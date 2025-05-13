Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Disrespecting Her Is His Love Language": Justin Bieber Sparks Fury Over "Vile" Mother's Day Post
Justin Bieber with Hailey Baldwin at an event, sparking controversy over disrespecting her as a love language on Mother's Day.
Celebrities, News

"Disrespecting Her Is His Love Language": Justin Bieber Sparks Fury Over "Vile" Mother's Day Post

Justin Bieber’s strange Mother’s Day message overshadowed what should have been a sweet milestone for his wife, Hailey Bieber—her first celebration as a new mother.

The Baby singer, 31, appeared to be dealing with some heavy feelings just months after the August 2024 birth of his son, Jack Blues Bieber.

“The cruelty he is showing his wife is so sad,” one said of his eyebrow-raising words.

Highlights
  • Justin Bieber shared a bizarre Mother’s Day message months after his wife Hailey became a mother.
  • Among several posts, he shared a video of Hailey being surprised and serenaded by a mariachi band.
  • “What a POS! Hailey you can do better! You don’t need him! He is a douch bag!” one said after his cryptic message.
  • Justin's mother Pattie Mallette also shared a Mother's Day post about her daughter-in-law Hailey.
    Justin Bieber shared a strange Mother’s Day message on his wife’s first one as a mother 

    Justin Bieber wearing a pink beanie and sunglasses with Hailey Baldwin posing at a music awards event.

    Trigger warning: this article contains details of exploitation and self-harm that may be distressing to some

    In honor of Mother’s Day, Justin shared a handful of posts that appeared normal, except for one cryptic message.

    He posted a sweet video of a mariachi band walking in to surprise Hailey and serenade her with a rendition of the classic Mexican song Cielito Lindo.

    Woman in light dress holding a baby in yellow outfit, highlighting themes of disrespect and love language in media coverage.

    Fans called Justin the “husband and father of the century” after the video. But the internet’s tone was different when he shared another message online.

    The Grammy-winning singer shared a bizarre message that is no longer visible on his profile.

    “’Love u moms but mothers day sucks a**,” he wrote in his message.

    “’Love u moms but mothers day sucks a**,” Justin wrote in a bizarre message on Mother’s Day

    Hailey Bieber in a striped shirt taking a mirror selfie, relating to Justin Bieber's controversial Mother's Day post.

    Image credits: haileybieber / Instagram

    Stunned netizens called the message “vile” and said Justin was “in dire need of therapy, not a baby.”

    “What a POS! Hailey you can do better! You don’t need him! He is a douche bag!” one said.

    “I feel bad for your wife,” a social media user said 

    Justin Bieber's controversial Mother's Day post sparks backlash over disrespecting her as his love language.

    Many speculated whether his words were the outcome of his dynamics with Hailey, his own mother Pattie Mallette, or someone else.

    “Well his mom left him with diddy, so.. I get it,” read one comment.

    “His mom groomed him so I get it,” another said.

    One wrote, “His mother exploited him. what do you expect?”

    Netizens speculated whether Justin’s mother, Pattie Mallette, had anything to do with his words

    Instagram screen showing Justin Bieber's post with a controversial Mother's Day message sparking backlash over disrespecting her.

    Among Justin’s other Mother’s Day posts, he shared photos of Hailey enjoying motherhood in the comfort of their private life.

    “Best mommy day gurlie,” Justin wrote in the caption.

    The Peaches singer also shared another cryptic Instagram Story with the text, “Good luck today for anyone navigating Mother’s Day.”

    Meanwhile, Hailey shared a series of pictures that included glimpses of herself with her baby boy.

    Woman wearing sunglasses and casual outfit giving thumbs up while pushing a stroller in a large industrial space.

    Image credits: haileybieber / Instagram

    “i love being your mommy Jack Blues. Happy Mothers Day,” the Rhode founder said in her caption.

    Amid all the Mother’s Day tributes from members of the Bieber family, Justin’s mother, Pattie, also shared one to show her love and appreciation of her daughter-in-law.

