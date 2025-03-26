Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Gwyneth Paltrow Addresses Meghan Markle Feud Rumors After Claiming She Doesn’t “Know Her At All”
Celebrities, News

Gwyneth Paltrow Addresses Meghan Markle Feud Rumors After Claiming She Doesn’t “Know Her At All”

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

7

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Just as rumors of a feud between Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle sizzled online, the two actresses shut them down with an unexpected, cheeky video.

Over the last few days, the internet speculated whether the two stars were subtly going head-to-head in a new competition over their own lifestyle brands.

While Gwyneth launched her lifestyle brand Goop in 2008, the Duchess of Sussex recently kicked off her venture As Ever, inspired by her “long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease.”

Highlights
  • Fans speculated whether Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle had some ongoing “beef.”
  • Rumors claimed they were having a silent rivalry over their competing lifestyle brands.
  • The two actresses addressed the rumors in a video together.
  • “Two narcissist get together,” a social media user said about their video.
RELATED:

    Fans speculated whether Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle were having a silent rivalry over their competing lifestyle brands

    Blonde woman in a yellow sweater smiling, standing in a white room with cabinets, addressing feud rumors.

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

    Meghan also released a cooking and gardening show With Love, Meghan on Netflix, which has been renewed for a second season.

    Critics slammed the show and called it “an exercise in narcissism.”

    As the Duchess stayed busy establishing her presence in the lifestyle space, rumors began brewing about a feud between her and the Goop founder.

    The Oscar winner shut down the feud rumors in a new video with the Duchess

    Smiling woman in a stylish kitchen, engaging in casual conversation.

    Image credits: Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Gwyneth addressed the rumors in a recent Q&A with her fans.

    “Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?” one netizen asked her.

    “I genuinely do not understand this,” the actress replied after reading out the question.

    Blonde woman with glasses and gold chain responds to Meghan Markle feud rumors in a casual setting.

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

    “Do you understand this?” she asked, panning the camera to the guest seated at her table—Meghan herself—enjoying some pie and shrugging to say that she had no idea what people were talking about.

    Rumors about the feud came after Gwyneth dropped a video, which left fans wondering whether she was poking fun at Meghan.

    Gwyneth’s recent video of herself cooking breakfast was seen as a jab at the royal’s Netflix show

    Gwyneth Paltrow addresses Meghan Markle feud rumors in response to social media question, appearing puzzled in kitchen.

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

    Gwyneth shared a video over the weekend, showing a “cleaner take” on making a bacon and eggs breakfast.

    Playing in the background was Natalie Cole’s song This Will Be (An Everlasting Love).

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The same song featured in the trailer for Meghan’s new Netflix series.

    Woman in kitchen responding to question about Meghan Markle feud rumors, looking curious and holding a spoon.

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

    Netizens compared the video and highlighted how the Oscar winner was standing in her own kitchen, wearing absolutely no makeup as she put her meal together.

    Meanwhile, Meghan has been facing criticism for looking decked up in her show.

    The series was also shot in a staged farmhouse instead of the Montecito, California, home she lives in with her husband Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

    Meghan received widespread criticism for filming the show in a staged farmhouse

    Woman in a kitchen, gesturing with raised hands, sparking Meghan Markle feud rumors discussion.

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

    “This isn’t my house,” Markle said several times in her series.

    She clarified that the decision not to film in her house was to protect her family’s privacy because it would be difficult to have a crew of 80-plus people in their home.

    The timing of Gwyneth’s video and the soundtrack were seen as part of her subtle punch at the newcomer to the lifestyle space.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

    The internet started buzzing with drama after Gwyneth sparked some of her own in the kitchen.

    “Gwyneth Paltrow continues to throw shade & I’m here for it!” one commented on X. “No makeup in her actual kitchen!”

    “No fake house, fake kitchen, fake hair extensions, fake friends—just your beautiful, true self,” one commenter wrote. “Such a breath of fresh air to see.”

    “No makeup in her actual kitchen!” a social media user said about the Iron Man star’s video

    Gwyneth Paltrow in a kitchen holding a mug, wearing a striped shirt, addressing feud rumors.

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Gwyneth Paltrow tweet in kitchen, addressing Meghan Markle feud rumors humorously, with no makeup.

    Image credits: nancytsidley

    “Thank you Gwyneth for the integrity to show your real home…..loving the breakfast!” one said.

    “No makeup in her actual kitchen!” another added.

    In another recent video, fitness guru Tracy Anderson shared an Instagram video about a new salad she created with Goop.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Hi I’m Tracy Anderson, welcome to my actual kitchen,” she said in the video.

    Some netizens saw her words as a jibe at Meghan and called it “mean girl energy.”

    Tracy went on to share a message to quell the rumors, saying: “Absolutely no shade intended!”

