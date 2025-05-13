“Disrespecting Her Is His Love Language”: Justin Bieber Sparks Fury Over “Vile” Mother’s Day Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Bieber’s strange Mother’s Day message overshadowed what should have been a sweet milestone for his wife, Hailey Bieber—her first celebration as a new mother.

The Baby singer, 31, appeared to be dealing with some heavy feelings just months after the August 2024 birth of his son, Jack Blues Bieber.

“The cruelty he is showing his wife is so sad,” one said of his eyebrow-raising words.

Justin's mother Pattie Mallette also shared a Mother's Day post about her daughter-in-law Hailey.

Justin Bieber shared a strange Mother’s Day message on his wife’s first one as a mother

Trigger warning: this article contains details of exploitation and self-harm that may be distressing to some

In honor of Mother’s Day, Justin shared a handful of posts that appeared normal, except for one cryptic message.

He posted a sweet video of a mariachi band walking in to surprise Hailey and serenade her with a rendition of the classic Mexican song Cielito Lindo.

Fans called Justin the “husband and father of the century” after the video. But the internet’s tone was different when he shared another message online.

The Grammy-winning singer shared a bizarre message that is no longer visible on his profile.

“’Love u moms but mothers day sucks a**,” he wrote in his message.

“’Love u moms but mothers day sucks a**,” Justin wrote in a bizarre message on Mother’s Day

Stunned netizens called the message “vile” and said Justin was “in dire need of therapy, not a baby.”

“What a POS! Hailey you can do better! You don’t need him! He is a douche bag!” one said.

“I feel bad for your wife,” a social media user said

Many speculated whether his words were the outcome of his dynamics with Hailey, his own mother Pattie Mallette, or someone else.

“Well his mom left him with diddy, so.. I get it,” read one comment.

“His mom groomed him so I get it,” another said.

One wrote, “His mother exploited him. what do you expect?”

Netizens speculated whether Justin’s mother, Pattie Mallette, had anything to do with his words

Among Justin’s other Mother’s Day posts, he shared photos of Hailey enjoying motherhood in the comfort of their private life.

“Best mommy day gurlie,” Justin wrote in the caption.

The Peaches singer also shared another cryptic Instagram Story with the text, “Good luck today for anyone navigating Mother’s Day.”

Meanwhile, Hailey shared a series of pictures that included glimpses of herself with her baby boy.

“i love being your mommy Jack Blues. Happy Mothers Day,” the Rhode founder said in her caption.

Amid all the Mother’s Day tributes from members of the Bieber family, Justin’s mother, Pattie, also shared one to show her love and appreciation of her daughter-in-law.

Justin’s mother, Pattie, shared a post to express her love and appreciation for Hailey

Pattie called Hailey a “gift” to the family for her grace, strength, and love.

“Happy Mother’s Day Hailey, you are such a gift to our family—graceful, strong, and full of love,” she wrote in the caption.

“Watching you step so fully and beautifully into motherhood has been such a joy,” Pattie added. “I love you.”

A fan commented on her post, saying, “Thank you Pattie for giving us Justin and Hailey for giving us Jack!”

“I love being your mommy Jack Blues,” Hailey wrote in her own Instagram post

Pattie had given birth to Justin in a shelter for teen moms just a month before her 19th birthday.

She played a massive role in his meteoric rise to fame, starting with uploading videos of him singing on YouTube, the platform where he was first discovered.

She also accompanied him on his first trip to Atlanta to meet music entrepreneur Scooter Braun.

Pattie wrote about being violated repeatedly as a child before welcoming Justin in a shelter for teen moms

Pattie, whose parents were divorced, grew up with traumatic experiences and was violated from the age of five by a male babysitter and a friend’s grandfather.

She experienced people’s predatory behavior so often that it began to feel normal at some point, Pattie revealed in her book Nowhere but Up: The Story of Justin Bieber’s Mom.

As a teenager, her life was shaped by alcohol and illicit substances, and she had a toxic on-and-off relationship with Justin’s father, Jeremy Bieber, for about four years.

She attempted to end her life a few months before Justin was conceived.

The then-17-year-old threw herself in front of a truck and wound up in a mental ward.

Pattie was proud of her son but was also “afraid” of steering him in the wrong direction

After welcoming her now world-famous son, Pattie raised him in a shelter and worked two or three jobs to make a living.

Justin eventually became a child star, making Pattie proud but also “afraid” of steering him in the wrong direction.

“At the end of the day, I was Justin’s mother. I was accountable for any documents I signed, or any deal I authorized,” she wrote in her book.

Pattie shared a sweet birthday tribute to her son as he turned 31 in March this year.

“Son, I spent half my life chasin’ you around, From climbin’ too high to standin’ your ground, you never backed down,” she said. “Now a husband and father, you’ve come a long way … ”

If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or su*cide ideation, help is available:International Hotlines.

“Hailey girl it’s time you leave him,” one fan said after Justin’s cryptic Mother’s Day post

