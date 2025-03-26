Gwyneth Paltrow Addresses Meghan Markle Feud Rumors After Claiming She Doesn’t “Know Her At All”

ADVERTISEMENT

Just as rumors of a feud between Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle sizzled online, the two actresses shut them down with an unexpected, cheeky video.

Over the last few days, the internet speculated whether the two stars were subtly going head-to-head in a new competition over their own lifestyle brands.

While Gwyneth launched her lifestyle brand Goop in 2008, the Duchess of Sussex recently kicked off her venture As Ever, inspired by her “long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease.”

Fans speculated whether Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle were having a silent rivalry over their competing lifestyle brands

Meghan also released a cooking and gardening show With Love, Meghan on Netflix, which has been renewed for a second season.

Critics slammed the show and called it “an exercise in narcissism.”

As the Duchess stayed busy establishing her presence in the lifestyle space, rumors began brewing about a feud between her and the Goop founder.

The Oscar winner shut down the feud rumors in a new video with the Duchess

Gwyneth addressed the rumors in a recent Q&A with her fans.

“Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?” one netizen asked her.

“I genuinely do not understand this,” the actress replied after reading out the question.

“Do you understand this?” she asked, panning the camera to the guest seated at her table—Meghan herself—enjoying some pie and shrugging to say that she had no idea what people were talking about.

Rumors about the feud came after Gwyneth dropped a video, which left fans wondering whether she was poking fun at Meghan.

Gwyneth’s recent video of herself cooking breakfast was seen as a jab at the royal’s Netflix show

Gwyneth shared a video over the weekend, showing a “cleaner take” on making a bacon and eggs breakfast.

Playing in the background was Natalie Cole’s song This Will Be (An Everlasting Love).

The same song featured in the trailer for Meghan’s new Netflix series.

Netizens compared the video and highlighted how the Oscar winner was standing in her own kitchen, wearing absolutely no makeup as she put her meal together.

Meanwhile, Meghan has been facing criticism for looking decked up in her show.

The series was also shot in a staged farmhouse instead of the Montecito, California, home she lives in with her husband Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan received widespread criticism for filming the show in a staged farmhouse

“This isn’t my house,” Markle said several times in her series.

She clarified that the decision not to film in her house was to protect her family’s privacy because it would be difficult to have a crew of 80-plus people in their home.

The timing of Gwyneth’s video and the soundtrack were seen as part of her subtle punch at the newcomer to the lifestyle space.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle shut down rumors of a beef. pic.twitter.com/D85OPeeqyV — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 26, 2025

The internet started buzzing with drama after Gwyneth sparked some of her own in the kitchen.

“Gwyneth Paltrow continues to throw shade & I’m here for it!” one commented on X. “No makeup in her actual kitchen!”

“No fake house, fake kitchen, fake hair extensions, fake friends—just your beautiful, true self,” one commenter wrote. “Such a breath of fresh air to see.”

“No makeup in her actual kitchen!” a social media user said about the Iron Man star’s video

“Thank you Gwyneth for the integrity to show your real home…..loving the breakfast!” one said.

“No makeup in her actual kitchen!” another added.

In another recent video, fitness guru Tracy Anderson shared an Instagram video about a new salad she created with Goop.

“Hi I’m Tracy Anderson, welcome to my actual kitchen,” she said in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)

Some netizens saw her words as a jibe at Meghan and called it “mean girl energy.”

Tracy went on to share a message to quell the rumors, saying: “Absolutely no shade intended!”

“I mentioned cooking in my own kitchen simply to show that I’m at home, rather than in the professional Goop kitchen,” she continued. “Always sending love and togetherness to all women.”

Gwyneth recently said she barely knew Meghan even though they lived nearby in Montecito, California

Gwyneth also spoke about how she and Meghan live close by in sunshiny Montecito but hadn’t met much.

“I don’t know Meghan and Harry,” the Iron Man star told Vanity Fair earlier this month.

She clarified that she has met the former Suits star and said she seems “lovely.”

“But I don’t know her at all,” she added. “Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie.”

Gwyneth stood up for the member of the British royal family and said she welcomes her to share the lifestyle space with her.

“I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes,” she told the outlet. “I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try.”

Stating a lesson she learned from her mother, actress Blythe Danner, she said, “Another woman is never your competition” and “what is right for you will find you.”

“Another woman is never your competition,” the lifestyle mogul said

Gwyneth is no stranger to competition and tough words from the big guns of the industry.

Back in 2014, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart spoke about the brand Goop and said Gwyneth was probably not “confident” in her own acting.

“She just needs to be quiet. She’s a movie star,” Martha said at the time.

“If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn’t be trying to be Martha Stewart,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Netizens had mixed opinions about the recent video with the two actresses, with one saying, “She is using Meghan.”

One claimed Meghan might have thrown “a duchess style hissy fit.”

“She will probably regret this,” wrote one, while another called it, “Two narcissist get together.”

Netizens has mixed opinions about the recent video with the two actresses

People Also Ask What is Goop? Goop is Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, which started as a newsletter in 2008 and has since evolved into a multi-million-dollar empire covering wellness, beauty, fashion. The brand has also been controversial for promoting products like a psychic vampire repellent spray, jade “eggs” for a woman’s lady parts, and even a candle that smells like a woman’s privates.

Which celebrities have their own lifestyle brands? Numerous actors, singers, and sportspeople have launched their own beauty and lifestyle brands over the years. Jennifer Aniston founded Lolavie, which sells haircare products. Scarlett Johansson has her own beauty brand called The Outset, while Jessica Alba’s Honest Company focuses on clean beauty.