointing fingers at the ‘sadly mistaken’ that was added at the end.

    Since then, the singer has changed the caption to various emojis, including a person shrugging as well as hands forming a heart.

    “He needs flavor in his life,” one person blasted

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Justin Bieber’s chemistry with SZA, raising eyebrows online.

    Justin Bieber and SZA laughing together, showing playful and intense chemistry raising eyebrows.

    Comment stating he needs flavor in his life, referencing Justin Bieber’s chemistry with SZA raising eyebrows.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment under a post discussing Justin Bieber’s mad chemistry with SZA raising eyebrows.

    Comment about Justin Bieber’s chemistry with SZA, expressing skepticism about his happiness with his wife Hailey.

    Justin Bieber and SZA sharing a moment, sparking discussions about their chemistry and public reactions.

    Comment discussing Justin Bieber’s chemistry with SZA, sparking rumors about his relationship with his wife Hailey.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media expressing concern about Justin Bieber’s interactions, referencing chemistry with SZA.

    Comment on social media about Justin Bieber’s mad chemistry with SZA causing buzz and concern for his wife Hailey.

    Facebook comment praising support for Justin Bieber after his stage performance, highlighting fan admiration and encouragement.

    Comment on social media post discussing a version of a performance, expressing love and noting the performer was feeling his performance.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment praising Justin Bieber’s mad chemistry with SZA as hot and undeniable with fire emojis.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment speculating about Hailey’s reaction to Justin Bieber’s chemistry with SZA.

    Comment saying he needed love and she lifted his spirits, discussing Justin Bieber mad chemistry with SZA raising eyebrows

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    0

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda