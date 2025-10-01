Sza’s “Before And After” Confessions And The Aftermath Of Cosmetic Transformation

ADVERTISEMENT

Following her 2017 breakout with the Grammy-nominated album Ctrl, Solana Imani Rowe, better known as SZA, quickly became one of the defining voices of modern R&B. Back then, she was a shy artist with three vulnerable EPs to her name. But as her career soared, so did public attention on her appearance.

Sza smiling with natural curly hair wearing a graphic t-shirt, representing before and after cosmetic transformation themes.

Image credits: Roger Kisby / Getty Images

It didn’t take long before fans and media outlets began dissecting SZA’s before-and-after photos, sparking speculation about whether she had undergone cosmetic procedures. True to her candid persona, she took the uncommon celebrity route and addressed the rumors directly.

Now, more than a decade after her rise, the conversation around her looks is louder than ever, even with her openness about going under the knife.

SZA’s Early Career and Original Image

SZA’s road to stardom was anything but smooth. After college, she worked odd jobs and pursued music to escape financial dependence on her then-fiancé. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, she shared how insecurity around her ex’s former partners pushed her to create something that gave her self-worth.

Eventually, her talent and two self-released EPs helped her become the first female artist signed to Top Dawg Entertainment in July 2013. Surrounded by artists like Kendrick Lamar, SchoolBoy Q, and Jay Rock, she was seen as the group’s little sister.

By 2014, she released her third EP, Z, a blend of R&B, pop, and soul that marked her signature sound. The project introduced her to the Billboard charts and gave her exposure like never before.

Her sudden rise brought its own challenges. SZA went from being bullied in high school (per People) to having her life publicly scrutinized. After delays and talks of quitting, she released Ctrl in 2017 to massive acclaim.

If listeners hadn’t taken notice before, they did when the album was certified five times platinum in the United States and New Zealand.

In a 2014 interview with StyleLikeU, SZA explained that her relationship with her body was shaped by growing up in a Muslim household. On the Ctrl album cover, she wears a curvy bodysuit under a modest denim jacket. The outfit was an intentional reflection of her upbringing.

She also noted that spending much of her teen years in isolation made her more curious about experimenting with clothing and personal style later in life.

The First Rumors and Online Comparisons

After Ctrl debuted in the Top 3 on the US Billboard 200, media attention on SZA intensified. In 2018, the first wave of plastic surgery rumors emerged, with fans claiming she had undergone a nose job. Online, collages comparing her old and new photos circulated to support the speculation.

Side-by-side before and after images showing cosmetic transformation and confessions of Sza’s beauty changes.

Image credits: Roger Kisby / Getty Images, Mindy Small / Getty Images

Speaking with Teen Vogue in 2018, SZA addressed the rumors and denied getting a rhinoplasty. She explained that when she first entered the spotlight, she had gained weight, and once she lost it, many people didn’t recognize her face.

She also credited a skilled makeup artist, better contouring techniques, and using products that matched her skin tone for enhancing the appearance of her face in photos.

In the same interview, she opened up about how issues like acne and her teeth contributed to feelings of self-consciousness, especially in public. On the eighth track of her debut album, Garden, she sings, “Lie to me and say my booty getting bigger even if it ain’t… You know I’m sensitive about having no booty.”

Explaining Surgery in Her Own Words

Over time, speculation around SZA’s appearance only intensified. Fans pointed to alleged procedures, such as jaw surgery, a chin lift, and a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), analyzing her photos in search of evidence.

On her 2022 album SOS, her most successful to date, SZA addressed some of these rumors head-on. On the opening track, she raps, “So classic, that a** so fat, it look natural, it’s not.” On track 15, Conceited, she adds, “I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it. I just heard your opinion, I could’ve did without it.”

In a December 2024 interview with British Vogue, she confirmed she had undergone a BBL.

She began hitting the gym in early 2022, hoping to build healthy weight, particularly in her butt. While she saw gains in other muscle groups, her glutes weren’t progressing as fast. Frustrated with the pace, she opted to speed up the process through surgery.

In a 2024 appearance on the S.H.E MD podcast, she also talked about her experience with breast implants. With a family history of breast cancer (her mother and grandmother were diagnosed, and her aunt had a preventative mastectomy), SZA had a 53% risk of developing the disease. Despite that, she went ahead with the procedure.

Recovery from the surgery was rough. She developed fibrosis, a buildup of scar tissue in her breasts, which worsened with the implants. “I didn’t feel good, and it was painful,” she recalled. “So, I took them out and now, they’re just my boobs.”

