“Creeps On The Internet”: Justin Bieber Sparks Debate With Photo Of Bare Baby Jack By The Pool
Celebrities, News

“Creeps On The Internet”: Justin Bieber Sparks Debate With Photo Of Bare Baby Jack By The Pool

Justin Bieber was heavily criticized after sharing a photo of his baby boy, Jack, with his almost 294 million Instagram followers.

The photo shows the 31-year-old singer soaking up the sun with his son, who is lying on top of him, facing away from the camera.

Justin opted to conceal Jack’s face with an emoji but left his bottom exposed, according to some netizens. 

Highlights
  • Justin Bieber posted a poolside photo with his baby boy, Jack Blues, born in August 2024.
  • The post sparked controversy, as Justin chose to cover Jack’s face with an emoji but left his bottom “exposed."
  • People voiced concerns about the baby’s safety, arguing that Justin was making his son vulnerable to perverts online.

“Hate to take your feelings ransom,” he captioned the post on Monday (March 31). 

The image was part of a photo carousel that included screenshots of him FaceTiming with Jack—once again with the baby’s face covered—and a photo of Tupac Shakur.

    Justin Bieber faced backlash after posting a photo of his son, Jack, which some claimed left the baby’s bottom exposed
    Justin Bieber in a casual outfit, wearing a red checkered hat, walking outside at night.

    Image credits: MEGA/GC Images

    In the comments, many people questioned the Sorry singer for censoring his son’s face but not his bottom, arguing that this decision could expose Jack to perverts around the world.

    “300 million followers and that man just posted a pic of his son n*ked on Instagram am I the only one seeing a problem here??” wrote one person, who re-shared the picture, censoring Jack’s bottom with a black box.

    “And for the people saying ‘It’s just a baby why are you thinking about this’ wait til you learn there are creeps on the internet who are looking for this kind of pics and when you have 300M followers it’s VERY dangerous to post a n*ked pic of your baby.”

    Couple in a tender moment, with one partner in a red dress, backlit by a large circular light in a cozy room.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    They added: “For all we know his baby pic may already be shared on ped* chat groups like y’all don’t understand how bad this is, these disgusting people literally scour Insta for baby pictures and with 300M followers they don’t even have to dig it’s given right away to them.”

    Someone else wrote: “What is wrong with you !!!???? Protect your kid!”

    “I didn’t think it was cool either… parents have a lot of love for their children, but bad people don’t,” said someone else, raising concerns about the photo being shared on the dark web.

    Fans raised concerns about child safety, citing the risk of perverts online

    Baby Jack's foot wrapped in a towel by the pool, sparking internet debate around privacy.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    Controversy over Justin Bieber's baby photo post on Instagram sparks online debate.

    Image credits: hinarimey

    However, another group felt that people were overreacting and that the baby was not in any danger. 

    “He’s hiding his son with his hands and you never see that baby’s face… that baby is fine,” one person said.

    “People have to stop telling parents how to be parents,” a fan chimed in. “He is being careful, he rarely posts his son but the one time he wants to post a cute moment of him and his son people attack him.. it’s not like you can really see something.”

    Aware of the risks of sharing photos of their children, many celebrities choose to keep their family pictures private.

    Many condemned Justin, warning about the dangers of the dark web, while others argued that he protected Jack’s privacy

    Baby by the pool with tattoos visible, creating online debate over photo privacy.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    Tweet discussing a photo by Justin Bieber, mentioning a baby and expressing strong opinions.

    Image credits: sturniolita

    Tweet discussing internet safety concerns, mentioning creeps on the internet in relation to baby photos.

    Image credits: hinarimey

    Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, Amal and George Clooney, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are some of the celebrity parents who do not post photos of their children on social media.

    In an open letter, Gigi Hadid asked “paparazzi, press, and fan accounts” to respect the privacy of her and Zayn Malik’s four-year-old daughter, Khai, by blurring out her face in photos.

    In July 2020, Meghan and Harry filed a lawsuit against paparazzi for photographing their then 14-month-old son, Archie, while at home in their backyard.

    Several celebrities, including Ryan Gosling, Meghan Markle, and George Clooney, avoid posting their children’s photos

    Person wearing sunglasses and a blue knit hat, face partially covered.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    Tweet response discussing prevalence of sharing photos online, related to debate on internet privacy.

    Image credits: HurricaneDavid2

    Reply on social media discussing internet behavior related to Justin Bieber photo debate.

    Image credits: hinarimey

    George Clooney issued a call for The Daily Mail and other publications to stop publishing images of celebrity children, emphasizing that they did not choose to be in the spotlight and deserved privacy.

    “I am a public figure and accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children have made no such commitment,” the actor wrote in 2022.

    “We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover.”

    Justin and Hailey welcomed Jack Blues in August 2024.

    Jack Blues Bieber was born in August 2024

    Can't create relevant alt text without recognizing people in the image.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    Tweet expressing concern over online sharing of baby photos, related to Justin Bieber debate.

    Image credits: hinarimey

    A source close to the couple told People that the day Hailey found out she was pregnant was the happiest of Justin’s life.

    “The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for,” they said.

    “The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them.”

    The Rhode founder and Justin did not announce the pregnancy after three months. She managed to keep it a secret for six months until her baby bump became noticeable.

    Jack continues Justin’s family tradition with JB initials, like his father and siblings

    Image credits: justinbieber

    Woman in sun hat holding baby with red crochet blanket by the pool, sunlight streaming through trees. Keywords: Internet debate.

    Image credits: haileybieber

    “I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff,” she told W Magazine.

    “I probably could have hid it until the end,” she added. “But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

    With Jack, the couple continued Justin’s family tradition of keeping the JB initials. Justin shares these initials with his father, Jeremy Bieber, and his younger siblings, Jazmyn and Jaxon.

    People shared their perspectives on whether posting the photo was appropriate or not

    Tweet response discusses internet behavior related to bare baby photo debate.

    Image credits: courtmonroe_

    Tweet by El Gato Mysterio reacting to a debate about a Justin Bieber photo, calling the perspective weird.

    Image credits: paulyfreethrows

    Tweet discussing debate over a controversial baby photo shared online.

    Image credits: Golforo

    Tweet discussing reactions to a baby photo posted by Justin Bieber.

    Image credits: CJ_CeeJayyy

    Tweet discussing internet safety regarding a photo, expressing discomfort with sharing it publicly.

    Image credits: Tashiaprofile

    “Creeps On The Internet”: Justin Bieber Sparks Debate With Photo Of Bare Baby Jack By The Pool

    Image credits: Purrkittypurrs

    Tweet criticizing questionable posts by Bieber involving his baby and song promotion.

    Image credits: femmexvenus

    Tweet expressing concern about "creeps" on the internet in response to a debated photo.

    Image credits: urmomlikesdudes

    Tweet discussing internet creeps regarding a dad posting about his baby by the pool.

    Image credits: drakailean

    Tweet questioning parenting choices in the context of a baby photo, sparking debate on internet privacy concerns.

    Image credits: rareeselenaa

    Tweet by a mom about posting her baby’s video on TikTok, highlighting concerns over online misuse.

    Image credits: iLovelyNouis

    Tweet discussing posting children's photos online, related to Justin Bieber and internet creeps debate.

    Image credits: yyakrry

    Tweet expressing caution about sharing kids' photos online due to internet creeps.

    Image credits: usuallynialler

    Tweet screenshot discussing Justin Bieber, questioning his well-being.

    Image credits: nessavanesh3435

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
