Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photos Of Her Daughter Khai, All Grown Up: “Just Like Her Parents!”
Celebrities, News

Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photos Of Her Daughter Khai, All Grown Up: “Just Like Her Parents!”

Supermodel Gigi Hadid’s latest Instagram photo dump melted her fans’ hearts as she shared rare and tender snapshots of her and Zayn Malik’s daughter, Khai Malik.

The 29-year-old uploaded the photo album yesterday (February 9), quickly garnering more than 1.3 million likes and 1,800 comments from her followers, who were delighted to see the 4-year-old toddler having fun and enjoying happy moments with her mother.

Highlights
  • Gigi Hadid shared rare photos of daughter Khai on Instagram.
  • Khai Malik, 4, was pictured enjoying fun activities with her mom in new photos.
  • Hadid and Zayn Malik have been under a co-parenting agreement since their 2021 split.

“Some stuff I meant to share from the end of ‘24, but got the flu at the top of the year,” the model wrote. “Anyways, feeling very blessed always. Sending you love wherever you are.”

Fans were delighted by the images, with many pointing out how big Hadid’s daughter had gotten over the years.

“Khai is really growing so fast!” one user wrote. “She’s so big already! Time flies!” another fan noted.

    Fans of model Gigi Hadid had their hearts melted after she shared tender photos of her daughter, Khai Malik, on Instagram

    Gigi Hadid in a white sweater, looking over her shoulder with a neutral background.

    Image credits: gigihadid

    The photo dump features a mix of family fun and personal triumphs. Khai is seen marveling at a butterfly exhibit, getting up close with a horse, and exploring the city in a cherry-themed outfit.

    The images also offered fans a peek into Hadid’s multifaceted life. She shared glimpses of bonding with her siblings Bella and Anwar Hadid, taking photos with them as they enjoyed a barbecue meal from Hard Eight BBQ, a Texan restaurant.

    A man and woman smiling at each other under a clear blue sky.

    Image credits: gigihadid

    The model also celebrated milestones with her knitwear brand, Guest in Residence, which she launched in September 2022. Hadid included a small video in Korea, where the brand opened its first pop-up shop.

    Person in a striped jacket outdoors with a stroller, enjoying a sunny day.

    Image credits: gigihadid

    Miu Miu, an Italian high-fashion women’s brand, was also featured, as the model made a reference to it by including a photo of a couple of its leather shoes. Hadid was the centerpiece of the brand’s 2024 Leathergoods campaign.

    Gigi Hadid holding her daughter Khai in a cozy outdoor setting, both in warm clothing.

    Image credits: gigihadid

    Despite appearing in several photos, Hadid has made it a point to protect her daughter’s face from overexposure, only including the 4-year-old in pictures where she isn’t seen from the front.

    Both Hadid and Malik have decided to co-parent the 4-year-old, after separating on “amicable” terms in 2021

    A woman in a colorful sweater walks with a child on a city sidewalk, highlighting Gigi Hadid shares rare daughter photos.

    Image credits: gigihadid

    Hadid and Malik began their relationship in 2015 while both were rising stars in their respective fields. They had met in November of that year at a Victoria’s Secret Party.

    Child wearing a patterned sweater and pink boots, gazing at three horses through a fence.

    Image credits: gigihadid

    Their romance took on a new dimension in 2020 when they welcomed their daughter, Khai Malik, into the world. Now 4 years old, Khai is a living reminder of the brief yet impactful time the couple shared.

    Child with braided hair in a pink jacket sitting at a table.

    Image credits: gigihadid

    The pair broke up in October 2021, after reports that Malik had allegedly struck Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, during an argument, a claim that Malik denied.

    At the time, Elle Magazine described the fight as a “nasty dispute” but stated that both were now on “amicable terms” and that they had agreed to move forward with a co-parenting agreement.

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

    Sources close to the duo have noted that their decision to part ways was driven by a mutual recognition of the need to focus on individual growth while ensuring Khai’s happiness and well-being.

    Hadid has since embarked on a new chapter in her personal life by dating actor Bradley Cooper. Malik, on the other hand, has decided to remain single and is focusing on being the “best dad” he can be to his daughter, according to his mother, Trisha.

    “Such an adorable little one!” Hadid’s fans were delighted to see her daughter is healthy and having fun

    Comment discussing how Khai Hadid is growing up quickly, with 1,246 likes.

    Comment reacting to Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai growing up, expressing surprise at how time flies.

    Instagram comment praising a young girl, mentioning her resemblance to her parents.

    Comment from graceleebeauty about Khai, mentioning she's getting big with heart emojis.

    Comment expressing surprise at Khai's growth accompanied by three surprised face emojis.

    Instagram comment about Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai growing up, with heart emojis.

    Instagram comment reacting to Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai growing up quickly.

    Comment about Khai growing up, expressing surprise.

    Instagram comment about Khai growing up, with heart and flower emojis, expressing how adorable she is.

    Instagram comment about Khai growing up, including a heart emoji.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
