“Turning Into Kanye”: Selena Gomez Silently Supports Hailey Bieber After Justin’s Vogue Remark
Hailey Bieber posing for Vogue cover photo with wet hair, wearing striped top, related to Kanye and Justin's Vogue remark.
Celebrities, News

“Turning Into Kanye”: Selena Gomez Silently Supports Hailey Bieber After Justin’s Vogue Remark

Selena Gomez seemed to silently share her support for Hailey Bieber earlier this week, following her husband Justin Bieber’s strange comment about his wife. 

The past few days have been huge for the model’s career. She was able to land her first Vogue magazine cover while also hard-launching her skincare brand Rhode’s partnership with Sephora. 

Highlights
  • Selena Gomez seemed to show silent support for Hailey Bieber by liking her Instagram announcement on the Rhode and Sephora partnership.
  • Justin Bieber made a strange Instagram post about Hailey's Vogue cover, recalling a past fight where he doubted she'd make it.
  • Fans reacted negatively to Justin's post, calling it a backhanded congratulatory message.

Her husband’s congratulations regarding her Vogue cover was a little strange, to say the least, and now fans have noticed that Selena decided to hit the like button on the Instagram announcement regarding the Rhode collaboration.

RELATED:

    Selena Gomez seemingly showed support for Hailey Bieber following Justin’s rude remark

    Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber wearing casual outfits while descending stairs, highlighting turning into Kanye support theme.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Kishanmistry

    Whether the singer was aware of the 31-year-old’s backhanded remark about his wife still remains unclear, but the two have often been pitted against one another in the past due to their romantic ties with Justin. 

    Recently, the Sorry artist took to social media to celebrate Hailey’s milestone. Along with Vogue’s summer issue, he decided to use a particularly unique caption to share a brief story. 

    “Yo, this reminds me [of] when Hailey and I got into a huge fight,” he said. “I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes. I know, so mean.”

    Hailey Bieber wearing a leopard print coat taking a mirror selfie, related to Selena Gomez silently supporting Hailey Bieber.

    Image credits: haileybieber

    He continued, “For some reason, because I felt disrespected, I thought, ‘I gotta get even.’ I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want, which is intimacy and connection.

    “So baby, [you] already know but forgive me for saying [you] wouldn’t get a Vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken.”

    Instead of congratulating his wife, the singer shared a strange anecdote

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

    Screenshot of Justin Bieber's message about a fight with Hailey, Vogue cover remarks, and a reflection on maturity and connection.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    His 294 million followers were, unsurprisingly, not impressed, confused about where the genuine note of congratulations appeared to be.

    Justin, idk if this is how you say congrats to your wife lol,” one person noted.

    Another said, “Love justin but FREE HAILEY,” gaining more than 10,000 likes.

    “You are slowly turning into Kanye West,” a third slammed.

    The story did not go over well with fans

    Selena Gomez showing silent support for Hailey Bieber amid Justin’s Vogue remark in a monochrome social media post.

    Image credits: sephora

    Instagram post liked by selenagomez and 419,696 others, showing Selena Gomez silently supporting Hailey Bieber.

    Image credits: sephora

    “Who needs enemies when they have a husband like you,” someone scolded, while another echoed, “Hailey doesn’t need new haters, she has the biggest one at home.”

    The pressure seemed to get to Justin, as the singer decided to edit his caption down to a few emojis, including a person shrugging as well as hands forming a heart.

    However, the initial damage had been done, as the previous message did not escape anyone’s radar. 

    “Bro thought he would edit the caption and nobody would notice tf,” one person stated, gaining nearly 40K likes. “You’re a celebrity Justin c’mon now you don’t have to share everything here!”

    “May this love NEVER find me and even hides from me,” another wrote.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Tyrell (@tyrellhampton)

    “She went thru 18 hours of labor… only for u to embarrass her by letting the world know you didnt believe in her potential?????? and you’re sad you were proven wrong? Idk but FREE HAILEY,” one scathing comment read.

    As reported by Daily Mail, this kind of behavior from Justin isn’t out of the norm. 

    Justin and Hailey get into fights, and Justin goes for the low hanging fruit to try to win arguments, to make Hailey feel bad, and it works,” an insider told the outlet.

    “As much as they are in love, there are plenty of times that they are at each other’s throats. Hailey has been mad at him plenty of times, and it will happen again and again. She comes around and forgives him.”

    Selena Gomez with sleek hair and makeup, wearing a black halter top indoors, reflecting subtle support in a calm expression.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    They continued, “She will let him do what he needs to do and will accept his apology. The Justin we see now is the Justin that Hailey has seen all along, and she feels like she can always fix him. Good or bad, it is a never ending circle.” 

    But as it turns out, the couple sees these arguments and outbursts as crucial to maintaining their relationship. 

    “Justin and Hailey treat their relationship like Romeo and Juliet — without the morbid ending. They love hard, they fight hard, and drama often fuels their every move,” said the insider.

    Selena and Hailey have a tense history, as the two have both been romantically involved with Justin

    Tweet showing social media discussion about Selena Gomez silently supporting Hailey Bieber after Justin's Vogue remark.

    Image credits: SGxTS_abhay

    Tweet highlighting Selena Gomez's supportive response related to Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Vogue remark controversy.

    Image credits: svenwontmiss

    Tweet about Selena Gomez’s silent support for Hailey Bieber amid Justin Bieber’s Vogue remark controversy.

    Image credits: smgcrumbs

    Tweet expressing admiration for Selena Gomez quietly supporting Hailey Bieber after Justin's Vogue remark.

    Image credits: DolllikeSelena

    Tweet discussing Selena Gomez showing more support for Hailey Bieber after Justin's Vogue remark with crying emojis.

    Image credits: vesperamyst

    Tweet by user rory expressing strong support with a heart emoji, related to Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber silent support.

    Image credits: raresdolls

    Tweet showing support for Hailey Bieber from Selena Gomez amid Justin's Vogue remark in the Turning Into Kanye conversation.

    Image credits: jikooking13

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Selena Gomez, related to turning into Kanye and supporting Hailey Bieber after Justin's Vogue remark.

    Image credits: Indian2000s

    Tweet screenshot showing a Selena Gomez fan discussing Justin Bieber amid Turning Into Kanye and Hailey Bieber support.

    Image credits: selenagoto

    Tweet discussing Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s relationship following Justin Bieber’s Vogue remark.

    Image credits: sushiachan

    Tweet by Bunny commenting on Justin as the problem, related to Selena Gomez supporting Hailey Bieber after Justin's Vogue remark.

    Image credits: ih8turex

    Social media comment expressing support for Selena Gomez amid Justin's Vogue remark controversy.

    Image credits: drinkszorcoffee

    Tweet praising Selena Gomez, expressing support amid Justin Bieber’s Vogue remark and Hailey Bieber's situation.

    Image credits: genasis_marie

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    User avatar
    POST
