“What A Downfall”: Justin Bieber Roams LA Shirtless After Admitting To Slighting Hailey
Justin Bieber in sunglasses and orange jacket with Hailey wearing a blue jacket, descending stairs in a casual setting.
Celebrities, News

“What A Downfall”: Justin Bieber Roams LA Shirtless After Admitting To Slighting Hailey

Justin Bieber appeared shirtless in Los Angeles amid backlash for revealing a private argument with his wife, Hailey, in the wake of a major achievement in her career.

The Sorry singer removed his blue hoodie as he arrived for an appointment in Beverly Hills.

He wore green shorts over blue tights tucked into white socks, displaying his arm, chest, and neck tattoos.

Highlights
  • Justin Bieber was photographed shirtless after deleting a message in which he admitted to belittling his wife Hailey’s modeling career.
  • Justin’s treatment of his wife has become a source of controversy following his post.
  • He recently faced backlash for a bizarre Mother’s Day message in which he said the celebration “sucks a**.”

The 31-year-old sported short hair and looked worryingly thin as he gazed downward, avoiding the paparazzi cameras.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Justin Bieber appeared gaunt amid backlash for the treatment of his wife, Hailey
    Justin Bieber shirtless in LA, showing tattoos and wearing a pink hat and brown checkered shorts at night.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    Justin has recently been at the center of controversy multiple times, including on May 18, when he had a tantrum while watching an ice hockey game with his wife.

    The Grammy winner was seen banging on the glass separating his and Hailey’s front-row seats from the ice, trying to catch the attention of the Toronto Maple Leafs players and coach as the team lost to the Florida Panthers.

    But his most talked-about incident in recent weeks came on Tuesday (May 20), when Justin chose a controversial way to congratulate his 28-year-old wife on her first solo American Vogue cover—a milestone in her modeling career.

    Justin Bieber wearing a black cap and graphic t-shirt indoors, checking his phone, showing tattoos on his arms and neck.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    Sharing the cover on Instagram, he captioned the post: “Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight, I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue, Yikes I know, so mean.

    “For some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even.”

    He continued, “Think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even, we’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection.”

    Justin stepped out shirtless and wore shorts over blue tights for an appointment in Beverly Hills

    Justin Bieber shirtless walking in LA wearing green shorts and blue leggings while carrying a blue jacket outdoors.

    Image credits: BACKGRID / Vidapress

    Then, he concluded the post by mentioning the harsh comment again: “So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken.”

    People instantly slammed the musician for bringing up a private fight and his criticism of his wife instead of focusing exclusively on her achievement.

    He later deleted the text, captioning the post with only “🤷🫵🏻🫶🏼🥹”

    In the Vogue interview, Hailey debunked rumors of a crisis in her marriage to Justin, stating, “My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them.”

    She also said she relied on her husband for support when facing public scrutiny, as he became world-famous at the age of fifteen and has grown accustomed to commentary on his every move.

    He was recently accused of overshadowing Hailey’s Vogue cover milestone by revealing a heated argument
    Hailey Bieber posing wet outdoors in a striped shirt for a Vogue Summer cover photo shoot.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    “I’ve learned so much from Justin, really. He’s been doing this literally since he was a child, and he has had to face the most scrutiny of any person that I know.”

    When she tries to correct a false narrative about her personal life, Justin tells her, “I’ve been here before many, many times. You’re not going to win. There is no winning.'”

    The couple tied the knot in 2018 with a civil ceremony before celebrating with a star-studded wedding the following year. Last August, they welcomed their first child, Jack Blues.

    Justin Bieber admits to slighting Hailey and is seen roaming LA shirtless after the downfall.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    Tweet from Ryan replying to PopBase about doubting your wife’s potential after an argument, posted on May 20, 2025.

    Image credits: RyanXCX13

    Contradicting Hailey’s claims, an insider told The Daily Mail that the Bieber household is anything but serene. 

    “Justin and Hailey get into fights, and Justin goes for the low hanging fruit to try to win arguments, to make Hailey feel bad, and it works,” the insider said.