She later underwent a second surgery to remove both the fibrosis and the implants. According to the American Cancer Society, fibrosis does not raise the risk of breast cancer, meaning her health outlook remained unchanged.

Sza showing a before and after cosmetic transformation selfie, highlighting changes in appearance and style.

Image credits: @hollywoodunlocked, Adrianna

As of now, SZA has only confirmed the BBL and breast implants. She has not publicly acknowledged undergoing any other cosmetic procedures.

How Fans and Media Reacted

Even though SZA has repeatedly said she doesn’t care what people think about her body or choices, social media continues to dissect every visible change in her appearance.

Some fans admire her honesty, especially in an industry where plastic surgery is often a topic of denial. Others, however, criticize both her past and current looks. In 2022, Instagram influencer Dana Omari praised SZA’s openness about her BBL and encouraged other celebrities to follow suit. Her post drew over 13,000 likes and sparked hundreds of varied responses.

A Reddit thread from 2023 saw thousands of users discussing SZA’s decision to get breast implants and the complications that followed. Many shared similar personal experiences, while others expressed sympathy and criticized the broader beauty culture that drives such decisions. The top comment voiced concern about the pain she endured and questioned the impact of cosmetic surgery trends.

Living with Regret

In a 2023 interview with Elle, SZA reflected on life post-BBL, saying, “I treat my butt like a purse.” She made it clear the decision wasn’t driven by industry pressure, but by her personal desire to have a bigger backside without spending as much time in the gym.

By 2024, her tone had shifted. Speaking with British Vogue, she admitted, “I’m so mad I did that… It was just so stupid… You got a BBL, you realize you didn’t need it… It just wasn’t super necessary. I have other stuff I need to work on about myself. I need to get my mental health together. Not to say you can’t do those things at the same time.”

The American Board for Cosmetic Surgery explains that a Brazilian Butt Lift involves transferring fat from areas like the hips, abdomen, or thighs to the buttocks. For at least two weeks, patients can’t sit or lie on their butt, and physical activity is restricted.

During recovery, SZA had to lie on her stomach and sides for weeks, trying to protect the newly transferred fat. As she stayed immobile, she began to gain more weight than expected and started questioning whether the procedure had been worth it.

Looking back, she acknowledged that her priorities may have been off. Still, she added, “I love my butt. Don’t get me wrong. My booty looks nice. And I’m grateful that it looks pretty much… I don’t know, sometimes natural, but I don’t even care. It’s something that I wanted. I’m enjoying it. I love shaking it.”

Though she called the BBL a rash decision, she also admitted she might make similar choices in the future, saying, “my body is temporary.”

Outside of cosmetic surgery, SZA remains a powerhouse in the global R&B scene and a celebrated pop culture figure.

At the 2022 Grammy Awards, SZA attended with an ankle injury. When she struggled to walk up to accept her award for Best Pop Duo Performance alongside Doja Cat, Lady Gaga helped her manage her dress and get up the stairs. The moment highlighted SZA’s presence as a beloved and evolving artist.

Sza with curly red hair and glam makeup showcasing cosmetic transformation at a social event in stylish attire.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

How SZA Used Her Platform To Shape Beauty Conversations

While many celebrities avoid discussing plastic surgery, SZA has taken a different route, speaking openly about her procedures and the reasons behind them. But her influence goes far beyond aesthetics.

Since 2018, she has been a vocal advocate for social change through fashion, especially promoting self-image among Black women. She launched Ctrl Fishing Co., a clothing brand that donates 100% of its profits to ocean conservation efforts.

Woman taking a mirror selfie, showcasing cosmetic transformation with confident pose and casual comfortable outfit indoors.

Image credits: @ctrifishingco / Instagram

The first collection included t-shirts and sweatshirts with embroidered messages like “Sustainability Gang” and “Puck Flastic.” SZA herself modeled several of the pieces.

In a 2018 Coveteur interview, SZA discussed growing up Muslim and how modesty shaped her style. Raised to wear baggy clothes and overalls and weighing close to 200 pounds, she developed a love for loose-fitting clothing.

Her early gym sessions were meant to help her feel more confident in fitted outfits. Now, she says, “Instead of doing what was available, I can wear what I want, and that’s a blessing.”

By speaking candidly about her own cosmetic choices, SZA has helped normalize these conversations. Her openness gives others, including fellow celebrities, permission to talk about their bodies without fear of judgment.