    Justin’s mother, Pattie, shared a post to express her love and appreciation for Hailey

    Young woman wearing glasses and a cap with a child’s hand in her mouth, linked to disrespecting her love language news.

    Image credits: haileybieber / Instagram

    Pattie called Hailey a “gift” to the family for her grace, strength, and love.

    “Happy Mother’s Day Hailey, you are such a gift to our family—graceful, strong, and full of love,” she wrote in the caption.

    Black and white close-up of Justin Bieber’s face near a baby’s foot with a Happy Mother's Day message on screen.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    “Watching you step so fully and beautifully into motherhood has been such a joy,” Pattie added. “I love you.”

    A fan commented on her post, saying, “Thank you Pattie for giving us Justin and Hailey for giving us Jack!”

    “I love being your mommy Jack Blues,” Hailey wrote in her own Instagram post

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

    Pattie had given birth to Justin in a shelter for teen moms just a month before her 19th birthday.

    She played a massive role in his meteoric rise to fame, starting with uploading videos of him singing on YouTube, the platform where he was first discovered.

    She also accompanied him on his first trip to Atlanta to meet music entrepreneur Scooter Braun.

    Pattie wrote about being violated repeatedly as a child before welcoming Justin in a shelter for teen moms

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)


    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting with laughter, related to Justin Bieber's controversial Mother's Day post.

    Pattie, whose parents were divorced, grew up with traumatic experiences and was violated from the age of five by a male babysitter and a friend’s grandfather.

    She experienced people’s predatory behavior so often that it began to feel normal at some point, Pattie revealed in her book Nowhere but Up: The Story of Justin Bieber’s Mom.

    Justin Bieber and pregnant partner posing outdoors, linked to controversy over disrespect in Mother's Day post.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    As a teenager, her life was shaped by alcohol and illicit substances, and she had a toxic on-and-off relationship with Justin’s father, Jeremy Bieber, for about four years.

    She attempted to end her life a few months before Justin was conceived.

    The then-17-year-old threw herself in front of a truck and wound up in a mental ward.

    Pattie was proud of her son but was also “afraid” of steering him in the wrong direction

    Justin Bieber and a woman in casual hats, capturing a close-up selfie indoors with neutral expressions.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    After welcoming her now world-famous son, Pattie raised him in a shelter and worked two or three jobs to make a living.

    Justin eventually became a child star, making Pattie proud but also “afraid” of steering him in the wrong direction.

    “At the end of the day, I was Justin’s mother. I was accountable for any documents I signed, or any deal I authorized,” she wrote in her book.

    Justin Bieber and a woman posing against a stone wall, sparking controversy over disrespect in a Mother's Day post.

    Image credits: haileybieber / Instagram

    Pattie shared a sweet birthday tribute to her son as he turned 31 in March this year.

    “Son, I spent half my life chasin’ you around, From climbin’ too high to standin’ your ground, you never backed down,” she said. “Now a husband and father, you’ve come a long way … ”

    If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or su*cide ideation, help is available:International Hotlines.

    “Hailey girl it’s time you leave him,” one fan said after Justin’s cryptic Mother’s Day post

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Justin Bieber for a vile Mother's Day post disrespecting his wife during her first celebration.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing disrespecting her as his love language in a controversial Mother's Day context.

    Tweet expressing hope to avoid disrespect, referencing Justin Bieber sparking fury over a vile Mother's Day post.

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing concern about disrespect in relation to Justin Bieber's controversial Mother's Day post.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing a controversial Justin Bieber Mother's Day post sparking public fury.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply stating he hates her, relating to Justin Bieber disrespecting her as his love language.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing concern over Justin Bieber's controversial Mother's Day post sparking online fury.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing disrespectful behavior toward mother and wife sparking controversy over Justin Bieber's post.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Justin Bieber’s controversial Mother's Day post about disrespecting his mom.

    Screenshot of a social media post reacting to Justin Bieber's controversial Mother's Day post sparking online fury.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Justin Bieber’s Mother's Day post, sparking online fury over disrespect.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

