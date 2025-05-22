“Turning Into Kanye”: Selena Gomez Silently Supports Hailey Bieber After Justin’s Vogue Remark

ADVERTISEMENT

Selena Gomez seemed to silently share her support for Hailey Bieber earlier this week, following her husband Justin Bieber’s strange comment about his wife.

The past few days have been huge for the model’s career. She was able to land her first Vogue magazine cover while also hard-launching her skincare brand Rhode’s partnership with Sephora.

Justin Bieber made a strange Instagram post about Hailey's Vogue cover, recalling a past fight where he doubted she'd make it.

Fans reacted negatively to Justin's post, calling it a backhanded congratulatory message.

Her husband’s congratulations regarding her Vogue cover was a little strange, to say the least, and now fans have noticed that Selena decided to hit the like button on the Instagram announcement regarding the Rhode collaboration.

Selena Gomez seemingly showed support for Hailey Bieber following Justin’s rude remark

Whether the singer was aware of the 31-year-old’s backhanded remark about his wife still remains unclear, but the two have often been pitted against one another in the past due to their romantic ties with Justin.

Recently, the Sorry artist took to social media to celebrate Hailey’s milestone. Along with Vogue’s summer issue, he decided to use a particularly unique caption to share a brief story.

“Yo, this reminds me [of] when Hailey and I got into a huge fight,” he said. “I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes. I know, so mean.”

He continued, “For some reason, because I felt disrespected, I thought, ‘I gotta get even.’ I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want, which is intimacy and connection.

“So baby, [you] already know but forgive me for saying [you] wouldn’t get a Vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken.”

Instead of congratulating his wife, the singer shared a strange anecdote

His 294 million followers were, unsurprisingly, not impressed, confused about where the genuine note of congratulations appeared to be.

“Justin, idk if this is how you say congrats to your wife lol,” one person noted.

Another said, “Love justin but FREE HAILEY,” gaining more than 10,000 likes.

“You are slowly turning into Kanye West,” a third slammed.

The story did not go over well with fans

“Who needs enemies when they have a husband like you,” someone scolded, while another echoed, “Hailey doesn’t need new haters, she has the biggest one at home.”

The pressure seemed to get to Justin, as the singer decided to edit his caption down to a few emojis, including a person shrugging as well as hands forming a heart.

However, the initial damage had been done, as the previous message did not escape anyone’s radar.

“Bro thought he would edit the caption and nobody would notice tf,” one person stated, gaining nearly 40K likes. “You’re a celebrity Justin c’mon now you don’t have to share everything here!”

“May this love NEVER find me and even hides from me,” another wrote.

“She went thru 18 hours of labor… only for u to embarrass her by letting the world know you didnt believe in her potential?????? and you’re sad you were proven wrong? Idk but FREE HAILEY,” one scathing comment read.

As reported by Daily Mail, this kind of behavior from Justin isn’t out of the norm.

“Justin and Hailey get into fights, and Justin goes for the low hanging fruit to try to win arguments, to make Hailey feel bad, and it works,” an insider told the outlet.

“As much as they are in love, there are plenty of times that they are at each other’s throats. Hailey has been mad at him plenty of times, and it will happen again and again. She comes around and forgives him.”

They continued, “She will let him do what he needs to do and will accept his apology. The Justin we see now is the Justin that Hailey has seen all along, and she feels like she can always fix him. Good or bad, it is a never ending circle.”

But as it turns out, the couple sees these arguments and outbursts as crucial to maintaining their relationship.

“Justin and Hailey treat their relationship like Romeo and Juliet — without the morbid ending. They love hard, they fight hard, and drama often fuels their every move,” said the insider.

Selena and Hailey have a tense history, as the two have both been romantically involved with Justin