    “As much as they are in love, there are plenty of times that they are at each other’s throats.”

    Most of the time, it’s the Baby hitmaker who apologizes, the source claimed. “Hailey has been mad at him plenty of times, and it will happen again and again. She comes around and forgives him.”

    The Sorry singer deleted the caption, in which he revealed that he had once told Hailey she’d never make the cover of Vogue

    Justin Bieber shirtless in LA, showing tattoos and wearing a beanie while expressing emotion during casual moment indoors.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Justin Bieber amid his LA shirtless appearance and recent admission about Hailey.

    Image credits: cuntydior

    Hailey allegedly accepts his apology every time, believing she can “always fix him.” 

    “Good or bad, it is a never ending circle,” the insider shared, explaining that the couple believes that fighting is a natural part of their relationship. “They love hard, they fight hard, and drama often fuels their every move.”

    In the Vogue interview, Hailey had shut down rumors of a crisis with Justin

    Woman in black leather jacket and sunglasses posing indoors amidst musical instruments with a pixelated hand gesture in focus.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    In light of the Vogue cover scandal, fans have been sharing other instances in which they believe the Ontario-born singer disrespected the model.

    On Mother’s Day, Justin surprised Hailey with a mariachi band that serenaded her with the famous song Cielito Lindo at their home.

    However, the tone changed when he posted—and later deleted—a bizarre Mother’s Day message that read, “Love u moms but mothers day sucks a**.”

    The Peaches singer also shared an Instagram Story with the text, “Good luck today for anyone navigating Mother’s Day.”

    Hailey and Justin Bieber walking down stairs in casual jackets, linked to downfall and shirtless LA roaming.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    Some fans have claimed that Justin doesn’t make an effort to dress up when attending formal events for Hailey’s Rhode makeup and skincare brand.

    In an old Instagram Live, Justin can be heard telling his wife, “If you weren’t so hot, I would have gotten rid of you a long time ago.”

    The 31-year-old pop star threw a tantrum when the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Florida Panthers last week

    Hailey Bieber looking somber at a sports event while Justin Bieber wears sunglasses and a fur hat nearby.

    Image credits: FierySportsX / X

    People on social media have framed these scandals as a “downfall” in his career, with one person writing, “The way he treats his wife is disgusting no one deserves a husband like this.”

    “Your partner’s true colors show when they’re mad at you btw. Big red flag ngl,” said someone else.

    A third added: “Why is he disrespecting her all the time? He better shut up, cause he’s making things worse.”

    Some people expressed concern for Justin’s mental health, while others showed no mercy for the star

    Justin Bieber shirtless roaming LA, reflecting on his recent admission about slighting Hailey.

    Justin Bieber roaming LA shirtless, appearing troubled after admitting to slighting Hailey.

    Justin Bieber shirtless walking around LA, reflecting on his recent admission and personal downfall.

    Justin Bieber shirtless in LA, reflecting on his recent apology and public image shift.

    Justin Bieber walking shirtless in LA after admitting to slighting Hailey, capturing a casual and reflective moment.

    Justin Bieber shirtless walking in LA, showing tattoos and casual style after recent public admission.

    Justin Bieber shirtless while roaming LA streets after admitting to slighting Hailey, capturing a notable personal moment.

    Comment by Maureen Fox-simpson questioning if Justin Bieber has been drawing on himself after roaming LA shirtless.

    Justin Bieber shirtless walking in LA, reflecting on his recent admission and fallout with Hailey.

    Justin Bieber shirtless walking in LA after admitting to slighting Hailey, capturing a casual and reflective moment.

    Justin Bieber shirtless walking in LA after admitting to slighting Hailey, showing a casual and reflective moment outdoors.

    Comment about Justin Bieber's downfall and whether someone has approached him for help after shirtless sightings in LA.

    Justin Bieber shirtless in LA, appearing casual and relaxed after recent public admission involving Hailey.

    Justin Bieber shirtless walking in LA, showing a casual, laid-back moment after recent personal admissions.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