    “I mentioned cooking in my own kitchen simply to show that I’m at home, rather than in the professional Goop kitchen,” she continued. “Always sending love and togetherness to all women.”

    Gwyneth recently said she barely knew Meghan even though they lived nearby in Montecito, California

    Woman in a kitchen smiling while preparing drinks, with natural light coming through the window.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Gwyneth also spoke about how she and Meghan live close by in sunshiny Montecito but hadn’t met much.

    “I don’t know Meghan and Harry,” the Iron Man star told Vanity Fair earlier this month.

    She clarified that she has met the former Suits star and said she seems “lovely.”

    Gwyneth Paltrow in pajamas cooking breakfast, listening to Meghan Markle's show promo in her kitchen, funny tweet.

    Image credits: VampireGurrrl

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet screenshot with comments on Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle feud rumors.

    Image credits: mandapanda0212

    “But I don’t know her at all,” she added. “Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie.”

    Gwyneth stood up for the member of the British royal family and said she welcomes her to share the lifestyle space with her.

    “I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes,” she told the outlet. “I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try.”

    Stating a lesson she learned from her mother, actress Blythe Danner, she said, “Another woman is never your competition” and “what is right for you will find you.”

    “Another woman is never your competition,” the lifestyle mogul said

    Plate with fried eggs, bacon, and biscuits, tied to Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle feud rumors.

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

    Gwyneth is no stranger to competition and tough words from the big guns of the industry.

    Back in 2014, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart spoke about the brand Goop and said Gwyneth was probably not “confident” in her own acting.

    “She just needs to be quiet. She’s a movie star,” Martha said at the time.

    “If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn’t be trying to be Martha Stewart,” she added.

    Netizens had mixed opinions about the recent video with the two actresses, with one saying, “She is using Meghan.”

    One claimed Meghan might have thrown “a duchess style hissy fit.”

    “She will probably regret this,” wrote one, while another called it, “Two narcissist get together.”

    Netizens has mixed opinions about the recent video with the two actresses

    Tweet about Gwyneth Paltrow feud rumors with Meghan Markle, expressing negative sentiment.

    Image credits: RedSnowVeryBad

    Tweet about rumor involving Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle feud.

    Image credits: RetroDIORfreak

    Tweet about Gwyneth Paltrow addressing Meghan Markle feud rumors, highlighting quick response to public reactions.

    Image credits: SoumDesigns

    Tweet expressing disappointment over Gwyneth Paltrow's remarks on Meghan Markle feud rumors.

    Image credits: takebackusofa

    Tweet about Meghan Markle feud rumors with 64 likes and comments.

    Image credits: KatesPowerSuit

    Tweet mentioning Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop, criticizing overpriced products and addressing recent feud rumors.

    Image credits: Divine_Sass

    Tweet discussing symbolism related to Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle feud rumors, mentioning "eating humble pie.

    Image credits: zippytonto

    Tweet discussing Gwyneth Paltrow, Meghan Markle, and Hollywood rumors, shared by a user with 12 likes.

    Image credits: Kittie40Girl

    Tweet discussing Gwyneth Paltrow feud rumors, highlighting online reactions and opinions.

    Image credits: Sulli23a5

    A tweet discussing drama rumors between successful women like Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle.

    Image credits: Djgirinnft

    Tweet about Meghan Markle, humorously noting her snacking during a rumored feud discussion.

    Image credits: hclark444

    Tweet saying, "they will never convince me to hate them," related to Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle rumors.

    Image credits: urfavfolkwh0re

    Tweet discussing Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle feud rumors, mentioning PR stunts and shading MM.

    Image credits: Gee2Tam

    Tweet humorously commenting on celebrity rumors, mentioning Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle.

    Image credits: SheKnowsScience

    Tweet discussing Gwyneth Paltrow and feud rumors, mentioning potential effects on sales.

    Image credits: kts64

    Tweet addressing Meghan Markle feud rumors, referencing Sussex Squad and soothing actions.

    Image credits: ArtsandCulture

    People Also Ask

    • What is Goop?

      Goop is Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, which started as a newsletter in 2008 and has since evolved into a multi-million-dollar empire covering wellness, beauty, fashion. The brand has also been controversial for promoting products like a psychic vampire repellent spray, jade “eggs” for a woman’s lady parts, and even a candle that smells like a woman’s privates.

    • Which celebrities have their own lifestyle brands?

      Numerous actors, singers, and sportspeople have launched their own beauty and lifestyle brands over the years. Jennifer Aniston founded Lolavie, which sells haircare products. Scarlett Johansson has her own beauty brand called The Outset, while Jessica Alba’s Honest Company focuses on clean beauty.
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    7

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    7

    Open list comments

    1

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could I just kindly point out that Princess Madeleine of Sweden has launched her own skin care products but has refrained from using her title in doing so?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could I just kindly point out that Princess Madeleine of Sweden has launched her own skin care products but has refrained from using her title in doing so?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda