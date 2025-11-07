Who Is SZA? SZA is an American singer-songwriter, known for her deeply honest lyrics and genre-bending R&B sound. Her unique vocal style and introspective themes have captivated a global audience. She gained significant public attention with her debut studio album, Ctrl, which received critical acclaim and multiple Grammy Award nominations. This success solidified her place as a major force in contemporary music.

Full Name Solána Imani Rowe Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity Black American Education Columbia High School, Delaware State University, Fashion Institute of Technology Father Abdul Mubarak-Rowe Mother Audrey Rowe Siblings Panya Rowe, Daniel Rowe

Early Life and Education Solána Imani Rowe was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and raised in Maplewood, New Jersey, in an Orthodox Muslim household. Her parents, Audrey and Abdul, nurtured an early exposure to diverse music. She attended Columbia High School, excelling in gymnastics, and later studied marine biology at Delaware State University. Rowe briefly enrolled in the Fashion Institute of Technology before pursuing her music career.

Notable Relationships SZA is currently single, though her past relationships have drawn public interest. She dated Drake briefly in 2009, a fact confirmed by the singer years later. She was also engaged for five years to an unnamed fashion designer, a relationship she revealed lasted over a decade. SZA has no publicly acknowledged children.

Career Highlights SZA’s R&B albums Ctrl and SOS have achieved monumental success, garnering global streaming dominance and numerous multi-platinum singles. SOS set significant chart records, including spending 100 weeks in the Billboard 200’s top ten. Her collaborative work includes chart-topping hits like “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat and “All the Stars” with Kendrick Lamar. SZA has also launched eco-friendly merchandise, reflecting her broader interests. To date, SZA has collected 5 Grammy Awards, multiple American Music Awards, and a Billboard Woman of the Year honor, solidifying her impactful presence in contemporary music.